PHILADELPHIA — Eagles tackle Lane Johnson intends to hold off core muscle surgery and return in time for the postseason, an NFL source said on Wednesday.

NFL Network was first with the report.

Johnson, who left Saturday’s game against the Cowboys early with a torn abductor muscle, consulted with various experts in the core muscle field, including William Meyers, the noted surgeon who is based in Philadelphia, before reaching his decision, a source said. He has already been declared out for the remaining two games of the regular season.

But Johnson plans to play through his injury in the postseason, whether the Eagles play in the first or second round of the playoffs. A win on Sunday against the Saints would secure the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a bye week for the Eagles. The divisional round will be held on Jan. 21-22.

Johnson wasn’t available for comment. Coach Nick Sirianni lauded his player’s toughness, but said the Eagles, based on medical advice, will ultimately make the final decision on the offensive lineman’s availability. He cautioned that Johnson’s prognosis could change in the interim.

“You just never know what’s going to happen,” Sirianni of the Pro Bowler. “We don’t ever put a timetable on anybody. And so, we’ll see where we’re at when we’re there.”

The abductors are muscles that sit around the side of the hip. Some players have attempted to play through similar injuries, but for offensive linemen, who use their core muscles more than most, it can be extremely difficult. Eagles center Jason Kelce, for instance, was forced to undergo surgery in September 2014 after suffering what was then called a “sports hernia” and missed four games.

“I wouldn’t even feel comfortable comparing what I had to Lane’s,” Kelce said. “But everything starts with your core. … It’s a huge part of anybody’s job, but offensive line, for sure. The ability to anchor, the ability to generate power starts at your feet and your core.

“It’s a major injury. It’s not anything to take lightly.”

Johnson has played through significant injuries before. From 2018-20, he managed to stay on the field despite a nagging ankle injury that would require several surgeries. He was finally shut down in December 2020 but has said he still suffers from lingering affects since the operation.

The 32-year-old Johnson has, all told, missed 19 games because of injuries or to rest his body. He was also suspended 14 games altogether early in his career for two infractions levied by the NFL for using performance-enhancing substances. The Eagles are 72-44-1 (.620 winning percentage) when Johnson is in the lineup and 12-21 (.364) when he is not.

“To me, Lane’s the best tackle in the NFL,” Sirianni said. “And I said, ‘tackle.’ I didn’t say, ‘right tackle.’ “

With Johnson sidelined, the Eagles could simply go with Jack Driscoll, who replaced him in Dallas, at right tackle. But in the past when Johnson has missed full games, the team has moved Jordan Mailata from the left to the right on the offensive line and promoted Andre Dillard at left tackle.

Sirianni declined to reveal his plans to replace Johnson for the next two games.

The Eagles, perhaps more than most teams, have been able to weather multiple losses on their O-line in recent years. They’ve long invested in the unit in terms of their depth. But O-line coach Jeff Stoutland, considered by many in the NFL to be best at his job, has been particularly adept in preparing reserves in case of emergency.

In 2017, the Eagles won a Super Bowl despite losing future Hall of Fame left tackle Jason Peters midway through the season. Relative newcomer Halapoulivaati Vaitai stepped in and got the job done.

“We’re fortunate to have a number of guys who have played a lot of football,” Kelce said. “Nobody’s going to be Lane Johnson. But we have a lot of good players on this team.”

In November, Johnson said he planned on playing only two more years after this season, his 10th. If he elects to have surgery after the season, he should recover in time for spring workouts. But first he has to get through the postseason, if he indeed does end up suiting up.

“We’ll see where he’s at in a couple weeks, how he feels,” Kelce said. “Him and the trainers and the medical staff will all sit down. We’ll see.”