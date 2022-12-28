🔊 Listen to this

The Penguins’ Dustin Tokarski had the edge in the goaltending duel through regulation and overtime.

Hershey’s Zach Fucale, got the win and an extra point in the standings for the Bears.

Both netminders were strong, but it was Hershey who came away with a 2-1 shootout victory on Tuesday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Tokarski was excellent for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, stopping 38 of 39 shots to keep the game tied, including making four saves in overtime.

Fucale wasn’t as busy, finishing with 24 saves on 25 shots. But he came through in the shootout, stopping all three Penguins attempts to secure the win.

The Bears managed to break the ice after a scoreless first period as Ethen Frank cashed in on a power play goal at the 6:06 mark for a 1-0 lead.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered with just 1:41 left in the second as Alex Nylander picked up his team-leading 11th goal of the season with a power play marker of his own. Valtteri Puustinen and Drake Caggiula had the assists.

It would stay 1-1 through the third period and overtime. The Penguins couldn’t solve Fucale in the shootout, as Nylander, Filip Hallander and Caggiula were all stopped on their attempts.

Connor McMichael scored on Hershey’s first attempt for the only goal of the shootout.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton fell to 13-8-2-3 on the season. The Penguins return to the ice on Friday when they host Providence.