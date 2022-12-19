🔊 Listen to this

Auburn guard K.D. Johnson, right, saves a loose ball next to Southern California guard Kobe Johnson during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Los Angeles.

Auburn guard Allen Flanigan, right, shoots against Southern California guard Drew Peterson during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis scored a career-high 28 points and Southern California held off 19th-ranked Auburn 74-71 on Sunday for the Trojans’ fifth straight win.

Neither team led by more than six points in the second half of the teams’ first meeting since 1977.

The Trojans (9-3) were up 71-65 with 13 seconds remaining when Auburn made a run. Chris Moore and K.D. Johnson combined to make four straight free throws that cut the Tigers’ deficit to two points.

Ellis got fouled after catching an inbounds pass. He sank the first free throw but missed the second, leaving USC clinging to a 72-69 lead.

Johnson got fouled and made both to leave the Tigers trailing 72-71.

Ellis got fouled again with two seconds left, and this time he made both. Johnson missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Johni Broome led the Tigers (9-2) with 16 points and fouled out with seven seconds left.

Ellis extended USC’s lead to 69-63 with four straight points. Auburn’s Tre Donaldson made two of three free throws before Tre White came up with a big block of Donaldson.

Donaldson missed a 3-pointer before fouling out with 13 seconds remaining. He finished with 12 points. Broome fouled Kobe Johnson going for the rebound and Johnson made both to keep USC ahead 71-65.

Joshua Morgan and Johnson added 10 points each for the Trojans. Johnson made all six of his free throws, including four in the closing minutes.

Trailing by eight, the Tigers outscored USC 14-2, including consecutive baskets off Trojans turnovers, to lead 39-35 at halftime. Broome and Donaldson hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the spurt.

Making the school’s first trip to California since 2018, the Tigers were backed by a small but raucous cheering section. They waved pompoms, chanted “War Eagle” and a few shirtless male fans wore orange and blue body paint.

Johnson, whose 43-game consecutive appearance streak ended Wednesday against Georgia State, finished with six points. He was 0 for 5 from the floor but made 6 of 7 free throws. Wendell Green Jr., who hurt his ankle earlier in the week, had two points.

NO. 7 TEXAS 72, STANFORD 62

DALLAS — Marcus Carr had 17 points and five assists as seventh-ranked Texas, playing again without suspended coach Chris Beard, beat Stanford.

Carr sparked an eight-point frenzy in a 48-second span early in the second half that put the Longhorns ahead to stay. Timmy Allen and Si’Jabari Rice each had 15 points for the Longhorns (9-1).

Michael Jones had 17 points for Stanford (4-7).

It was the second game the Longhorns played without Beard, who was arrested and spent nearly 11 hours in jail Monday on a felony domestic violence charge. The woman who called police to his home said he choked, bit and hit her during an argument. Beard’s attorney has said the coach is innocent. Texas officials suspended Beard indefinitely without pay and elevated assistant Rodney Terry to acting head coach.

NO. 11 BAYLOR 65, WASHINGTON STATE 59

DALLAS — Keyonte George scored five straight points that gave Baylor the lead for good and finished with 19 as the Bears won the final game of the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.

George, a freshman guard who has started every game for Baylor, converted two free throws that put the Bears ahead 44-43 with 10:32 left in the second half. Following a steal by Dale Bonner on Washington State’s next possession, George hit a fade-away 3-pointer for a 47-43 lead with 9:46 to go.

Adam Flagler added 12 points for Baylor (8-2.

Jabe Mullins, back in the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, led the Cougars (4-6) with 16 points off the bench. TJ Bamba added 14 points and Justin Powell 12.

NO. 21 TCU 88, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 43

FORT WORTH, Texas — Mike Miles scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half and TCU rolled to an easy win.

TCU (9-1) has won seven consecutive games since a one-point loss to Northwestern State on Nov. 14 briefly knocked it out of The Associated Press Top 25.

TCU led by as many as 48 points while shooting better than 50% up until the final minute of the game. The Horned Frogs also shot 50% (9 for 18) from 3-point range.

Miles was 5 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from long distance, with all his 3s in the first half. Damion Baugh and JaKobe Coles added 12 points apeice. Emanuel Miller finished with 11 points.

Mississippi Valley State (1-11) was led by Rayquan Brown’s 16 points.