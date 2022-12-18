🔊 Listen to this

Kansas guard Gradey Dick celebrates a basket against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday. He led Kansas with 20-points in their 84-62 win.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jarace Walker scored 17 points and No. 5 Houston used runs in each half and the nation’s best scoring defense to beat No. 2 Virginia 69-61 on Saturday.

Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark each added 13 points for the Cougars (11-1), who used a 10-2 run early in the second half to open a 40-30 lead. Virginia (8-1), playing for the first time in 11 days, never got closer than six again, and each time the Cougars answered.

Kadin Shedrick scored 16 points and Jayden Gardner had 13 for the Cavaliers.

No. 15 GONZAGA 100, No. 4 ALBAMA 90

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Drew Timme matched his season-high with 29 points and Gonzaga overcame Brandon Miller’s 36-point outburst to beat Alabama in the C.M. Newton Classic.

Timme had 10 rebounds, four assists and made 12 of 18 shots to help the Bulldogs (9-3) cool off one of the nation’s hottest teams. The Crimson Tide (9-2) had won four straight and beat two No. 1 teams to earn their highest ranking in 15 years.

Miller scored 26 points in the second half, including the team’s first 10.

No. 8 KANSAS 84, No. 14 INDIANA 62

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Gradey Dick scored 20 points to lead six Kansas players in double figures scoring, Dajuan Harris Jr. added 10 points and 10 assists and the Jayhawks romped past Indiana.

Kevin McCullar Jr. had 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Jalen Wilson and KJ Adams scored 11 apiece, as the Jayhawks (10-1) beat their fellow college basketball blueblood for the seventh time in their last nine meetings.

Indiana (8-3) played most of the way without second-leading scorer Xavier Johnson, who hurt his right ankle less than 10 minutes into the game. Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers with 13 points and nine blocks.

No. 10 ARKANSAS 76, BRADLEY 57

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Freshman Jordan Walsh scored a career-high 18 points to lead Arkansas past Bradley and extend the Razorbacks’ winning streak to six games.

SEC-leading scorer Ricky Council IV had 16 points, and freshman guard Anthony Black added 15 for the Razorbacks (10-1).

Bradley (7-4) was led by Rienk Mast’s 17 points.

No. 17 MISSISSIPPI STATE 68, NICHOLLS STATE 66

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Dashawn Davis made two clutch free throws with 5.6 seconds remaining and Tolu Smith had 15 points and eight rebounds to help Mississippi State hold off Nicholls State 68-66.

Davis added 14 points and six assists for the Bulldogs (11-0), who are off to their best start since the 2003-04 season. Tyler Stevenson added 14 points, including 12 in the first half, for Mississippi State.

Latrell Jones led Nicholls State (5-6) with 15 points, while Marek Nelson and Micah Thomas each added 12. Pierce Spencer had a steal with two seconds remaining, but his 3-point try at the buzzer bounced in and out of the rim.

NORTH CAROLINA 89, No. 23 OHIO STATE 84

NEW YORK — Pete Nance made a jumper at the buzzer to force overtime, RJ Davis iced a much-needed victory for scuffling North Carolina with two late free throws and the Tar Heels beat Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic.

Armando Bacot had 28 points and 15 rebounds and Caleb Love scored 22 for North Carolina (8-4), which is trying to right itself after a four-game losing streak — all away from home — knocked the preseason No. 1 team out of the Top 25 two weeks ago.

The Tar Heels have now won three straight after trailing for most of the game before Davis hit a 3 from the wing with 1:29 left to make it 75-74 North Carolina.

Brice Sensabaugh made a jumper from inside the foul line with 2 seconds left to give the Buckeyes a 79-77 lead. But North Carolina’s Leaky Black lobbed an inbounds pass to the 6-foot-11 Nance, who swished a turnaround from the wing as time expired to send it to OT.

Sensabaugh had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Buckeyes (7-3).

No. 24 VIRGINIA TECH 74, GRAMBLING STATE 48

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Sean Pedulla scored 21 points to lead Virginia Tech past Grambling State.

Pedulla shot 5 for 12 from the floor and had four 3-pointers for the Hokies (11-1), who won their sixth straight game. Pedulla, who added six assists, has scored in double figures in every game this season.

Carte’are Gordon scored 12 points to lead Grambling State (6-4), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

No. 25 MIAMI 91, ST. FRANCIS (PA.) 76

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Isaiah Wong had 22 points and 10 assists, Wooga Poplar scored a career-high 20 and Miami beat St. Francis (Pa.).

Bensley Joseph and Norchad Omier each scored 14 points for the Hurricanes (11-1), who won their seventh straight. Miami offset a pesky first half by the Red Flash (3-9) and took the lead for good with seven unanswered points to open the second half.

Josh Cohen scored 30 points and Landon Moore finished with 25 points for St. Francis.

WOMEN

NO. 21 ARKANSAS 83, NO. 16 CREIGHTON 75

OMAHA, Neb. — Samara Spencer scored 26 points, Saylor Poffenbarger had a double-double and No. 21 Arkansas beat No. 16 Creighton 83-75 on Saturday.

Rylee Langerman hit two 3-pointers as the Razorbacks drilled 3s on their last three possessions for a 9-0 run to take a 37-33 lead at the half. They never trailed again.

Poffenbarger had 16 points and 11 rebounds, making two of the late free throws, and Erynn Barnum scored 15 for the Razorbacks (12-0). Makayla Daniels, who had 34 points in the matchup last year when Creighton won 81-72, had 14 after missing the previous three games.

Morgan Maly scored 24 points for Creighton (8-2), going 12 of 12 from the foul line. Lauren Jensen and Emma Ronsiek added 13 each and Jayme Horan 11.

NO. 13 UTAH 92, UC RIVERSIDE 45

SALT LAKE CITY — Jenna Johnson scored 18 points, Alissa Pili had 15 and Utah blitzed UC Riverside.

Dasia Young added 12 for the Utes (10-0), who shot 52%, made 6 of 19 from 3-point range and made 14 of 17 from the foul line.

Mele Finau had 15 points for the Highlanders (2-7), who shot 29%, made only five free throws and were outrebounded 48-21.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 77, APPALACHIAN STATE 49

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Leigha Brown scored 16 points with eight assists, six rebounds and two steals and No. 19 Michigan recovered from its first loss to beat Appalachian State.

Emily Kiser led the Wolverines (10-1) with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and Laila Phelia added 11. Sophomore Greta Kampschroeder, a transfer from Oregon State, had her first double-figures game for her new team with 11, getting three of Michigan’s five 3-pointers.

A’Lea Gilbert scored 15 points for the Mountaineers (3-7).

Kiser had 12 points and Phelia 11 as the Wolverines took a 40-25 lead at the half. Appalachian State had 17 turnovers that led to 19 points and Michigan went 11 of 12 at the foul line.