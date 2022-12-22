🔊 Listen to this

Hunter Lowe placed second and Austin Fashouer third as the Wilkes University wrestling team hosted the 89th Wilkes Open Wrestling Championships at the Marts Center on Thursday.

The event known widely as “The Rose Bowl of Wrestling” saw grapplers from over 30 different programs compete including NCAA Division I, Division II, and Division III teams.

Lowe, the second seed at 197-pounds, earned a 5-0 decision in the quarterfinals over Matthew Henson of the Apprentice School. He then defeated third-seeded Ben DePrest of Ohio Northern University in the semifinals by fall in the second period.

Top-seeded Wolfgang Frable of Division I Army earned first place in the division with an 18-2 technical fall over Lowe in the finals.

Fashouer was the top seed in the 125-pound bracket and started his day with a Round of 16 6-4 win over Franco Mazza of Ursinus College.

Fashouer then defeated Jack Bruce of Franklin & Marshall College in the quarterfinals with a fall at the 4:21 mark. In the semifinals, Benjamin Monn of Division I George Mason University earned the 8-0 major decision over Fashouer. Monn was seeded fourth in the tournament.

Fashouer then faced third-seeded Garrett Totten of the Peddie School in the third-place bout, earning an 8-5 decision.

At 285 pounds Caleb Burkhart was seeded sixth for Wilkes and finished the day with a 2-2 record. Spencer Hughes at 149 pounds, Ryan Winn at 174 pounds and Alexis Perez at 184 pounds all went 1-2 for the Colonels.

Cadden Kucek, Sam Kimmel, Ben Grater, Nikko Partsanakis, Charles Everdale, Devin Doty, John Devito and Trevor Gitski all represented the Colonels on the home mats as well.

The Colonels will next compete at the NWCA National Duals on Jan. 6-7 in Louisville, Ky.