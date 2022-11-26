🔊 Listen to this

The Crestwood High School football team advanced in the state playoffs with a 21-14 victory over Bonner-Prendie today in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals at the Northeast Supersite in Philadelphia.

The Comets will take on Bishop McDevitt in next weekend’s semifinals. Kickoff for that game is set for 7 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 2) at 7 p.m. from Exeter Township High School in the Reading area.

