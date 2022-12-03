🔊 Listen to this

Area runners will get to bid 2022 adieu with one final 5K on one of the region’s most popular trails once again this year.

The New Year’s Eve Back Mountain Trail 5K Race/Walk will return for its second year at 4 p.m. on … well, New Year’s Eve.

Just like last year, the race will begin in front of the old Knights of Columbus just down the street from the trail’s start in Luzerne. However, the runners won’t head directly up the trail as they did last year.

Instead, runners will head away from the trail and do a lap around downtown Luzerne before heading back to the trail.

“I’m a huge fan of Luzerne Borough,” said Dave Bass, one of the event’s organizers. “It’s a great little town.”

Starting the race with a run through Luzerne will prevent some of the crowding that happened at last year’s race when 400 runners all started up the Back Mountain Trail at the same time. But it will also give the race a bit of a holiday atmosphere as runners make their way down Main Street with Christmas decorations and shops all a glow.

“It will make it more festive,” Bass said,” and we are hoping to get more spectators. Hopefully, some of the shops will be open.”

Bass said he is expecting another big turnout for this year’s race after last year drew more than 400 runners.

“It’s the date of the race,” Bass cited to explain the popularity of such a new event. “It’s a really fun thing to do on New Year’s Eve.

“We get a lot of families that come out to do (the race) together.”

He added that the race is at perfect time to allow participants time to get to more traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations. Bass also said the 4 p.m. start allows runners to finish the race in in daylight, although he suggested anyone taking part in the walk portion of the event who will be taking longer than an hour to complete the course, may want to bring a flashlight.

There’s another draw for participants too. Everyone who registers by Dec. 16 will receive a limited edition hoodie.

And this year’s hoodie will be a work of art.

The sweatshirts, which are being donated by Wet Paint, will feature special artwork on the back from local artist Leigh Pawley.

The registration fee for the race or walk is $35. Participants can register at my.raceresult.com/205272/registration.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Back Mountain Trail, North Branch Land Trust, Dallas Rotary, Dallas Kiwanis,Verve Vertu and Sleep in Heavenly Peace.