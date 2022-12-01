🔊 Listen to this

Misericordia went wire-to-wire on Wednesday as the Cougars women’s basketball team never trailed in a 67-51 non-conference victory over SUNY Cobleskill.

Alyssa Bondi finished with 16 points while Gianna Delfino turned in a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Melina Santacroce had 12 boards while Elizabeth Fasti added nine points and six assists to help the Cougars move to 7-0.

Wilkes 58, Lycoming 51

Tied through three quarters, Erin Shober pushed the Colonels to the win in their MAC Freedom opener, scoring on three straight layups in the fourth.

Breanna Babcock also came through in a close game, scoring 11 of her team-best 15 points in the second half. Lycoming led 44-42 when Shober (10 points, five rebounds, two blocks) went on her run to pull Wilkes ahead.

Babcock added six rebounds, three steals and a block. Julia Marino had 13 points, five steals, three assists, four rebounds and a block.

DeSales 77, King’s 35

The nationally ranked Bulldogs took control on defense, holding the Monarchs to just eight field goals on 40 attempts on the night.

Alli Lindsay led King’s with nine points off the bench. Brenna Costello had seven points and five rebounds.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilkes 78, Lycoming 44

Hosting the program’s final MAC Freedom opener, the Colonels controlled play at both ends, shooting a season-best .536 from the floor in the win.

Wilkes led 30-15 at halftime and built from there, hitting 7-of-14 from behind the arc.

Cayden Merrifield and Drake Marshall each scored 13 points while Matthew Davidheiser had 12. Marshall just missed a double-double with nine rebounds.

DeSales 78, King’s 66

The Monarchs fell on the road against perennial MAC Freedom power DeSales despite a game-high 22 points from Will Johnson.

Johnson also recorded six assists, five steals and four rebounds for King’s. He was followed by Garrett Burys (16 points, seven rebounds, four blocks, two steals) and JJ Walsh (14 points).

King’s held DeSales to just six points in the first nine-plus minutes of the game, but the Bulldogs claimed a 31-24 lead by halftime and led the rest of the way.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

King’s edges Wilkes in shootout

The Colonels rallied from a two-goal deficit to forge a 2-2 tie with the Monarchs at Revolution Ice Centre, but it was King’s that came away with the extra point in the UCHC standings by winning the shootout.

Bella Kaczorowski scored both goals for Wilkes, tying the game with just 3:16 left in regulation to earn both teams a point. King’s claimed another when Svetlana Yarosh scored the only goal in the shootout.

Jordan Dittmar and Amanda Sokol scored in regulation for the Monarchs. Dyd Dahl stopped 45 of 47 shots through overtime and then denied all three Wilkes skaters in the shootout.

Addy Olson had 27 saves for the Colonels.