Daniel Danilovitz, 16, of Moosic, crosses the finish line first in the New Year’s Eve Back Mountain Trail 5K Run on Saturday.

Lacey Danilovitz, 17, of Moosic, was the first female finisher in the New Year’s Eve Back Mountain Trail 5K Run on Saturday.

LUZERNE – More than 500 runners turned out for the second annual New Year’s Eve Back Mountain Trail 5k on Saturday, ringing out the old year with one final race.

A brother-and-sister combination walked away with top honors.

Daniel Danilovitz, 16, was the overall winner in 16 minutes, 59 seconds, while Lacey Danilovitz, 17, was the first female finisher in a time of 18:52.

It was the second straight win for Daniel in the event.

For more on the Back Mountian 5K, see next Sunday’s Times Leader.