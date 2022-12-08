🔊 Listen to this

Drew Sechleer (14) and Chaz Wright (13) combined for 27 points as the Crestwood boys basketball team defeated Lake-Lehman 44-27 on the road on Wednesday.

Corey Bean led the effort for the Black Knights, scoring a game-high 17 points.

Wyoming Area 72, Susquehanna 42

After a tight first quarter, the host Warriors took control in the second by outscoring the Sabers 25-6.

Dane Schutter led the effort with 18 points, followed by 13 from Brady Noone and 10 from Matthew Little.

Northwest 69, Hanover Area 41

Josh Miner knocked down six threes for 20 points while Landon Hufford scored 19 to lead the Rangers to the road win.

Luis McCoy finished with 17 points to lead the Hawkeyes.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holy Redeemer 40, Williamsport 31

Angie Corridoni scored 10 points and Irelyn Karnes added nine for the Royals, who held the Class 6A Millionaires to 20 points through three quarters for the win.

Redeemer outscored Williamsport 15-1 from the foul line.

Marian Catholic 59, Crestwood 51

Julia Glowacki scored all of her team-high 12 points from behind the arc for the Comets.

Cadence Hiller and Keira Dougherty scored 10 points apiece.

Old Forge 52, Wyoming Seminary 44

Tied at halftime, the Blue Devils pulled away after the break, outscoring the Blue Knights 16-4 in the third quarter to win.

Lexy Lichtenstein (12 points) and Ellie Parra (10) topped Wyoming Seminary. Old Forge got 28 points from Talia Piragus.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Misericordia 98, Moravian 84

The Cougars hit a season-high in points as Nate Kreitzer led six players in double figures with 21 points.

Nick Prociak (17 points, six rebounds), Derek Smith (14 points), Joseph Baldachino (12 points), Kevin Lazdowsky (12 points) and Matthew Marchetti (11 points) all chipped in.

DeSales 71, Wilkes 67

The Colonels stayed close with the host Bulldogs throughout the night and had the game tied up at 63-63 late in the second half before DeSales pulled out the win.

Drake Marshall scored 14 points for Wilkes while Trent Fisher had 12.

Morgan State 85, PSU Wilkes-Barre 48

The Lions made the trip down to Baltimore to take on a Division I opponent.

Teequan Holley led the way for Penn State Wilkes-Barre with 10 points. Jalen Willis added eight and Rashod Ballord scored seven.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Scranton 64, Misericorida 46

The nationally ranked Royals cooled off the Cougars with a win in Scranton.

Alyssa Bondi scored 11 points for Misericordia while Gianna Delfino finished with nine points and 12 rebounds.

DeSales 57, Wilkes 36

The No. 16 Bulldogs pulled away in the second half to beat the Colonels.

Yamirelis Matos finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for Wilkes while Julianna Askins added 10 points and seven boards.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Crestwood 44, Lake-Lehman 27

CRESTWOOD (44) — Ryan Sechleer 0 0-0 0, Mason Czalpa 2 0-0 5, Chaz Wright 5 2-2 13, Drew Sechleer 5 2-2 14, Brandon Burbank 1 2-2 4, Derek Johnson 1 0-0 2, Matt Sklarosky 3 0-0 6, Josh Hilpp 0 0-0 0, Raymer Tejeda 0 0-0 0, George Jennings 0 0-0 0, Jacon Feisel 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-6 44.

LAKE-LEHMAN (27) — Cole Kaiser 1 0-0 2, Gavin Paraschak 2 0-0 4, Leshawn Hammett 0 0-0 0, Corey bean 6 1-3 17, Joe Shiskowski 0 0-0 0, Seth Berry 0 0-0 0, Mason Lee 0 0-0 0, Ahmad Dabsheh 1 0-0 2, Ben Dowling 0 0-0 0, Travis Jones 1 0-0 2, Spencer Smith 0 0-0 0, Sean Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 1-3 27.

Crestwood`17`15`10`2 — 44

Lake-Lehman`4`13`5`5 — 27

Three-point goals — CRE 4 (D. Sechleer 2, Czalpa, Wright); LL 5 (Bean 4, Jones)

Wyoming Area 72, Susquehanna 42

SUSQUEHANNA (42) — Payne 2 2-4 6, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Rockwell 1 0-0 2, Burke 8 0-0 17, Dooley 0 0-0 0, Baker 1 0-0 2, Hobart 0 0-0 0, Stone 3 0-0 7, Collander 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 2-4 42.

WYOMING AREA (72) — Tyler Sciandra 0 2-4 2, Anthony DeLucca 3 0-0 8, Lukas Burakiewicz 1 0-0 3, Matthew Little 3 4-6 10, Daniel Feeney 0 0-0 0, Patrick Golden 1 0-0 3, Brady Noone 5 2-2 13, Dylan Petrucci 1 0-0 3, Matt Rusinchak 3 0-0 9, Skyler Pierce 0 0-1 0, Dane Schutter 5 8-10 18, Trevor Kruszka 1 1-2 3, Malachi Prioleau 0 0-0 0, Jacob Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 17-25 72.

Susquehanna`10`6`16`10 — 42

Wyoming Area`11`15`18`18 — 72

Three-point goals — SUS 2 (Burke, Stone); WA 9 (Rusinchak 3, DeLucca 2, Burakiewicz, Golden, Noone, Petrucci)

Northwest 69, Hanover Area 41

NORTHWEST (69) — Tayler Yaple 4 0-0 9, Landon Hufford 7 3-4 19, Josh Miner 7 0-0 20, Ryan Miner 3 0-0 6, Zac O’Day 5 0-0 11, Derek Pierontoni 2 0-0 4, Tucker Crawford 0 0-0 0, Brody Shea 0 0-0 0, Matt Foley 0 0-0 0, Jace McCoy 0 0-0 0. Totals 28 3-4 69.

HANOVER AREA (41) — Elijah Noe 1 2-2 4, Sedrick Beasley 1 2-3 4, Luis McCoy 7 0-0 17, Caden Hummer 1 0-0 3, Demetrice Watkins 1 0-0 3, David Popson 1 0-0 3, Brayden Sock 0 0-2 0, Noah Dewey 2 1-2 5, Kairi Craft 0 0-0 0, Fe’Nesel Willams 1 0-0 2, Malachi Downey 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 5-9 41.

Northwest`14`19`13`23 — 69

Hanover Area`14`10`11`6 — 41

Three-point goals — NW 10 (J. Miner 6, Hufford 2, Yaple, O’Day); HAN 6 (McCoy 3, Hummer, Watkins, Popson)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Holy Redeemer 40, Williamsport 31

WILLIAMSPORT (31) — Cierra Rainier 2 0-0 6, Ella Wilson 3 0-0 6, Alexandria Chilson 0 0-0 0, Payton Baney 2 0-0 4, Nadirah Tutler 0 0-0 0, Abby Mahon 0 0-0 0, Mia Nieto 1 0-0 2, Jaelynn Helmrich 1 0-0 2, Sydney Crews 1 0-0 2, Taniyah Martin 4 1-1 9. Totals 14 1-1 31.

HOLY REDEEMER (40) — Meghan Albrecht 2 2-4 6, Paige Kroptavich 0 0-0 0, Lucie Racicky 0 1-2 1, Mia Ashton 1 3-5 5, Irelyn Karnes 3 2-2 9, Kathy Quinn 2 0-0 5, Tessa Cegelka 0 0-0 0, Bella Baylan 0 0-0 0, Angie Corridoni 3 3-5 10, McKenzie Chimock 0 4-4 4, Paige Skibitsky 0 0-0 0, Madison Wylie 0 0-0 0, Kayla Pekarovsky 0 0-0 0, Marissa Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 15-22 40.

Williamsport`7`6`7`11 — 31

Holy Redeemer`11`12`9`8 — 40

Three-point goals — WIL 2 (Rainier 2); HR 3 (Karnes, Quinn, Corridoni)

Marian Catholic 59, Crestwood 51

MARIAN CATHOLIC (59) — Carly Minchhoff 7 5-6 20, Fatikha Tikhtova 3 1-2 7, Ashley Pleban 4 6-8 17, Frankie Martinelli 1 1-4 3, Kerrigan Digris 2 0-0 6, Addison Fritz 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 13-20 59.

CRESTWOOD (51) — Camryn Collins 1 6-7 8, Katelyn Bozinko 0 2-2 2, Julia Glowacki 4 0-0 12, Cadence Hiller 3 4-9 10, Grace Pasternick 3 1-2 7, Jordan Andrews 0 0-0 0, Kendall Petrosky 0 2-4 2, Mary Kate Banford 0 0-0 0, Keira Dougherty 3 3-4 10. Totals 14 18-28 51.

Marian Catholic`14`12`15`18 — 59

Crestwood`7`16`8`20 — 51

Three-point goals — MC 6 (Pleban 3, Digris 2, Minchhoff); CRE 5 (Glowacki 4, Dougherty)

Old Forge 52, Wyoming Seminary 44

WYOMING SEMINARY (44) — Cassidy Skoronski 5 0-0 14, Maddie Olshemski 1 1-4 3, Lexy Lichtenstein 5 2-3 12, Clare Griffin 2 1-2 5, Hayley Smeraldi 0 0-0 0, Avery Luksic 0 0-0 0, Cat Ziegler 0 0-0 0, Ellie Parra 4 2-2 10. Totals 17 6-11 44.

OLD FORGE (52) — Lauryn Olivieri 2 0-0 4, Bella Nee 1 0-0 3, Jewlya McCullon 5 3-5 14, Talia Piragus 10 8-9 28, Leah Domiano 1 0-0 2, Ava Arnold 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 11-14 52.

Wyo. Seminary`12`15`4`13 — 44

Old Forge`13`14`16`8 — 52

Three-point goals — SEM 4 (Skoronski 4); OF 2 (Nee, McCullon)