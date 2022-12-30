🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley Conference was well represented on the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ Class 4A all-state team, which was released Friday morning.

Crestwood landed four players on the team — defensive end Magnus Bibla, offensive lineman John Jones, defensive back Nick Miscavage and running back Noah Schultz. Dallas running back Parker Bolesta was also selected.

All five players are seniors and were also selected to the Times Leader All-WVC team. Schultz and Bolesta were named Times Leader Co-Players of the Year.

The Class 5A and 6A all-state teams will be released this afternoon.

Crestwood finished 13-2, advancing to the PIAA Class 4A state semifinals and setting a school record for wins in a season.

Schultz rushed for 2,431 yards on 253 carries and 35 touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 175 yards and a TD. He set the school marks for rushing yards and touchdowns in a season. He had a punt return touchdown and contributed on defense in the secondary.

Bolesta was the first running back to rush for 2,000 yards during the regular season since 2010. The Stony Brook commit had 2,430 yards on 241 carries and 34 touchdowns, including the postseason. He also started at defensive end.

Jones helped pave the way for Schultz and 1,000-yard rushing quarterback Jaden Shedlock. The 6-foot-1, 275-pounder started four years for the Comets. He also played on the defensive line and finished with 35 tackles.

Bibla spent plenty of time in opponents’ backfields. He had 66 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, six quarterback hurries and four forced fumbles. He also stood out on special teams with two blocked punts and provided strong blocking as a receiver in the run-heavy offense.

Miscavage had a knack for finding the ball, be it on defense or special teams. He has nine interceptions, returning one for a TD, 46 tackles, five tackles for loss, five defended passes and two fumble recoveries. He also blocked two punts.