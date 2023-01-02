Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
LUZERNE – More than 500 runners turned out for the second annual New Year’s Eve Back Mountain Trail 5k on Saturday, ringing out the old year with one final race.
A brother-and-sister combination walked away with top honors.
Daniel Danilovitz, 16, was the overall winner in 16 minutes, 59 seconds, while Lacey Danilovitz, 17, was the first female finisher in a time of 18:52.
It was the second straight win for Daniel in the event.
