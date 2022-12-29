🔊 Listen to this

Four players from the Lackawanna Football Conference were selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 2A All-State team Thursday.

Lakeland had three players selected — senior quarterback Dominico Spataro, senior tight end Lacota Dippre and senior offensive lineman Adam Wormuth. Riverside junior receiver Reese Gaughan was also selected.

The Class A and 3A all-state teams were also announced. The Wyoming Valley Conference has only two Class 3A teams and none at the Class A and 2A levels.

The Class 4A, 5A and 6A teams will be released Friday.

Spataro completed 150-of-246 passes for 2,388 yards and 31 touchdowns with eight interceptions. He also rushed for 815 yards and 17 TDs on 127 carries. He also made 38 tackles and had an interception. The 5-foot-9, 190-pounder was an all-state selection in 2021 at Class 3A.

Dippre caught 62 passes for 920 yards and 12 touchdowns while also rushing for five TDs. An all-state choice at Class 3A last year, Dippre also excelled on defense with 61 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and three intercepti0ns. He has committed to the University of Charlotte. His brother, CJ, recently transferred from Maryland to Alabama.

Wormuth stood out as a run and pass blocker for Lakeland. He also had 44 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and a sack.

Gaughan grabbed 61 passes for 1,055 yards and 12 touchdowns while also rushing for 291 yards and three scores. He also returned three punts and a kickoff for touchdowns.

Pa. Football Writers’

Class A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Alex Erby, Steel-High – 6-4, 205, junior

Braylon Thomas, Union Area – 6-2, 180 junior

Dan McGarry, Curwensville – 5-10, 175 senior

Nehemiah Azeem, Sacred Heart – 5-9, 175 senior

Running Backs

Jalen Wagner, Reynolds – 6-1, 190 senior

John Shuster, Windber – 5-11, 190 senior

Landan Stevenson, Mapletown – 5-10, 180 senior

Riley Parker, Canton – 6-0, 190 senior

Ronald Burnette, Steel-High – 5-10, 180 junior

Wide Receivers

Ross Eyer, Muncy – 6-4, 185 senior

Xavier Nelson, Bishop Canevin – 5-8, 160 senior

Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds – 6-0, 190 senior

Tight End

Austyn Smyth, Northern Lehigh – 6-3, 200 senior

Offensive Line

Andrew Erby Jr., Steel-High – 6-4, 275 junior

Mason Nelson, Canton – 6-2, 290 senior

Jackson VanNorman, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 250 junior

Nate Leksell, Reynolds – 6-0, 255 senior

David Sanchez, Mahanoy Area – 6-1, 290 senior

Tyreese Washington-Law, Clairton – 5-10, 240 senior

Athletes

Branson Eyer, Muncy – 6-1, 175 senior

Nick Frame, Northern Lehigh – 6-2, 180 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

AJ Jimenez, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 215 senior

Eugene Green, Steel-High – 6-2, 215 junior

Britton Spangle, Glendale – 5-10, 215 senior

Jesse Rodino, Marian Catholic – 6-3, 210 junior

Jacob Scheib, Tri-Valley – 5-11, 210 senior

Linebackers

Hayden Ward, Canton – 5-11, 165 senior

Jason Shuda, Muncy – 6-1, 220 senior

Ben Manley, Mahanoy Area – 6-2, 225 senior

Cody Dumm, Northern Cambria – 5-9, 180 senior

Ethan Karpowich, Northern Lehigh – 6-1, 225 senior

Reece Huntzinger, Tri-Valley – 5-10, 170 senior

Defensive Backs

Brock Polinsky, Minersville – 5-11, 165 senior

Colm McGroarty, Mahanoy Area – 5-9, 155 junior

Tanner Trybus, Cambria Heights – 5-11, 170 senior

Jason Cross, Bishop Canevin – 6-0, 165 junior

Jaeion Perry, Steel-High – 6-1, 175 junior

Specialist

Bailey Ferguson, Canton – 6-0, 170 senior

Athletes

Weston Bellows, Canton – 5-10, 190 senior

Mitchell Tingley, Lakeview – 5-7, 185 junior

Tyler Biggans, West Branch – 5-10, 200 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Alex Erby, Steel-High

COACH OF THE YEAR: Andrew Erby, Steel-High

Pa. Football Writers’

Class 2A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Keyshawn Morsillo, Westinghouse – 6-2, 188 senior

Dominico Spataro, Lakeland – 5-9, 190 senior

Cruce Brookins, Steel Valley – 6-2, 185 senior

Nate Myers, Southern Huntingdon – 6-0, 210 senior

Josh Jenkins, Sto-Rox – 6-3, 180 senior

Running Backs

Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia – 5-11, 185 senior

Phoenix Music, Annville-Cleona – 5-7, 180 senior

Khalil Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 170 senior

Alex Achenbach, Williams Valley – 5-10, 170 junior

Evan McCracken, Richland – 5-9, 180 junior

Wide Receivers

Sincere Smith, Westinghouse – 6-0, 185 senior

Reese Gaughan, Riverside-Taylor – 6-0, 180 junior

Garen Levis, Sharpsville – 6-1, 185 senior

Damian Tyminski, Pen Argyl – 6-2, 200 junior

Tight Ends

Lacota Dippre, Lakeland – 6-4, 240 senior

Offensive Line

Chris Treshock, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 285 senior

Anthony Jackson, Farrell – 6-5, 320 senior

Adam Wormuth, Lakeland – 6-4, 290 senior

Greg Smith, Steel Valley – 6-5, 315 senior

Colin Smith, Ligonier Valley – 6-0, 260 senior

Athletes

Kylon Wilson, Farrell – 5-9, 175 senior

Karson Kiesewetter, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-0, 185 senior

Caullin Summers, Sharpsville – 5-10, 155 junior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Anthony Cioffari, Bishop Guilfoyle – 6-3, 215 senior

Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel – 6-4, 275 senior

Tyler Arnold, Southern Columbia – 6-2, 200 senior

Donte Taylor, Westinghouse – 5-11, 295 senior

Malachi Owens, Farrell – 6-4, 230 senior

Jayzen Flint, West Catholic – 6-4, 225 junior

Linebackers

Dominic Ferrerolf, Southern Columbia – 6-1, 205 sophomore

Jordan Nichols, Richland – 6-1, 190 senior

Mason Hoppes, Hughesville – 6-2, 210 senior

Wes Barnes, Southern Columbia – 5-9, 180 senior

Max Schlager, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior

Ryan Miller, Seneca – 6-0, 190 senior

Defensive Backs

Aiden Barlett, Hughesville – 6-0, 180 junior

Noah Peterson, Brookville – 6-0, 165 senior

Pace Prosser, Berlin Brothersvalley – 6-1, 176 junior

Amil Way, Trinity-Camp Hill – 6-0, 185 sophomore

Garrett Varano, Mount Carmel – 5-11, 175 senior

Athletes

Luke Parise, Camp Hill – 6-1, 190 senior

Aidan Myers, Schuylkill Haven – 5-11, 195 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia

COACH OF THE YEAR: Donta Green, Westinghouse

Pa. Football Writers’

Class 3A All-State Team

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

Jeff Hoenstine, Central – 5-10, 175 senior

Tyler Gee, Loyalsock – 5-11, 180 junior

Matt Machalik, Palmerton – 6-1, 190 junior

Danny Darno, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 185 junior

Zach Gordon, Danville – 6-0, 185 senior

Running Backs

Davion Hill, Loyalsock – 6-2, 215 senior

Ethen Knox, Oil City – 6-1, 190 junior

Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon – 6-3, 205 junior

Dominic Giuffre, Schuylkill Valley – 5-11, 165 junior

Wide Receivers

Eli Lingenfelter, Central – 6-1, 180 senior

Carson Persing, Danville – 5-9, 170 senior

Jaylen Andrews, Loyalsock – 6-2, 180 junior

Jaevon Parker, Lancaster Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior

Joey Flail, North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 junior

Tight Ends

Peyton Faulkner, Avonworth – 6-4, 230 senior

Ross Gampe, Tyrone – 6-4, 225 senior

Offensive Line

J’ven Williams, Wyomissing – 6-5, 290 senior

Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek – 6-5, 290 senior

Cam Crocker, Oil City – 6-5, 285 senior

Ian Hornberger, Loyalsock – 6-5, 305 senior

Declan Aikens, Danville – 6-2, 270 senior

Peyton Wetzel, Upper Dauphin – 6-3, 265 senior

Athletes

Cade Christopher, Northwestern Lehigh – 6-0, 170 senior

Garrett Harrold, Penn Cambria – 6-4, 200 senior

Ty Brown-Stauffer, Danville – 5-10, 205 senior

DEFENSE

Defensive Line

Noah Rosahac, Jim Thorpe – 6-5, 260 junior

Jason Clark, Central – 5-11, 200 senior

Steve Macheska, Belle Vernon – 6-4, 240 senior

Isaac Samsel, Clearfield – 5-8, 215 senior

Charlie Meehlieb, Elizabeth Forward – 6-4, 225 junior

Linebackers

Mason Raup, Danville – 6-0, 190 senior

Hunter Smith, Central – 6-2, 210 junior

Ryker Jones, Wyomissing – 6-0, 190 junior

Dainn Vassallo, Notre Dame-Green Pond – 6-2, 225 junior

Matt Kramer, Wyomissing – 6-1, 215 senior

Defensive Backs

Josiah Jordan, Berks Catholic – 6-0, 170 senior

Adam LaCarte, Belle Vernon – 6-1, 185 junior

Drew Eisenhower, Wyomissing – 5-10, 190 senior

Khari Reid, Neumann-Goretti – 5-8, 160 junior

Specialists

Gavin Mentzer , North Schuylkill – 6-0, 190 sophomore

Athletes

Shawn Battle, Neumann-Goretti – 5-11, 187 senior

Ian Goodling, West Perry – 6-0, 170 junior

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jeff Hoenstine, Central

COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Humbert, Belle Vernon