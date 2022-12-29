Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Four players from the Lackawanna Football Conference were selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State team Thursday.
Lakeland had three players selected — senior quarterback Dominico Spataro, senior tight end Lacota Dippre and senior offensive lineman Adam Wormuth. Riverside junior receiver Reese Gaughan was also selected.
The Class A and 3A all-state teams were also announced. The Wyoming Valley Conference has only two Class 3A teams and none at the Class A and 2A levels.
The Class 4A, 5A and 6A teams will be released Friday.
Spataro completed 150-of-246 passes for 2,388 yards and 31 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed for 815 yards and 17 TDs on 127 carries. He also made 38 tackles and had an interception. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder was an all-state selection in 2021 at Class 3A.
Dippre caught 62 passes for 920 yards and 12 touchdowns while also rushing for five TDs. An all-state choice at Class 3A last year, Dippre also excelled on defense with 61 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and three intercepti0ns. He has committed to the University of Charlotte. His brother, CJ, recently transferred from Maryland to Alabama.
Wormuth stood out as a run and pass blocker for Lakeland. He also had 44 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and a sack.
Gaughan grabbed 61 passes for 1,055 yards and 12 touchdowns while also rushing for 291 yards and three scores. He also returned three punts and a kickoff for touchdowns.
Pa. Football Writers’
Class A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Alex Erby, Steel-High – 6-4, 205, junior
Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-2, 180 junior
Dan McGarry, Curwensville – 5-10, 175 senior
Nehemiah Azeem, Sacred Heart – 5-9, 175 senior
Running Backs
Jalen Wagner, Reynolds – 6-1, 190 senior
John Shuster, Windber – 5-11, 190 senior
Landan Stevenson, Mapletown – 5-10, 180 senior
Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190 senior
Ronald Burnette, Steel-High – 5-10, 180 junior
Wide Receivers
Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185 senior
Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin – 5-8, 160 senior
Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds – 6-0, 190 senior
Tight End
Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh – 6-3, 200 senior
Offensive Line
Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High – 6-4, 275 junior
Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290 senior
Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 250 junior
Nate Leksell, Reynolds – 6-0, 255 senior
David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area – 6-1, 290 senior
Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton – 5-10, 240 senior
Athletes
Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175 senior
Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh – 6-2, 180 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 215 senior
Eugene Green, Steel-High – 6-2, 215 junior
Britton Spangle, Glendale – 5-10, 215 senior
Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 210 junior
Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley – 5-11, 210 senior
Linebackers
Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165 senior
Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220 senior
Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area – 6-2, 225 senior
Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria – 5-9, 180 senior
Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 225 senior
Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 170 senior
Defensive Backs
Brock Polinsky, Minersville – 5-11, 165 senior
Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-9, 155 junior
Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights – 5-11, 170 senior
Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-0, 165 junior
Jaeion Perry, Steel-High – 6-1, 175 junior
Specialist
Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170 senior
Athletes
Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190 senior
Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-7, 185 junior
Tyler Biggans, West Branch – 5-10, 200 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High
COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High
Pa. Football Writers’
Class 2A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse – 6-2, 188 senior
Dominico Spataro, Lakeland – 5-9, 190 senior
Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley – 6-2, 185 senior
Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon – 6-0, 210 senior
Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 180 senior
Running Backs
Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185 senior
Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona – 5-7, 180 senior
Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 170 senior
Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley – 5-10, 170 junior
Evan McCracken, Richland – 5-9, 180 junior
Wide Receivers
Sincere Smith, Westinghouse – 6-0, 185 senior
Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor – 6-0, 180 junior
Garen Levis, Sharpsville – 6-1, 185 senior
Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200 junior
Tight Ends
Lacota Dippre, Lakeland – 6-4, 240 senior
Offensive Line
Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285 senior
Anthony Jackson, Farrell – 6-5, 320 senior
Adam Wormuth, Lakeland – 6-4, 290 senior
Greg Smith, Steel Valley – 6-5, 315 senior
Colin Smith, Ligonier Valley – 6-0, 260 senior
Athletes
Kylon Wilson, Farrell – 5-9, 175 senior
Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 185 senior
Caullin Summers, Sharpsville – 5-10, 155 junior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-3, 215 senior
Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275 senior
Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200 senior
Donte Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 295 senior
Malachi Owens, Farrell – 6-4, 230 senior
Jayzen Flint, West Catholic – 6-4, 225 junior
Linebackers
Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 sophomore
Jordan Nichols, Richland – 6-1, 190 senior
Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210 senior
Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180 senior
Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior
Ryan Miller, Seneca – 6-0, 190 senior
Defensive Backs
Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180 junior
Noah Peterson, Brookville – 6-0, 165 senior
Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley – 6-1, 176 junior
Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-0, 185 sophomore
Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175 senior
Athletes
Luke Parise, Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior
Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia
COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse
Pa. Football Writers’
Class 3A All-State Team
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Jeff Hoenstine, Central – 5-10, 175 senior
Tyler Gee, Loyalsock – 5-11, 180 junior
Matt Machalik, Palmerton – 6-1, 190 junior
Danny Darno, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 185 junior
Zach Gordon, Danville – 6-0, 185 senior
Running Backs
Davion Hill, Loyalsock – 6-2, 215 senior
Ethen Knox, Oil City – 6-1, 190 junior
Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon – 6-3, 205 junior
Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley – 5-11, 165 junior
Wide Receivers
Eli Lingenfelter, Central – 6-1, 180 senior
Carson Persing, Danville – 5-9, 170 senior
Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock – 6-2, 180 junior
Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior
Joey Flail, North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 junior
Tight Ends
Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth – 6-4, 230 senior
Ross Gampe, Tyrone – 6-4, 225 senior
Offensive Line
J’ven Williams, Wyomissing – 6-5, 290 senior
Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek – 6-5, 290 senior
Cam Crocker, Oil City – 6-5, 285 senior
Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock – 6-5, 305 senior
Declan Aikens, Danville – 6-2, 270 senior
Peyton Wetzel, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 265 senior
Athletes
Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-0, 170 senior
Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria – 6-4, 200 senior
Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville – 5-10, 205 senior
DEFENSE
Defensive Line
Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe – 6-5, 260 junior
Jason Clark, Central – 5-11, 200 senior
Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon – 6-4, 240 senior
Isaac Samsel, Clearfield – 5-8, 215 senior
Charlie Meehlieb, Elizabeth Forward – 6-4, 225 junior
Linebackers
Mason Raup, Danville – 6-0, 190 senior
Hunter Smith, Central – 6-2, 210 junior
Ryker Jones, Wyomissing – 6-0, 190 junior
Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 225 junior
Matt Kramer, Wyomissing – 6-1, 215 senior
Defensive Backs
Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior
Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon – 6-1, 185 junior
Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing – 5-10, 190 senior
Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti – 5-8, 160 junior
Specialists
Gavin Mentzer , North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 sophomore
Athletes
Shawn Battle, Neumann-Goretti – 5-11, 187 senior
Ian Goodling, West Perry – 6-0, 170 junior
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central
COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon