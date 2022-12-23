🔊 Listen to this

Nanticoke Area used a 27-point third quarter to take control and defeat Wyoming Seminary 60-47 Thursday in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys basketball game at the annual Wall of Fame night.

Jaidyn Johnson led the way with 23 points. Caleb Butczynski scored 13 and Gavin Turak added 11 for Nanticoke Area.

Isaiah Stull scored 25 for Wyoming Seminary. Chief Montalvo scored 10.

Wyoming Area 78, MMI Prep 44

Dane Schutter scored a game-high 29 points as Wyoming Area defeated visiting MMI Prep.

Schutter scored all his points in the first three quarters. Lukas Burakiewicz had 18 and Anthony DeLucca added 10.

Lex Lispi scored 14 and Ryan Sones added 12 to pace MMI.

Central Columbia 65, Berwick 45

The Blue Jays placed four players in double figures as they defeated Berwick in a game at Bloomsburg University.

Jace DeGroat led Berwick with 16 points. Julian Howie had eight.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Columbia 51, Berwick 26

Emmie Rowe scored eight of her game-high 16 points in the first quarter as Central Columbia went on to defeat Berwick in a game played at Bloomsburg University.

Rachel Whitenight had eight points and Rae Anna Andres added seven for Berwick.

POSTPONEMENTS

Four boys games and one girls game were postponed Thursday.

The boys postponements were: Dallas at Wilkes-Barre Area, to Dec. 27; Tunkhannock at Hazleton Area, to Dec. 30; Holy Redeemer at Hanover Area, to Feb. 4; and Crestwood at Wyoming Valley West, TBA.

The Wallenpaupack at Pittston Area girls game was moved to Dec. 30.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 60, Wyoming Seminary 47

WYOMING SEMINARY (47) — Iskra 1 2-2 4, Stull 9 3-3 25, Novelli 0 0-0 0, Montalvo 5 0-0 10, Leahy 4 0-1 8, Evan 0 0-0 0, Aiello 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-6 47.

NANTICOKE AREA (60) — Butczynski 4 4-6 13, Collins 1 0-0 2, Turak 5 0-4 11, Johnson 9 5-5 23, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Fox 0 0-0 0, Mullery 2 0-0 6, Jordan-Thomas 2 0-0 5. Totals 23 9-15 60.

Wyoming Seminary`14`10`14`9 — 47

Nanticoke Area`9`12`27`12 — 60

Three-point goals — WS 4 (Stull 4). NAN 5 (Butczynski, Turak, Mullery 2, Jordan-Thomas).

Wyoming Area 78, MMI Prep 44

MMI PREP (44) — Lispi 5 0-2 14, Pantages 3 1-1 7, Sones 4 3-6 12, Pease 1 2-2 4, Brobst 3 0-0 7, Lopez-Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Floryshak 0 0-0 0, Hoiser 0 0-0 0, Schwabe 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 6-11 44.

WYOMING AREA (78) — Sciandra 3 0-0 6, DeLucca 4 0-1 10, Burakiewicz 7 0-0 18, Little 3 0-0 6, Feeney 0 0-0 0, Golden 0 0-0 0, Turner 0 2-2 2, Noone 1 0-0 2, Petrucci 0 0-0 0, Rusinchak 2 0-0 5, Morgan 0 0-0 0, Schutter 11 5-6 29. Totals 31 7-9 78.

MMI Prep`12`14`11`7 — 44

Wyoming Area`23`20`23`12 — 78

Three-point goals — MMI 6 (Lispi 4, Sones, Brobst). WA 9 (DeLucca 2, Burakiewicz 4, Rusinchak, Schutter 2).

Central Columbia 65, Berwick 45

BERWICK (45) — Murphy 3 0-1 7, Marquez 0 0-1 0, Hickman 1 2-2 5, Hellenthal 0 0-0 0, Guzman 0 0-0 0, Hanson 2 0-0 5, Howie 3 1-2 8, Lonczynski 1 0-0 2, Wiest 0 0-0 0, Degroat 5 2-2 16, Ramiro 1 0-0 2, Bedwell 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-8 45.

CENTRAL COLUMBIA (65) — Preziso 4 0-2 10, Lanzu 0 0-0 0, Gregory 0 0-0 0, Bowman 0 0-0 0, Kocher 1 0-0 3, Humphrey 0 1-2 1, McKinnon 0 0-0 0, Turner 4 4-8 14, Welkan 2 1-2 5, Beagle 5 0-0 12, Gund 8 3-3 20. Totals 24 9-17 65.

Berwick`20`11`6`8 — 45

Central Columbia`25`15`17`8 — 65

Three-point goals — BER 8 (Murphy, Hickman, Hanson, Howie, Degroat 4). CC 8 (Preziso 2, Kocher, Turner 2, Beagle 2, Gund).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central Columbia 51, Berwick 26

BERWICK (26) — Farmer 0 0-0 0, Andreas 2 3-5 7, Whitenight 3 1-2 8, Ochs 1 0-1 2, Lewis 2 0-0 5, Knorr 0 0-0 0, Klinger 1 0-0 2, Hess 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 4-8 26.

CENTRAL COLUMBIA (51) — H.Bull 2 2-2 7. Klingerman 1 0-0 2, Flick 4 5-9 14. Rowe 7 2-4 16. Weatherill 1 0-0 2, Kissinger 1 1-2 3, L.Bull 0 2-2 2, Blake 2 1-4 5. Totals 18 13-23 51.

Berwick`3`7`11`5 — 26

Central Columbia`14`15`8`14 — 51

Three-point goals — BER 2 (Whitenight, Lewis). CC 2 (H.Bull, Flick).