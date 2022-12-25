Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, left, Franco Harris’ widow Dana, center, and son Dok attend a ceremony to retire Harris’ No. 32 jersey at half-time of an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Harris, a four-time Super Bowl champion, passed away Dec. 21, 2022, at the age of 72. AP photo

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, left, Franco Harris’ widow Dana, center, and son Dok attend a ceremony to retire Harris’ No. 32 jersey at half-time of an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Harris, a four-time Super Bowl champion, passed away Dec. 21, 2022, at the age of 72.

AP photo

<p>Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ Joe Greene attends a ceremony to retire the late Franco Harris’ No. 32 jersey.</p> <p>AP photo</p>

<p>Former Pittsburgh Steelers Mel Blount wipes a tear away after the jersey retirement ceremony of Franco Harris during an NFL game Saturday in Pittsburgh.</p> <p>AP photo</p>

<p>A Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds a sign for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris during an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.</p> <p>AP photo</p>

<p>Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) is introduced on the field carrying a flag with the number 32 for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception before an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in Pittsburgh.</p> <p>AP photo</p>

<p>Number 32 for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris is retired next to the Italian flag on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.</p> <p>AP photo</p>

<p>Pittsburgh Steelers fans wears a number 32 uniform for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Pittsburgh.</p> <p>AP photo</p>

<p>Members of the 1972 Pittsburgh Steelers team attend a half time presentation to retire number 32 for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Pittsburgh.</p> <p>AP photo</p>

<p>Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, and Franco Harris’ widow Dana, and son Dok, attend a ceremony to retire Harris’ No. 32 jersey at half-time of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Harris, a four-time Super Bowl champion, passed away Dec. 21, 2022, at the age of 72.</p> <p>AP photo</p>

<p>A Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds a sign for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.</p> <p>AP photo</p>

<p>A Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds a number 32 jersey for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.</p> <p>AP photo</p>

<p>A Las Vegas Raiders fan holds a sign for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.</p> <p>AP photo</p>

<p>A Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds a sign for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in Pittsburgh.</p> <p>AP photo</p>

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers retired Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 during a bittersweet ceremony on Saturday night at halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The long-planned honor came three days after Harris died at age 72 and one day after the 50th anniversary of “The Immaculate Reception” Harris pulled off in a playoff victory over the Raiders.

Harris’ widow, Dana Dokmanovich, and their son, Dok, joined Steelers president Art Rooney II on stage while many of Harris’ former teammates, coaches and rivals-turned-friends stood nearby.

“It wasn’t supposed to be like this,” Rooney said. “The big man was supposed to be with us tonight. … Franco brought us joy for 50 years. So in recognition of his many contributions both on and off the field, it’s my honor to declare No. 32 is officially retired.”