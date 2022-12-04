🔊 Listen to this

All statistics are from regular-season games only.

Teams are listed in predicted order of finish.

DIVISION 1

1. DALLAS

Coach: Mark Belenski

2021-22 WVC record: 12-2 Div. 1, 1st; 27-4 overall

2021-22 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Honesdale, W 76-41; Nanticoke Area, W 77-53; Mid Valley, W 61-53. PIAA 4A Playoffs – Shamokin, W 66-46; Cardinal O’Hara, W 75-57; West Philadelphia, W 79-68 OT; Neumann-Goretti, L 77-50.

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 4 (4A – 2022; 3A – 1984; 2A – 1967)

Key players lost: Austin Finarelli, EJ Matushek, Nick Nocito, Jackson Wydra, Angelo Zarola

Key players: Michael Bufalino, 6-2, Sr., 6.1 ppg; Darius Wallace, 5-9. Sr., 3.1 ppg; Mike Cumbo, 6-2, Jr., 12.0 ppg, 37 3s; Jude Nocito, 5-10, So., 3.4 ppg

Outlook: Dallas won’t be able to replace a pair of 1,000-point guards in Finarelli and Nocito, but the offense does return some firepower. Bufalino is back for his third season as a starter and Cumbo elevated his game last season. Jude Nocito was taking on a bigger role before a shoulder injury derailed his campaign. The Mountaineers won’t be as strong as the past two seasons, but have the talent to remain the divisional front runner.

2. TUNKHANNOCK

Coach: Spencer Lunger

2021-22 WVC record: 5-9 Div. 1, tied 5th; 11-12 overall

2021-22 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – Wallenpaupack, L 34-30

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 0

Key players lost: JC Zona

Key players: Josh Brown, Sr., 9.1 ppg, 21 3s; Ben Chilson, Sr., 18.4 ppg, 52 3s; Nicholas DeMarco, Sr.; Dayton Kandrovy, Sr.; Shane Macko, Sr., 6.8 ppg; Colin Madan, Sr.; Dylan Mateus, Sr., 11 ppg, 52 3s; Garrett Yuhas, Sr., 4.5 ppg; Ethan Ergott, Jr.

Outlook: Several Division 1 coaches cited Tunkhannock as a team which could climb to the top and for good reason. The Tigers return all five starters headed by 6-foot-5 all-star Chilson. Mateus adds an additional threat from behind the arc. Brown is back as the point guard. Also returning are Macko and Yuhas, once he’s cleared after suffering an injury in football. Some reserves will add size and ballhandling in the rotation. The defense, though, needs to do a better job than last season.

3. HAZLETON AREA

Coach: Tim Barletta

2021-22 WVC record: 12-2 Div. 1, 2nd; 19-6 overall

2021-22 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Williamsport, L 44-39

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 13 (6A – 2017, 2018, 2019; 4A – 1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2014)

Key players lost: Josin Guerra, Nick Hebel, Eliud Lopez, Khalid Morrieson

Key players: Chris Catrone, 6-3, Sr., 4.9 ppg; Luke Gennaro, 5-8, Jr., 11.3 ppg, 40 3s; Joe Marshall, 6-4, Jr., 5.4 ppg; Sammy Guzman, 5-10, Jr., 4.7 ppg; Justin Coste, 6-2, Jr.; Richie Rossi, 5-4, Jr.; Nikoli Santiago, 5-6, Jr.; Yohansal Moran, 6-3, Fr.

Outlook: Hazleton Area will rely on three players until the other pieces fall into place. Catrone is an inside/outside scorer. Gennaro will be at the point for a third consecutive season. Marshall does the stuff that doesn’t show up in the box score. The Cougars will be more balanced on offense with the caveat being there is no go-to scorer on the roster like Guerra was. Still, they will be in the mix for the divisional as well as the D2-6A titles.

4. WILKES-BARRE AREA

Coach: Jim Lavan

2021-22 WVC record: 7-7 Div. 1, 4th; 11-13 overall

2021-22 postseason: D2/4-6A Playoffs – Delaware Valley, W 71-53; Scranton, L 91-36

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 1 (6A – 2020)

Key players lost: Bryan Clarke, Samir Hill, Naquan Santos-Hollman, Jacob Horga, Markell Parnell, Kaleb Spaide

Key players: Brandon Benjamin, 6-1, Sr., 8.2 ppg, 22 3s; Karee Harmon-Ascerno, 6-1, Sr.; Waarithi Oseni, 6-3, Sr., 4.3 ppg; Kaprie Cottle, 5-11, Jr.; Melvin Egbeto, 5-10, Jr.; Vincent Garrett, 6-2, Jr.; Naquan Johnson, 6-2, Jr.; Jordany Rodriguez, 6-2, So.; Dave Jannuzzi, 5-9, Fr.

Outlook: The good news is the Wolfpack have plenty of depth and athleticism. The bad news is those players counting to provide both lack varsity experience. Aside from Benjamin and Oseni, the Wolfpack will be running with an unproven but promising pack which could end up surprising some opponents. There is also a noticeable lack of size that might present an issue some nights. WBA’s fortunes are difficult to predict with so many unknowns presently.

5. PITTSTON AREA

Coach: Al Semenza

2021-22 WVC record: 11-3 Div. 1, 3rd; 21-5 overall

2021-22 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – Valley View, W 49-47; Abington Heights, W 43-36; North Pocono, W 59-26. PIAA 5A Playoffs – Lower Dauphin, W 53-51; Shippensburg, L 49-43

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 2 (5A – 2022; 3A – 1978)

Key players lost: Ethan Ghannam, Dominic Jannuzzi, Jack Locker, JJ Walsh

Key players: Rob Barbieri, 5-11, Sr.; Jacob Burnett, 6-2, Sr.; Anthony Cencetti, 5-11, Sr., 8.9 ppg, 14 3s; Ethan Clarke, 6-1, Sr.; Jack Long, 6-1, Sr., 2.3 ppg; Ciaran Bilbow, 5-11, Jr.; Silvio Giardina, 5-11, 3.8 pgg, 17 3s; Aiden Lynn, 6-0, So.; Paul Jordan McGarry, 5-9, So.; Matt Walter, 6-0, So.

Outlook: The Patriots lost just about all their offense to graduation after winning only the school’s second district championship. Cencetti is the lone returning starter, although Giardina and Long played important minutes throughout last season. Barbieri, Burnett and Clarke will likely round out the top six. The remainder of the top reserves lack varsity experience, but have shown promise. Pittston Area should be solid, but it could be difficult to defend its district crown.

6. CRESTWOOD

Coach: Mark Atherton

2021-22 WVC record: 5-9 Div. 1, tied 5th; 9-13 overall

2021-22 postseason: D2-5A Playoffs – Abington Heights, L 41-35

State classification: 5A

District 2 titles: 8 (5A – 2021; 3A – 1999, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009; A – 1967)

Key players lost: Sam Balliet, Zayne Dunsmuir, Joe Gzemski, Mike McLaughlin, Tyler Oresick, Bryce Vieney, Adam Wood

Key players: Brandon Burbank, Sr.; Drew Sechleer, Sr., 9.4 ppg, 42 3s; Raymer Tejeda, Sr.; Mason Czapla, Jr.; Derek Johnson, Jr.; Matt Sklarosky, Jr.; Chaz Wright, Jr., 3.7 ppg; Adam Nulton, So.; Ryan Sechleer, So.

Outlook: Point guard Drew Sechleer and Wright return as starters and the only two players who saw significant varsity time last season. The Comets have a lot of athleticism, but the key will be translating it to the hardwoods. Plus, a few players were still tied up with football. That said, Crestwood will probably improve as the season goes on. Whether the Comets can be divisional contenders is uncertain at this time.

7. WYOMING VALLEY WEST

Coach: Chris Parker

2021-22 WVC record: 4-10 Div. 1, 7th; 6-15 overall

2021-22 postseason: did not qualify

State classification: 6A

District 2 titles: 3 (4A – 1999, 2000; 3A – 1981)

Key players lost: Kenny Brown, Brian Gill, Quadel Glaster, Tyrese Harris, Jon Mann, Ryan Sullivan

Key players: Jonathan Daniels, 6-7, Sr.; Zach Konopke, 6-2, Sr.. 5.3 ppg; Kenius Walker, 6-0, Sr.; Maki Wells, 6-6, Jr.; Kaden Dittus, 5-10, So.; Navion Terry, 6-2, So.; Lamar Weatherspoon, 5-8, So.; D’evonte Rivers, 5-8, Fr.; Camrin Shovlin, 5-11, Fr.

Outlook: A couple key injuries derailed last season, resulting in the Spartans missing the D2-5A playoffs. Now at Class 6A, they enter the campaign with Konopke the only returning starter. He and Walker, who might play some point guard, will likely be the main offensive threats. Wells will provide rim protection. Daniels is in only his second season with the sport. Valley West will be counting on several promising newcomers to play significant roles.

8. BERWICK

Coach: Bobby Calarco

2021-22 WVC record: 0-14 Div. 1, 8th; 2-19 overall

2021-22 postseason: did not qualify

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 0

Key players lost: Miles Doll, Graham Marshman, Jackson Smith, Ryen Steele, Tahsjee Taylor

Key players: Matt Lonczynski, 6-2, Sr., 5.9 ppg; Sean Murphy, 6-2, Sr. 13.3 ppg, 23 3s; Jace DeGroat, 6-0, Jr.; Fabian Ramiro, 6-4, Jr.; Aiden Wiest, 6-4, Jr.; Billy Hanson, 6-1, So., 2.2 ppg; Kaden Hickman, 5-10, So.; Julian Howie, 6-2, So.; Noah Marquez, 5-10, So.

Outlook: Murphy returns for his fourth season running the offense, Lonczynski brings toughness and Hanson has shown plenty of promise. However, they are the only players left who scored in a varsity game last season, leaving the Dawgs with more questions than answers. There is size among the junior class and untapped potential among the sophomores. Berwick will need some of those guys to step up in order to find success.

DIVISION 2

1. HOLY REDEEMER

Coach: Paul Guido

2021-22 WVC record: 12-0 Div. 2, 1st; 24-5 overall

2021-22 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Carbondale Area, W 69-37; Riverside, W 52-28. PIAA 3A Playoffs – Southern Columbia, W 69-49; Executive Education, W 66-49 OT; Math, Civics & Science, W 56-48; Devon Prep, L 73-72 OT

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: 4 (3A – 2011, 2017, 2020, 2022)

Key players lost: Jayden Halstead, Chris Papciak, Matt Prociak, Justice Shoats

Key players: Jacob Hunter, Sr., 6.0 ppg, 19 3s; Jeff Kozerski, Sr., 1.7 ppg; Louis Lussi, Sr.; Zach Perta, Sr., 8.3 ppg, 18 3s; Darryl Wright, Sr., 4.6 ppg, 17 3s; Mark Atherton, Jr.; George Sabatini, Jr.

Outlook: Redeemer lost plenty of offense with the departure of 1,500-point scorer Shoats and 1,000-point scorer Prociak. Perta and Wright return to the backcourt, bringing excellent quickness, while Kozerski is back inside where he’ll be easy to spot. Hunter saw plenty of action as well. So the cupboard isn’t completely bare, although someone will need to step up as a scorer. Still, the Royals should be tough to knock out of the top spot.

2. NANTICOKE

Coach: Zach Pientka

2021-22 WVC record: 10-2 Div. 2, 2nd; 14-12 overall

2021-22 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Hanover Area, W 57-44; Dallas, L 77-53; Scranton Prep, L 52-45

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 14 (3A – 1967, 1968, 1969, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1977, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2003)

Key players lost: Owen Brown, Chris Johnson

Key players: Caleb Butczynski, 6-1, Sr., 1.5 ppg; Jaylin Collins, 5-9, Sr.; Zack Fox, 5-10, Jr.; Jaidyn Johnson, 6-4, Jr., 16.0 ppg; Peyton Kepp, 5-11, Jr., 11.5 ppg, 29 3s (injured – will not play); Liam Mullery, 6-0, Jr.; Ethan Spencer, 6-4, Jr.; Gavin Turak, 6-2, Jr., 2.6 ppg.

Outlook: The Trojans were dealt a setback as Kepp won’t play because of a knee injury during the football season. However, despite the losses Nanticoke Area looks like a solid team. Johnson is powerful inside and one of the WVC’s best players in the paint. Butczynski and Turek have some varsity experience. Collins and Fox haven’t played in quite some time, but both are proven athletes on the football field.

3. HANOVER AREA

Coaches: Chris Gray

2021-22 WVC record: 7-5 Div. 2, 3rd; 11-12 overall

2021-22 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Nanticoke Area, L 57-44

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 1988)

Key players lost: Andrew Fleming, Mike Merth, Jake Zola

Key players: Sedrick Beasley, Sr., 4.9 ppg; Luis McCoy, Sr.; Elijah Noe, Sr. 10.7 ppg, 43 3s; Steven Florek, Jr., 2.8 ppg; Lael Hayward, Jr.; David Popson, So., 3.1 ppg; Brayden Sock, So.; Noah Dewey, So.

Outlook: This could be the season the Hawkeyes make a significant jump in their win-loss record. They were 10-5 over their last 15 games last season. Noe is a proven scorer who can hit from anywhere on the court. Popson is 6-foot-7 and received plenty of playing time as a freshman. Florek at 6-5 adds size and outside shooting. Beasley can attack the basket. The others expected to contribute bring a variety of skills to the table.

4. WYOMING AREA

Coach: Anthony Macario

2021-22 WVC record: 5-7 Div. 2, 4th; 8-14 overall

2021-22 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Scranton Prep, L 66-49

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (3A – 1971)

Key players lost: Caden Bonita, Evan Melberger, Nico Sciandra

Key players: Max Jardon, Sr.; Matt Little, Sr. 8.7 ppg, 32 3s; Dylan Petrucci, Sr.; Trevor Kruszka, Jr.; Brady Noone, Jr., 2.2 ppg; Skylar Pierce, Jr.; Matthew Rusinchak, Jr.; Dane Schutter, Jr., 15.3 ppg, 30 3s; Tyler Sciandra, Jr., 5.9 ppg; Lukas Burakiewicz, So., 2.8 ppg; Anthony DeLucca, So.

Outlook: Wyoming Area has one of the WVC’s top scoring threats in Schutter, but after that the attack gets a little fuzzy. Melberger played the role of auxiliary scorer/point guard last season. Little and Sciandra seem the most likely candidates to supplement the offense. Burakiewicz will handle the point. Then there are a bunch of guys who provided strong depth and do various things that should keep the Warriors competitive most nights.

5. LAKE-LEHMAN

Coach: Adam Dizbon

2021-22 WVC record: 4-8 Div. 2, 5th; 6-14 overall

2021-22 postseason: D2-4A Playoffs – Mid Valley, L 58-24

State classification: 4A

District 2 titles: 1 (A – 1979)

Key players lost: Cole Morio

Key players: Corey Bean, Sr., 9.2 ppg, 33 3s; Ahmad Dabsheh, Sr.; Leshawn Hammett, Sr.; Cole Kaiser, Sr.; Mason Lee, Sr.; Gavin Paraschak, Sr.;, 7.8 ppg; Joe Shiskowski, Sr., 6.9 ppg; Seth Berry, Jr., 2.6 ppg

Outlook: The Black Knights closed out the regular season by winning three of their final five games. The wins included some of their better offensive outputs. However, scoring was an issue throughout last season as Lehman averaged 44 points. That could be a problem once again as there isn’t a proven scorer right now. The Black Knights plan on relying on their quickness to overcome a lack of idea height and hope the defense could carry them to some victories.

6. WYOMING SEMINARY

Coach: Carlos Rivas

2021-22 WVC record: 3-9 Div. 2, 6th; 5-19 overall

2021-22 postseason: D2-3A Playoffs – Dunmore, L 61-20

State classification: 3A

District 2 titles: 3 (3A – 2018, 2019; A – 1985)

Key players lost: Phil Evan, Zac Williamson

Key players: Thomas Iskra, Sr., 2.8 ppg; Jack Leahy, Sr.; Isaiah Stull, Sr., 10.5 ppg, 38 3s; Alex Aiella, Jr.; Jack Herron, Jr.; Chief Montalvo, Jr., 5.5 ppg; Jack Novelli, Jr., 4.6 ppg, 15 3s; Marc Jackett, So., 9.5 ppg; Antek Evan, So.

Outlook: Rivas, a former assistant at Hazleton Area, takes over a team which was extremely young and inexperienced a season ago. Stull is a proven starter and a threat from behind the arc. Guys like Evan, Jackett, Iskra and Novelli earned on-the-job training last season. So the Blue Knights have a lot of players who saw varsity time. They also have some size and depth. With a year of seasoning, Seminary will probably put some more victories in the win column.

7. MMI PREP

Coach: Joe Flanagan

2021-22 WVC record: 1-11 Div. 2, 7th; 2-19 overall

2021-22 postseason: did not qualify

State classification: A

District 2 titles: 3 (A – 2018, 2019, 2020)

Key players lost: Chance Eyerly, Thomas Mayernick, Carson Valkusky

Key players: Caden Pease, 6-3, Sr., 3.8 ppg; Brendon Brobst, 6-3, Jr., 9.5 ppg, 14 3s; Reed Floryshak, 6-3, Jr.; Lex Lispi, 5-6, Jr.; Edgar Rodriguez, 5-8, Jr.; Ryan Sones, 6-1, Jr., 8.7 ppg, 19 3s; Nick Pantages, 6-1, So.

Outlook: MMI returned to the court after sitting out the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results weren’t very good as the Preppers scored under 30 points seven times and averaged just 35.2 per game. Six players return with varsity experience, so that should help things improve. There is also some nice size among the expected contributors, something not often associated with District 2’s smallest program.