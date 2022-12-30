🔊 Listen to this

Daniella Ranieli finished off a strong tournament showing by racking up 28 points on Thursday, leading the Pittston Area girls basketball team past host Old Forge 64-49 to win the Anthony “Badger” Marseco championship.

Maddie Karp added 14 points while Ava Callahan scored 11 for the Patriots, who streched a six-point halftime lead to 18 after three quarters.

Talia Piragus led the Blue Devils with 22 points.

Wyoming Area 65, Hanover Area 8

The Warriors held the Hawkeyes scoreless in the second half en route to winning the consolation game of the Badger Marseco Tournament at Old Forge.

Morgan Janeski led all scorers with 25 points while Halle Kranson had 19. Jocelyn Williams recorded 14 points and eight rebounds while Olivia Rome had 10 boards.

Caitlin Vigorito scored six points for Hanover Area.

Wyoming Valley West 63, Crestwood 50

The Spartans jumped out to an early lead and knocked off the Comets in the Akens Tournament consolation game at North Pocono.

Mackenzie Perluke scored 15 points to lead four Valley West players in double figures. Thalia Irizarry finished with 12 points while Gabby Marsola and Haylie Oliphant each had 11.

Cadence Hiller (15 points) and Keira Dougherty (10) topped Crestwood.

Loyalsock Township 40, Nanticoke Area 31

The Trojans got 11 points apiece from Caitlyn Majiros and Claire Aufiero in a loss in the championship game of the Judy Knorr Tournament at Berwick.

Majiros and Aufiero were both named to the all-tournament team.

Dallas 45, Berwick 35

Leading by one at halftime, the Mountaineers pulled away in the second half to win the consolation game of the Judy Knorr Tournament over the host Bulldogs.

Dallas’ Molly Walsh finished with 17 points to lead all scorers while Elizabeth Viglone scored 12. Berwick got 14 points from RaeAnna Andreas and 12 from Rachel Whitenight.

Walsh and Whitenight were both named to the all-tournament team.

Punxsutawney 57, Hazleton Area 49

Host Punxsutawney took over in the fourth quarter to remain unbeaten, outscoring Hazleton Area 25-4 in the final frame to win the Truance Holiday Tournament championship.

Danielle Griebel scored 14 of her game-high 17 points in the fourth to lead the rally.

Alexis Reimold led the Cougars with 12 points while Sophia Shults added 11 and Lacie Kringe scored 10.

Lake-Lehman 51, Valley View 40

Lia Keefe scored 21 points as she combined with Hailey Kline (15) and Ella Wilson (13) to score all but two of the Black Knights’ points in a road win.

Shenandoah 48, MMI Prep 22

Bria Kringe hit four threes and finished with 14 points to lead the Preppers in a non-conference loss at home.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 54, Wilkes-Barre Area 36

Jaidyn Johnson finished with a game-high 23 points and the Trojans played with the lead for most of the night to earn a road win. Ibn Jordan-Thomas added 14 points in the victory.

Kaprie Cottle led the Wolfpack with nine points.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

St. John Fisher 84, Misericordia 82

Down by 14 with 6:46 remaining, the Cougars managed to pull within a point in the final minute before the rally fell short at the Go 4 the Goal Tournament at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn.

Five Misericordia players finished in double figures with Kevin Lazdowsky leading the way with 21 points. Nate Kreitzer and Nick Hornung each scored 15 while Joseph Baldachino had 11 and Derek Smith recorded 10 points and nine rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 64, Old Forge 49

PITTSTON AREA (64) — Ranieli 10 4-6 28, Booth 2 0-0 4, Karp 5 3-5 14, A. Callahan 4 0-0 11, Baiera 0 0-0 0, Butcher 1 0-0 2, Lazevnick 1 0-0 3, G. Callahan 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 7-11 64.

OLD FORGE (49) — Olivieri 2 0-2 5, Nee 1 0-0 3, McCullon 3 2-2 10, Piragus 8 6-8 22, Domiano 3 1-2 9, Lenceski 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 8-14 49.

Pittston Area`14`16`22`12 — 64

Old Forge`11`13`10`15 — 49

Three-point goals — PA 9 (Ranieli 4, A. Callahan 3, Karp, Lazevnick); OF 6 (McCullon 2, Domiano 2, Olivieri, Nee)

Wyoming Area 65, Hanover Area 8

HANOVER AREA (8) — Elick 1 0-0 2, Schlingman 0 0-0 0, Slusser 0 0-0 0, Salwoski 0 0-0 0, Vigorito 2 0-0 6, Kelly 0 0-0 0, Sims 0 0-2 0, Benattia 0 0-0 0, Zyskowski 0 0-0 0, Malacarne 0 0-0 0, Tirado 0 0-2 0. Totals 3 0-4 8.

WYOMING AREA (65) — Kranson 6 0-0 15, Rome 0 0-0 0, Williams 7 0-0 14, Janeski 12 0-0 25, Wisnewski 2 0-0 4, Slusser 0 0-0 0, Allen 1 1-1 3, Bonita 0 0-0 0, Hallman 0 0-0 0, Deyarmin 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Day 0 0-0 0, Thomas 1 0-0 2, Gilligan 0 0-0 0, M. Gacek 1 0-0 2, A. Gacek 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 1-1 65.

Hanover Area`5`3`0`0 — 8

Wyoming Area`23`20`12`10 — 65

Three-point goals — HAN 2 (Vigorito 2); WA 4 (Kranson 3, Janeski)

Wyoming Valley West 63, Crestwood 50

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (63) — Marsola 3 2-2 11, Perluke 6 2-5 15, Oliphant 3 4-6 11, Saunders 1 1-2 3, Irizarry 5 1-3 12, Novitski 3 1-1 8, Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Sierra 0 0-0 0, Siegfried 0 0-0 0, McLaughlin 0 0-0 0, Richet 0 3-4 3. Totals 21 14-23 63.

CRESTWOOD (50) — Bozinko 1 0-0 2, Glowacki 2 0-4 4, Hiller 3 8-10 15, Gallagher 1 5-9 7, Dougherty 4 0-0 10, Kijek 0 0-0 0, Andrews 3 2-4 8, Petrosky 0 0-0 0, Felcheck 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 15-27 50.

Valley West`18`13`14`18 — 63

Crestwood`7`9`8`26 — 50

Three-point goals — WVW 7 (Marsola 3, Novitski, Perluke, Oliphant, Irizarry); CRE 3 (Dougherty 2, Hiller)

Loyalsock Twp. 40, Nanticoke Area 31

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP (40) — Abdul-Hakim 0 4-4 4, Ellis 2 0-2 6, A. Luxenberger 0 0-0 0, Ryder 7 2-4 16, Kennedy 0 0-0 0, Berkheiser 0 0-0 0, I. Dadzie 3 2-6 8, A. Dadzie 3 0-0 6. Totals 15 8-16 40.

NANTICOKE AREA (31) — K. Reed 1 0-0 2, G. Reed 0 0-0 0, Lukowski 0 0-0 0, Majiros 5 1-6 11, Atkins 1 0-0 2, Aufiero 3 5-9 11, Heffron 0 0-0 0, Baran 2 0-0 5. Totals 12 6-15 31.

Loyalsock Twp.`13`11`6`10 — 40

Nanticoke Area`12`4`9`6 — 31

Three-point goals — LT 2 (Ellis 2); NAN 1 (Baran)

Dallas 45, Berwick 35

DALLAS (45) — DelGaudio 2 0-0 5, Strobel 0 0-0 0, Viglone 2 7-8 12, Walsh 7 3-6 17, Spaciano 3 2-2 8, Porasky 1 0-0 3, Bryk 0 0-0 0, Pavear 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 12-16 45.

BERWICK (35) — Andreas 5 2-4 14, Ochs 1 0-0 3, Whitenight 5 0-2 12, Lewis 1 0-1 3, Hess 0 1-2 1, Knorr 0 0-0 0, Klinger 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 3-9 35.

Dallas`12`9`10`14 — 45

Berwick`10`10`4`11 — 35

Three-point goals — DAL 3 (DelGaudio, Porasky, Viglone); BER 6 (Andreas 2, Whitenight 2, Ochs, Lewis)

Punxsutawney 57, Hazleton Area 49

HAZLETON AREA (49) —Buglio 3 1-3 8, Klesh 0 0-0 0, Kringe 5 0-2 10, Yost 0 1-2 1, Williams 3 0-0 6, E. Shults 0 0-0 0, Reimold 6 0-0 12, S. Shults 5 1-4 11, Kennedy 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 4-13 49.

PUNXSUTAWNEY (57) — Presloid 3 4-6 12, Dobbins 0 2-2 2, D. Griebel 5 3-6 17, S. Griebel 3 2-2 11, Burkett 3 0-0 6, Doverspike 1 0-2 2, McMahan 1 0-0 3, Powell 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 11-18 57.

Hazleton Area`15`17`13`4 — 49

Punxsutawney`12`12`8`25 — 57

Three-point goals — HAZ 1 (Buglio); PUN 10 (D. Griebel 4, S. Griebel 3, Presloid 2, McMahan)

Lake-Lehman 51, Valley View 40

LAKE-LEHMAN (51) — Biscotto 1 0-0 2, Kline 5 4-5 15, Hunt 0 0-0 0, Wilson 4 3-5 13, Keefe 9 0-0 21, Jenkins 0 0-2 0. Totals 19 7-12 51.

VALLEY VIEW (40) — Evangilista 3 0-2 6, Zabielski 0 0-0 0, Costa 4 2-3 10, Loftus 1 2-5 4, Cooper 2 0-0 4, Barrett 0 1-2 1, Pegula 0 0-0 0, Murphy 2 0-0 6, Rebar 3 0-0 9. Totals 15 5-12 40.

Lake-Lehman`10`8`18`15 — 51

Valley View`6`12`14`8 — 40

Three-point goals — LL 6 (Keefe 3, Wilson 2, Kline); VV 5 (Rebar 3, Murphy 2)

Shenandoah 48, MMI Prep 22

SHENANDOAH (48) — Menjivar 5 3-5 13, Aftuk 1 0-0 2, Labosky 0 0-0 0, Wasser 8 3-4 20, Sheehan 0 0-0 0, DeAngelo 4 3-4 11, Selbi 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 9-13 48.

MMI PREP (22) — Putnam 1 0-0 2, Kringe 4 2-4 14, Allen 2 0-2 4, Washko 0 0-2 0, Young 1 0-0 2, Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Abdulrahman 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-8 22.

Shenandoah`20`19`5`4 — 48

MMI Prep`7`3`5`7 — 22

Three-point goals — SHE 1 (Wasser); MMI 4 (Kringe 4)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 54, Wilkes-Barre Area 36

NANTICOKE AREA (54) — Butczynski 1 0-0 3, Collins 2 0-2 4, Turak 1 0-0 2, Johnson 10 3-6 23, Mullery 2 2-2 8, Williams 0 0-0 0, Brogan 0 0-0 0, Remley 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Florion 0 0-0 0, Jordan-Thomas 7 0-0 14. Totals 23 5-10 54.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (36) — Egbeto 0 5-8 5, Jannuzzi 2 0-0 4, Oseni 0 0-0 0, Benjamin 2 0-0 5, Garrett 1 0-2 2, Cottle 3 2-3 9, Valentin 0 0-0 0, Ascerno 1 0-2 2, Ramirez 1 0-0 3, Brown 1 1-1 3, Robinson 1 1-2 3, Keating 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-18 36.

Nanticoke Area`14`14`16`10 — 54

Wilkes-Barre Area`5`11`12`8 — 36

Three-point goals — NAN 3 (Mullery 2, Butczynski); WBA 3 (Benjamin, Cottle, Ramirez)