Jaidyn Johnson went 9-for-10 from the foul line — hitting 5-of-6 in the decisive fourth quarter — to help the Nanticoke Area boys basketball team hold on for a 42-40 victory over Pittston Area on Tuesday.

The Trojans led 24-13 at halftime before the host Patriots nearly pulled off the second-half comeback.

Johnson finished with 16 points to lead Nanticoke. Silvio Giardina scored 17 for the Patriots and Anthony Cencetti added 13.

North Pocono 54, Wilkes-Barre Area 45

Chris Walsh scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the third quarter as the Trojans pulled away from the host Wolfpack for the win.

Karree Ascerno and Vincent Garrett scored nine points apiece to leave Wilkes-Barre Area.

Crestwood 57, Shamokin 44

Drew Sechleer turned in a big night, finishing with 29 points to power the Comets to a win at home.

Brandon Burbank added 10 points while Chaz Wright had nine.

Tunkhannock 62, Western Wayne 32

Josh Brown led a balanced effort with 14 points as Tunkhannock used a 23-point second quarter to push past Western Wayne at home.

Dylan Mateus added 10 points for the Tigers.

Abington Heights 76, Wyoming Seminary 32

Ryan Nealon led three Comets in double figures with 13 points as 11 different players scored for Abington Heights in the road win.

Isaiah Stull topped the Blue Knights with 11 points.

Northwest 53, Weatherly 35

Josh Miner hit three 3-pointers to fuel a 25-point first quarter as the Rangers earned the win.

Miner led the way with 13 points while Zac O’Day added 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Valley West 51, Honesdale 43

Mackenzie Perluke led all players with 26 points to lift the Spartans to the victory in the Mike Duda Tournament finals.

Perluke was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. Haylie Oliphant added eight points in the win.

The Hornets led 10-5 after one quarter, but the Spartans went ahead for good in the third.

Oliphant and Thalia Irizarry joined Perluke on the all-tournament team.

Dallas 44, West Scranton 24

Elizabeth Viglone finished with 14 points and the Dallas defense held the Invaders without a field goal in the third quarter to win the Mike Duda Tournament consolation game.

Molly Walsh added 11 points. Viglone was named to the all-tournament team.

Hazleton Area 57, Scranton 41

The Cougars took control early with a strong first quarter en route to a road win.

Sophia Shults scored 18 points while Brianna Kennedy followed with 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Cougars, who led 18-6 after the first quarter and 32-18 at halftime.

Lacie Kringe added 10 points for Hazleton Area. Finley Bittenbender scored eight for the Knights.

Wyoming Area 59, Riverside 32

The Warriors used an 18-0 run in the first quarter to take the lead the rest of the way.

Jocelyn Williams led Wyoming Area with 18 points and six rebounds. Halle Kranson had 12 points while Morgan Janeski added 10.

Scranton Prep 44, Lake-Lehman 38

Gianna Cafarella led all scorers with 17 points to lift the Classics to the victory.

Lia Keefe fnisehd with 15 points to pace the Black Knights.

Abington Heights 49, Berwick 17

The host Comets led 14-2 after one quarter and never looked back in a win over the Bulldogs.

RaeAnna Andreas scored 12 points for Berwick.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 42, Pittston Area 40

NANTICOKE AREA (42) — Caleb Butczynski 1 0-2 2, Jaylin Collins 3 0-0 8, Gavin Turak 2 0-3 5, Jaidyn Johnson 3 9-10 16, Ethan Spencer 0 0-0 0, Liam Mullery 1 0-0 3, Ibn Jordan-Thomas 4 0-2 8. Totals 14 9-16, 42.

PITTSTON AREA (40) — Jacob Burnett 0 0-0 0, Silvio Giardina 6 2-7 17, Jack Long 2 2-4 6, Matt Walters 1 0-0 2, Anthony Cencetti 4 3-4 13, Stephen Barnic 0 0-0 0, Ethan Clarke 1 0-0 2, Ciaran Bilbow 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-15 40.

Nanticoke Area`6`18`5`13 — 42

Pittston Area`4`9`10`17 — 40

Three-point goals — NAN 5 (Collins 2, Turak, Johnson, Mullery); PA 5 (Giardina 3, Cencetti 2)

North Pocono 54, Wilkes-Barre Area 45

NORTH POCONO (54) — Chris Walsh 8 2-2 20, A.J. Nemitz 3 8-8 16, Noah West 1 1-5 3, Keegan Litts 5 1-4 11, Matt Seidita 4 0-0 8, Evan Hrobuchak 0 0-0 0, Max Gentile 0 0-2 0, Ty LaFave 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 13-23 59.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (45) — Kaprie Cottle 2 0-0 5, Melvin Egbeto 2 1-3 5, David Jannuzzi 2 0-0 5, Waarithi Oseni 3 0-1 6, Vincent Garrett 3 0-0 9, Karree Ascerno 3 2-2 9, Reylie Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Channing Brown 0 0-0 0, Jordany Rodriguez 2 2-5 6. Totals 17 5-11 45.

North Pocono`15`9`19`16 — 59

Wilkes-Barre Area`10`10`12`13 — 45

Three-point goals — NP 4 (Walsh 2, Nemitz 2); WBA 6 (Garrett 3, Cottle, Jannuzzi, Ascerno)

Crestwood 57, Shamokin 44

SHAMOKIN (44) — Price 1 0-0 2, Hile 6 0-0 16, Maitern 0 1-2 1, Delbaugh 1 0-0 2, Annis 2 0-0 6, Litchy 3 2-3 8, Shuey 4 0-0 9, Leiby 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-5 44.

CRESTWOOD (57) — Ryan Sechleer 2 0-0 5, Mason Czalpa 0 0-0 0, Chaz Wright 3 2-2 9, Drew Sechleer 9 8-9 29, Brandon Burbank 4 1-4 10, Derek Johnson 0 0-3 0, Matt Sklarosky 1 2-4 2, Josh Hilpp 0 0-0 0, Raymer Tejeda 0 0-0 0, Jacon Feisel 0 0-0 0, Adam Nulton 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 13-22 57.

Shamokin`10`15`9`10 — 44

Crestwood`18`17`8`14 — 57

Three-point goals — SHA 7 (Hile 4, Annis 2, Shuey); CRE 6 (D. Sechleer 3, R. Sechleer, Wright, Burbank)

Tunkhannock 62, Western Wayne 32

WESTERN WAYNE (32) — Ferraro 2 2-3 6, Guarino 0 0-2 0, Dean 0 0-2 0, Mandrake 2 1-2 5, Owens 0 0-0 0, Rose 1 0-0 2, Kroll 5 0-1 12, Kellan 1 0-0 2, Stookey 0 0-0 0, Leyshon 2 0-0 5, Stock 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-10 32.

TUNKHANNOCK (62) — Nick DeMarco 0 2-2 2, Ben Chilson 3 2-2 7, Josh Brown 3 6-7 14, Dylan Mateus 3 4-6 10, Colin Madan 1 1-2 3, Devin Airgood 0 0-0 0, Garrett Yuhas 3 1-1 7, Ethan Ergott 3 0-0 8, Bryce Miller 0 0-0 0, Dayton Kandrovy 1 1-3 4, Jayden Ransom 0 0-0 0, Steven Moore 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 17-23 62.

Western Wayne`6`10`6`10 — 32

Tunkhannock`14`23`14`11 — 62

Three-point goals — WW 3 (Kroll 2, Leyshon); TUN 7 (Brown 2, Mateus 2, Ergott 2, Chilson)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Valley West 51, Honesdale 43

HONESDALE (43) — Meagher 0 0-0 0, Kromko 0 2-6 2, G. Goldstein 0 0-0 0, Montgomery 7 1-5 15, Van Blarcum 0 0-0 0, Collins 2 0-0 4, N. Goldstein 3 0-1 6, Martin 3 2-4 8, Murray 2 0-0 4, Campen 1 2-3 4. Totals 18 7-19 43.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (51) — Gabby Novitski 0 0-0 0, Gabby Marsola 2 2-2 6, Mackenzie Perluke 11 2-3 26, Haylie Oliphant 2 2-2 8, Claudia Siegfried 1 2-5 5, Kalia Saunders 2 0-0 4, Thalia Irizarry 1 0-0 2, Anya Richet 0 0-0 0, Kiersten Rinehimer 0 0-1 0. Totals 19 8-13 51.

Honesdale`10`14`6`13 — 43

Valley West`5`16`18`12 — 51

Three-point goals — HON 0; WVW 5 (Perluke 2, Oliphant 2, Siegfried)

Dallas 44, West Scranton 24

WEST SCRANTON (24) — Bresser 0 0-0 0, Woods 1 0-0 2, Emliani 1 0-0 2, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Novakowski 1 0-0 3, Tallo 1 0-0 2, Tabone 0 0-2 0, Deas 2 3-4 7, Pinto 0 2-6 2, Mainfre 2 2-3 6. Totals 8 7-15 24.

DALLAS (44) — Chelcie Strobel 1 1-2 4, Elizabeth Viglone 6 2-5 14, Molly Walsh 5 1-7 11, Maddy Pevear 0 0-0 0, Victoria Spaciano 3 0-0 6, Mia DelGaudio 1 0-0 3, Jordan Porasky 1 0-0 2, Lyla Wydra0 0-0 0, Lia Riley 0 0-0 0, Megan Bryk 1 0-0 2, Cora Finn 0 0-0 0, Kasey Bryant 0 0-0 0, Camryn Mallarkey 0 0-0 0, Leah Ricardo 0 0-0 0, Carolyn Comitz 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 4-13 44.

West Scranton`7`7`1`9 — 24

Dallas`14`13`13`4 — 44

Three-point goals — WS 1 (Novakowski); DAL 2 (DelGaudio, Strobel)

Hazleton Area 57, Scranton 41

HAZLETON AREA (57) — Lacie Kringe 5 0-0 10, Hayley Yost 0 1-2 1, Olivia Williams 2 0-0 4, Sophia Shults 8 2-3 18, Brianna Kennedy 6 0-2 13, Lynzee Buglio 1 1-2 3, Haylee Klesh 0 0-0 0, Christina Hebel 0 0-0 0, Evelyn Shults 0 0-0 0, Alexis Reimold 3 0-0 8. Totals 25 4-9 57.

SCRANTON (41) — Lanee Olson 3 0-0 6, Finley Bittenbender 4 0-0 8, Kamryn Alers 1 1-2 3, Maggie O’Shea 0 2-3 2, Canyah Randle 2 1-2 5, Madelyn O’Shea 0 0-0 0, Eyinah Smith 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Bittenbender 2 0-1 5, Catherine Hill 2 0-0 5, Aniyah Hebron 0 0-0 0, Zaliyan Small 3 1-1 7. Totals 17 5-9 41.

Hazleton Area`18`14`19`6 — 57

Scranton`6`12`9`14 — 41

Three-point goals — HAZ 3 (Reimold 2, Kennedy); SCR 2 (K. Bittenbender, Hill)

Wyoming Area 59, Riverside 32

RIVERSIDE (32) — Zoey Zimorowicz 2 0-1 5, Kiley Williams 4 0-0 11, Cassidy Merrifield 0 0-0 0, Lexi Kostoff 2 0-1 6, Emily McCullon 0 0-0 0, Meghan Tigue 0 0-0 0, Lillie Pon 4 0-1 10, Julia Turner 0 0-0 0, Alexa Williams 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 0-3 32.

WYOMING AREA (59) — Halle Kranson 5 0-0 12, Olivia Rome 2 2-2 6, Jocelyn Williams 8 0-1 18, Morgan Janeski 3 3-4 10, Anna Wisnewski 4 0-0 9, Morgan Slusser 0 0-0 0, Olivia Allen 2 0-0 4, Krea Bonita 0 0-0 0, Maggie Hallman 0 0-0 0, Ashley Thomas 0 0-0 0, Marissa Gacek 0 0-0 0, Alexa Gacek 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 5-7 59.

Riverside`6`11`8`7 — 32

Wyoming Area`22`10`11`16 — 59

Three-point goals — RIV 8 (Williams 3, Kostoff 2, Pon 2, Zimorowicz); WA 6 (Kranson 2, Williams 2, Janeski, Wisnewski)

Scranton Prep 44, Lake-Lehman 38

SCRANTON PREP (44) — Ashlyn Moore 0 0-0 0, Rita Collins 3 0-0 6, Maya Jenkins 3 4-4 12, Claire McGrath 0 2-3 2, Jayna McIntyre 0 0-0 0, Jenna Hillebrand 3 0-0 7, Gianna Cafarella 5 4-4 17, Bella Dennebaum 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 10-11 44.

LAKE-LEHMAN (38) — Hailey Kline 2 3-4 7, Ella Wilson 3 2-2 8, Lia Keefe 6 2-3 15, Molly Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Kathryn Morgan 1 0-0 2, Delcia Biscotto 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 7-9 38.

Scranton Prep`8`14`14`8 — 44

Lake-Lehman`8`9`13`8 — 38

Three-point goals — SP 6 (Cafarella 3, Jenkins 2, Hillebrand); LL 1 (Keefe)

Abington Heights 49, Berwick 17

BERWICK (17) — RaeAnna Andreas 4 4-4 12, Carly Ochs 0 1-2 1, Rachel Whitenight 2 0-0 4, Alysa Lewis 0 0-0 0, Emma Klinger 0 0-0 0, Laynee Farmer 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Hunter 0 0-0 0, Haley Davis 0 0-0 0, Ally Knorr 0 0-0 0, Yari Rivas 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 5-6 17.

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (49) — Zalewski 7 0-0 15, Murray 3 2-2 9, Scoblick 0 0-0 0, Coleman 6 0-0 16, Notari 2 1-2 5, Walsh 1 0-0 2, Morgan 0 0-0 0, Hoinowski 0 0-0 0, Houlihan 1 0-1 2, Batrla 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-5 49.

Berwick`2`8`4`3 — 17

Abington Hts.`14`11`13`11 — 49

Three-point goals — BER 0; AH 6 (Coleman 4, Zalewski, Murray)

Abington Heights 76, Wyoming Seminary 32

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (76) — Mason Fedor 5 2-2 12, Matt Shaw 4 1-1 11, Will Marion 2 1-2 7, Patrick Walsh 2 0-0 5, Ryan Nealon 5 0-0 13, Roman Cutrufello 1 0-0 2, Lincoln Anderson 1 0-0 3, Jordan Schaffer 2 0-0 6, Zack Brister 2 0-0 4, Robby Lucas 1 3-4 5, Nico Bossi 4 0-0 8. Totals 29 6-9 76.

WYOMING SEMINARY (32) — Chief Montalvo 1 0-0 2, Isaiah Stull 4 2-2 11, Jack Leahy 0 2-2 2, Jack Novelli 1 0-0 3, Thomas Iskra 2 0-1 5, Antek Evan 1 0-0 3, Jack Herron 2 0-0 6. Totals 11 4-5 32.

Abington Heights`35`20`17`4 — 76

Wyoming Seminary`2`11`9`10 — 32

Three-point goals — AH 12 (Nealon 3, Shaw 2, Marion 2, Schaffer 2, Fedor, Walsh, Anderson); SEM 6 (Herron 2, Evan, Stull, Novelli, Iskra)