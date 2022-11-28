🔊 Listen to this

PORTLAND, Ore. — Mark Sears had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second straight loss with a 103-101 victory in a quadruple-overtime thriller on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament.

Jahvon Quinerly added 21 points off the bench for the Crimson Tide (6-1), who knocked off the top-ranked team for the first time since upsetting Stanford in the 2004 NCAA Tournament.

“I was losing track of how many overtimes we were in there at the end,” Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said. “A lot of credit to our guys. I thought they showed a lot of character when we could have folded.”

Charles Bediako had 14 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks, while Brandon Miller also scored 14 points.

Caleb Love led the Tar Heels (5-2) with 34 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals. Armando Bacot contributed 20 points and 10 rebounds, and R.J. Davis had 19 points and nine rebounds in the second four-overtime game in North Carolina history. The other was a victory over Tulane in 1976.

“At the end of the day, Alabama made one more play than we did,” North Carolina coach Hubert Davis said. “I walked in the locker room and a number of the guys had their head down and I told them to pick their head up. I’m just as disappointed (as the players) in terms of the final outcome, but I couldn’t be any more proud about the way they competed.”

Bediako gave the Crimson Tide the lead for good on a layup with 26 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime.

The Tar Heels, who lost to Iowa State in the semifinals, led by as much as eight in the second half before Alabama came back to tie it. The Crimson Tide retook the lead on a pair of free throws from Gurley with 2 minutes remaining, and later tied with another free throw from Sears with 51 seconds remaining in regulation.

Alabama starting forward Noah Clowney took a hard fall on a dunk attempt four minutes into the first half and had to be helped off the court. He did not return.

The Crimson Tide were 16 for 38 (42.1%) from 3-point range, with Sears making seven.

NO. 6 GONZAGA 88, XAVIER 84

PORTLAND, Ore. — Julian Strawther scored 23 points, including 10 in the final 4:07, and Gonzaga beat Xavier in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament.

Each of Gonzaga’s starters scored in double figures. Drew Timme and Anton Watson had 16 points apiece. Nolan Hickman finished with 14, and Rasir Bolton had 13 points and six assists.

Jack Nunge scored a game-high 25 points for Xavier (4-3), and Colby Jones had 22.

Strawther’s 3 put Gonzaga (5-2) back in front at 76-75 with 3:18 to go. Watson then converted a floater, and Strawther made another 3 to make it 81-75 with 1:39 left.

NO. 24 PURDUE 75, NO. 8 DUKE 56

PORTLAND, Ore. — Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, helping Purdue beat Duke in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament.

Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The 7-foot-4 Edey was 7 for 13 from the field and 7 for 8 at the line. He was named tournament MVP.

Duke (6-2) shot 36.2% (21 for 58) from the field. Tyres Proctor scored 16 points for the Blue Devils. Kyle Filipowski and Jeremy Roach each had 14.

Ethan Morton had a steal and a dunk to help Purdue open a 58-41 lead with 15:37 left in the second half.

NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 78, PORTLAND 77

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tyson Walker scored 15 points, and Michigan State topped Portland in the fifth-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational.

Pierre Brooks made all four of his 3-pointers and scored 15 points for the Spartans (5-2). Joey Hauser added 14 points and seven rebounds. A.J. Hoggard had 12 points and nine assists.

After outscoring Michigan State 13-2 in the last three minutes and getting eight points in less than 30 seconds to make it 78-77 with 40.5 seconds to play, Portland rebounded a Spartans miss with 8.1 seconds to go. The Pilots got the ball inside to Tyler Robertson and his shot rolled off the rim, and a desperation putback by Juan Sebastian Gorosito wasn’t close.

Robertson had 16 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals for the Pilots (5-4).

NO. 13 AUBURN 65, SAINT LOUIS 60

AUBURN, Ala. — Wendell Green Jr. scored 22 points, and Auburn reeled off 11 straight in the closing minutes.

The Tigers (7-0) rallied from a five-point deficit over the final five minutes, starting with back-to-back drives by K.D. Johnson and ending with Green’s scoop shot in traffic.

The Billikens (5-2) missed six straight shots before Yuri Collins’ drive with 20 seconds left. Then Jaylin Williams turned it over with an errant inbounds pass.

But Gibson Jimerson missed a long jumper for Saint Louis and Green went 1 for 2 at the line.

Auburn closed the game on a 12-2 run.

NO. 19 UCLA 81, BELLARMINE 60

LOS ANGELES — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored a season-high 27 points, and UCLA got the win while playing without leading scorer Jaylen Clark.

Clark sat out for the first time this season because of a non-COVID-19 illness. The junior is averaging 15.7 points and 7.7 rebounds.

Freshman Adem Bona added 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field in his highest scoring game so far.

Bellarmine freshman Ben Johnson led the Knights (2-5) with 20 points. Curt Hopf added 16 points.

The Bruins (5-2) stretched their lead to 20 points in the second half.

NO. 20 UCONN 71, IOWA STATE 53

PORTLAND, Ore. — Donovan Clingan had 15 points and 10 rebounds, powering UConn to the Phil Knight Invitational championship.

Tristen Newton scored 13 points for the Huskies (8-0), who went 20 for 25 at the free-throw line. Alex Karaban and Andre Jackson, Jr. each had 10 points.

Osun Osunniyi led Iowa State (5-1) with 14 points. Tamin Lipsey had 12 points and Jaren Holmes finished with 11.

Iowa State closed to 53-48 on Holmes’ 3-pointer midway through the second half. But Karaban made a 3 and a dunk, and Newton’s jumper made it 60-48 with 7:13 remaining.

SIENA 60, SETON HALL 55

ORLANDO, Fla. — Javian McCollum had 14 points in Siena’s 60-55 victory over Seton Hall on Sunday night in the third-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational.

McCollum was 4-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 6 from distance, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Saints (4-3). Jayce Johnson scored 11 points while shooting 4 for 9 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds. Jackson Stormo finished 5 of 10 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

The Pirates (4-3) were led in scoring by Al-Amir Dawes, who finished with 15 points. Seton Hall also got 14 points and seven rebounds from Tyrese Samuel. In addition, Tray Jackson had eight points.

McCollum put up eight points in the first half for Siena, who led 35-27 at halftime. McCollum led Siena with six points in the second half as their team was outscored by three points over the final half but held on for the victory.

NEBRASKA 75, FLORIDA STATE 58

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Derrick Walker put up a double-double and Nebraska pulled away from Florida State in the second half to win the seventh-place game of the ESPN Events Invitational, posting a victory.

Walker converted 10 of his 12 field-goal attempts and scored 20 points to lead five Cornhuskers into double-figure scoring and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Nebraska (4-3) dropped its first two games in the tournament, falling to Oklahoma in the opener, 69-56, and dropping a 73-61 decision to Memphis. The Seminoles (1-7) were upset by Siena in the opener, 80-63, then fell to Stanford 70-60.

The game was tied at 26-26 after Florida State’s Caleb Mills scored at the basket with 3:44 left in the first half, but the Cornhuskers separated themselves with a Walker layup, a Keisei Tominaga 3 and a Juwan Gary dunk for a 33-36 advantage they took into intermission.

Matthew Cleveland hit two free throws to get the Seminoles within 5 three minutes into the second half, but Nebraska responded with a Walker dunk, and a pair of 3s by Sam Greisel to push the lead into double digits, where it stayed the rest of the way.

WEST VIRGINIA 84, FLORIDA 55

ORTLAND, Ore. — Tre Mitchell scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Erik Stevenson added 15 points and West Virginia beat Florida 84-55 Sunday night in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament’s fifth-place game.

Stevenson made 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and had seven rebounds. Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 13 points and Mohamed Wague had eight points and nine rebounds for West Virginia (6-1).

Kyle Lofton — the only Florida player to score in double figures — had 17 points. The Gators (4-3) shot 34% (20 of 58) from the field, hit 2 of 17 (12%) from 3-point range, made 13 of 22 (58%) from the free-throw line and were outrebounded 49-28.

Mitchell converted a tie-breaking three-point play to spark a 12-1 run that made it 24-13 with 11:54 to go in the first half and the Mountaineers led by double figures until Lofton scored all Florida’s points in a 7-2 spurt that trimmed the Gators’ deficit to 41-33 at halftime. Matthews hit a 3-pointer to open the second half and added back-to-back baskets about 3 minutes later before Joe Toussaint made a jumper that made it 56-35 with 15:52 to play and Florida got no closer the rest of the way.

MIAMI 66, CENTRAL FLORIDA 64

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 16 points to lead four players in double figures and Miami held off Central Florida.

Pack sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Hurricanes (6-1). Wooga Poplar hit two 3-pointers and scored 12. Norchad Omier had 10 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out. Jordan Miller scored 11.

Darius Johnson came off the bench and scored 22 of his 24 points in the final 13:08 to help the Knights (5-2) erase most of a 13-point deficit. Reserve Brandon Suggs pitched in with 11 points and seven rebounds.

Poplar sank both of his 3-pointers and scored eight first-half points to help Miami take a 32-26 lead at intermission.

Poplar hit a jumper coming out of halftime, Omier added a three-point play and Pack hit two 3s and a jumper as Miami used a 15-8 run to grab a 47-34 lead with 13:53 remaining.