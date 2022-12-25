🔊 Listen to this

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ Joe Greene attends a ceremony to retire the late Franco Harris’ No. 32 jersey. AP photo

Former Pittsburgh Steelers Mel Blount wipes a tear away after the jersey retirement ceremony of Franco Harris during an NFL game Saturday in Pittsburgh. AP photo

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds a sign for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris during an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. AP photo

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) is introduced on the field carrying a flag with the number 32 for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception before an NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in Pittsburgh. AP photo

Number 32 for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris is retired next to the Italian flag on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. AP photo

Pittsburgh Steelers fans wears a number 32 uniform for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Pittsburgh. AP photo

Members of the 1972 Pittsburgh Steelers team attend a half time presentation to retire number 32 for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in Pittsburgh. AP photo

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II, and Franco Harris’ widow Dana, and son Dok, attend a ceremony to retire Harris’ No. 32 jersey at half-time of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Harris, a four-time Super Bowl champion, passed away Dec. 21, 2022, at the age of 72. AP photo

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds a sign for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. AP photo

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan holds a number 32 jersey for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. AP photo

A Las Vegas Raiders fan holds a sign for Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception. AP photo