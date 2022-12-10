🔊 Listen to this

Trailing by two after three quarters, Nanticoke Area got some clutch shooting at the foul line from Gavin Turak and Jaidyn Johnson in the fourth to rally past Wyoming Valley West 65-60 on Friday in boys basketball action.

Turak scored eight of his game-high 23 points in the fourth and Johnson went 7-for-8 from the stripe in the final quarter to finish with 20 points.

The Spartans’ Zach Konopke also finished with 23 points while Will Wojciechowski added 13.

Delaware Valley 65, Hanover Area 56

Hanover Area led 49-45 after three quarters before Jakes Brower scored nine of the Warriors’ 20 fourth-quarter points to rally. Brower finished with 25 points.

The Hawkeyes got 13 points from Elijah Noe and 10 from Sedrick Beasley.

Muncy 65, MMI Prep 53

Ryan Sones turned in a big performance with 28 points but the Preppers fell short in the first game of the Sullivan County Tournament.

Nick Pantages added nine points while Lex Lispi scored eight.

North Penn-Mansfield 49, Northwest 41

The Rangers were held scoreless in the second quarter in a loss on the road.

Josh Miner and Ryan Miner led Northwest with 12 points apiece. Tayler Yaple scored 11.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 54, Pottsville 20

The Cougars smothered host Pottsville, allowing just three field goals in the first half en route to a 30-8 lead at the break.

Brianna Kennedy led the Cougars with 16 points. Lynzee Buglio, Lacie Kringe and Alexis Reimold all finished with nine points.

Dallas 47, Lackawanna Trail 34

The Mountaineers pulled away down the stretch, holding the Lions to just two points in the fourth quarter of a home win.

Elizabeth Viglone finished with 16 points to lead Dallas.

Abington Heights 53, Holy Redeemer 43

Maggie Coleman scored nine of her 17 points in the third quarter to help the Comets pull away.

Mia Ashton finished with 13 points to top the Royals while Angelina Corridoni scored 10.

COLLEGES

WRESTLING

Delaware Valley 23, Wilkes 15

Charles Everdale gave the Colonels a brief lead in the dual with a fall in just 32 seconds in his 165-pound match, but the visiting Aggies answered with a pin at 174 to take back the lead for good.

Jack Bauer (141), Kyle Tino (149) and Cameron Butka (197) all won by decision for Wilkes.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 65, Wyoming Valley West 60

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (60) — Zach Konopke 6 7-8 23, Kenius Walker 1 0-0 2, Emmanuel Lewis 2 3-4 9, Maki Wells 0 1-4 1, Lamar Weatherspoon 3 0-1 7, Jonathan Daniels 1 2-2 3, Will Wojciechowski 2 6-10 13, Navion Terry 0 0-0 0, Jaheim McKenith 0 0-0 0, Kaden Dittus 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 19-31 60.

NANTICOKE AREA (65) — Jaylin Collins 0 0-0 0, Gavin Turak 7 7-9 23, Jaidyn Johnson 5 10-12 20, RJ Brogan 1 0-0 3, Ethan Spencer 1 0-2 2, Zak Fox 0 0-0 0, Liam Mullery 3 2-4 9, Ibn Jordan-Thomas 2 4-8 8. Totals 19 23-33 65.

Wyo. Valley West`13`15`17`15 — 60

Nanticoke Area`16`12`15`21 — 65

Three-point goals — WVW 9 (Konopke 4, Lewis 2, Wojciechowski 2, Weatherspoon); NAN 4 (Turak 2, Brogan, Mullery)

Delaware Valley 65, Hanover Area 56

HANOVER AREA (56) — Elijah Noe 5 0-0 13, Sedrick Beasley 3 2-2 10, Brayden Sock 2 0-0 5, Luis McCoy 3 0-0 7, Noah Dewey 3 0-0 6, Steven Florek 2 5-6 9, Caden Hummer 0 0-0 0, Lael Hayward 2 1-2 6. Totals 20 7-8 56.

DELAWARE VALLEY (65) — Anthony D’Antuono 1 0-1 3, Jake Brower 8 5-5 25, Ronnie McManus 4 0-0 9, Isaiah Berrios 7 3-4 21, Jackson Corrie 0 0-0 0, Tommy Parker 2 0-0 4, Logan Olsommer 1 0-0 3, Mike Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-10 65.

Hanover Area`13`17`19`7 — 56

Delaware Valley`17`15`13`20 — 65

Three-point goals — HAN 9 (Noe 3, Beasley 2, McCoy 2, Sock, Hayward); DV 11 (Brower 4, Berrios 4, D’Antuono, McManus, Olsommer)

Muncy 65, MMI Prep 53

MMI PREP (53) — Lex Lispi 3 0-0 8, Ryan Sones 11 1-2 28, Brendon Brobst 1 0-0 2, Nick Pantages 3 1-1 9, Caden Pease 3 0-0 6, Edgar Lopez-Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Reed Floryshak 0 0-0 0, Haden Schabe 0 0-0 0, John Drobnock 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 2-3 53.

MUNCY (65) — Eli Weikle 1 0-0 2, Noah Confer 3 0-0 6, Ross Eyer 5 5-6 15, Branson Eyer 11 0-2 23, Michael Fry 7 0-0 19, Brady Ryder 0 0-0 0, Konnor Shearer 0 0-0 0, Kohen Meyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-8 65.

MMI Prep`12`7`21`13 — 53

Muncy`15`11`20`19 — 65

Three-point goals — MMI 9 (Sones 5, Lispi 2, Pantages 2); MUN 6 (Fry 5, B. Eyer)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 54, Pottsville 20

HAZLETON AREA (54) — Lacie Kringe 4 1-2 9, Haley Yost 0 0-0 0, Olivia Williams 1 0-0 3, Sophia Shults 3 0-0 6, Brianna Kennedy 7 2-3 16, Lynzee Buglio 4 0-0 9, Haylee Klesh 0 0-0 0, Christina Hebel 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Fay 0 0-0 0, Evelyn Shults 1 0-2 2, Kayla Lagowy 0 0-0 0, Alexis Reimold 4 0-1 9, Ella Radice 0 0-0 0, Melina Gregory 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 3-8 54.

POTTSVILLE (20) — Kyler Bowers 0 0-0 0, Kali Hinkle 0 0-0 0, Liv Peleschak 0 0-0 0, Alex Blum 2 0-2 4, Jes Simonitis 4 2-2 10, Brooklyn Reinert 1 0-0 3, Carly Dencher 0 0-0 0, Lauren Ditzler 0 0-0 0, Kelly Goodman 1 0-0 2, Keirra Jones 0 1-2 1. Totals 8 3-6 20.

Hazleton Area`18`12`16`8 — 54

Pottsville`4`4`6`6 — 20

Three-point goals — HAZ 3 (Williams, Reimold, Buglio); POT 1 (Reinert)

Dallas 47, Lackawanna Trail 34

LACKAWANNA TRAIL (34) — Gretchen Rejrat 0 0-0 0, Samantha Duffy 4 3-4 12, Cloe VanFleet 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Schirg 3 5-6 13, Nadia Toth 2 0-0 5, Hannah Phillips 0 0-0 0, Reagan Norman 0 0-0 0, Sophia Kasmierczak 0 0-0 0, Ella Axtell 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 8-10 34.

DALLAS (47) — Chelcie Strobel 1 0-0 3, Megan Bryk 0 1-2 1, Elizabeth Viglone 5 6-6 16, Maddy Pevear 1 0-0 2, Victoria Spaciano 4 1-4 9, Mia DelGaudio 1 1-2 4, Jordan Porasky 3 0-0 7, Leah Ricardo 1 2-2 5. Totals 16 11-16 47.

Lackwanna Trail`9`15`8`2 — 34

Dallas`17`12`9`9 — 47

Three-point goals — LT 4 (Schirg 2, Duffy, Toth); DAL 4 (Strobel, DelGaudio, Porasky, Ricardo)

Abington Heights 53, Holy Redeemer 43

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (53) — Madison Zalewski 5 2-2 13, Caroline Murray 3 0-0 7, Kate Scoblick 0 6-6 6, Maggie Coleman 7 0-0 17, Lauren Notari 0 0-0 0, Madeleine Walsh 0 0-0 0, Madelyn Hoinowski 0 0-0 0, Peyton Houlihan 4 2-3 10. Totals 19 10-11 53.

HOLY REDEEMER (43) — Meghan Albrecht 1 0-0 2, Paige Kroptavich 0 1-2 1, Lucie Racicky 1 0-0 2, Mia Ashton 5 2-5 13, Irelyn Karnes 1 0-0 2, Katie Quinn 0 0-0 0, Tessa Cegelka 2 0-0 5, Bella Boylan 2 2-2 7, Angelina Corridoni 4 2-4 10, McKenzie Chimock 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 8-15 43.

Abington Hts.`19`8`18`8 — 53

Holy Redeemer`9`15`5`14 — 43

Three-point goals — AH 5 (Coleman 3, Zalewski, Murray); HR 3 (Ashton, Cegelka, Boylan)