Washington guard Noah Williams dunks over UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Seattle.

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell drives around Washington guard Koren Johnson with UCLA’s Adem Bona (3) behind during the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Seattle.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Adem Bona scored a career-high 18 points, Jaime Jaquez Jr. added another 17, and No. 11 UCLA defeated Washington 74-49 on Sunday night.

It was the Bruins’ 10th straight victory to close out their Pacific Northwest road trip.

“Winning is contagious,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said of the Bruins streak. “Anybody that I can give advice to that gets a head coaching job … you can never accept losing.”

David Singleton added 14 points for the Bruins (13-2, 4-0 Pac-12) and Tyger Campbell had 15 points and 11 assists.

“This is one that we needed really bad,” said Jaquez, who added seven rebounds and five assists. “We didn’t play really well in Washington (State) and we knew that, so we had to come back as a collective.”

Washington (9-6, 1-3) has dropped their last three, two against ranked opponents. The Huskies were led by junior center Braxton Meah, notching a season high 20 points on 9 of 10 shooting. Senior Cole Bajema tallied nine points.

“For the most part, I like how we battled,” Washington head coach Mike Hopkins said. “UCLA is one of the top teams in the country for a reason. They were physical with us, the refs let us play. We missed some shots we normally make.”

Washington was held to 35% from the field (19-55) and 2 of 25 from 3-point range.

UCLA finished 45% from the field (29-64) and hit 9 of 23 3-point attempts. UCLA narrowly edged Washington in the rebound battle (36-34).

“We have a saying — uncomfortable teams shoot a low percentage,” Cronin said.

UCLA held Washington’s leading scorer senior Keion Brooks to a season-low six points, hitting 1 of 7 attempts from the field and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

He didn’t make a basket in the second half.

“We tried to make sure we didn’t let him get the ball easily and get one on one opportunities,” Cronin said.

Bona, the freshman forward from Nigeria, along with making 8 of 10 from the field, blocked three shots including one from 3-point range.

“I will say I did good today on both ends,” Bona said. “I tried my best in any way possible to win.”

UCLA never trailed after a 12-0 run early in the first half gave them a 17-6 advantage. They held the Huskies 0-7 from the field during that spurt before Meah scored to cut the deficit to 17-8 with 11:30 remaining in the half.

Washington hit its first 3-pointer from Koren Johnson with 5:09 left in the first half after starting 0-10 from beyond the arc.

The Huskies trailed by five in the final minutes of the first before a pair of 3s from Singleton and Campbell gave the Bruins a 36-27 advantage at halftime.

OHIO STATE 73, NORTHWESTERN 57

EVANSTON, Ill. — Sean McNeil and Justice Sueing each scored 11 first-half points, Brice Sensabaugh added 16 of his 18 points after halftime and Ohio State led by double figures for nearly-33 minutes as the Buckeyes beat Northwestern.

McNeil made three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and Sueing had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Zed Key added 11 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Ohio State (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten).

Northwestern (10-3, 1-1) went into the game ranked No. 7 nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 55.7 points per game, and No. 3 in opponents field-goal percentage (35.1%) but it was the Buckeyes defense that was smothering on Sunday.

The Wildcats missed their first six shots before Boo Buie hit a 3-pointer to make it 4-3 but Ohio State ripped off the next 10 points before Buie made another 3 to trim Northwestern’s deficit to 14-6 with 13:01 left in the first half. McNeil hit a jumper 13 seconds later that pushed the lead into double figures for good and sparked a 20-2 spurt that gave the Buckeyes a 34-8 lead when Sueing made two free throws with 4:31 to go before halftime.

Northwestern, which made just three of its first 27 field-goal attempts before hitting 4 of 6 to close the first half, was 0-for-8 shooting to start the second half and Key threw down a two-hand dunk with 15:31 to play that gave Ohio State its biggest lead at 46-18.

PENN STATE 83, IOWA 79

UNIVERSITY PARK — Jalen Pickett finished with a season-high 26 points, Andrew Funk scored 20 and Penn State held on for a victory over Iowa.

Pickett made 10 of 16 shots from the floor and all six of his free throws for the Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten Conference). He added seven rebounds and six assists. Funk sank 7 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Camren Wynter added 14 points, while Seth Lundy scored 10 and came up with the biggest play of the game.

Funk hit all four of his shots from beyond the arc and scored 16, while Pickett made his first five shots, scoring 14 to power the Nittany Lions to a 44-26 lead at halftime.

Funk’s first 3-pointer came at the 15:20 mark of the first half, giving Penn State a 9-8 lead. The Nittany Lions never trailed again, but things got dicey in the end.

Murray scored 22 of his season-high 32 points in the second half and his 3-pointer with 13:50 remaining pulled the Hawkeyes within nine points. Funk answered with a 3-pointer and Pickett had back-to-back layups, pushing Penn State’s lead to 61-45 just 44 seconds later.

Iowa battled back behind Murray. The reigning conference player of the year scored 17 points from there and his layup with 16 seconds left pulled the Hawkeyes within 81-79. Funk missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but Lundy stole the ball on a Tony Perkins pass to Murray, was fouled and made two free throws to preserve the win.

Perkins finished with 17 points and seven rebounds for the Hawkeyes (8-6, 0-3). Filip Rebraca scored 12 with five boards.

MICHIGAN 81, MARYLAND 46

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson had 32 points and 12 rebounds to lead Michigan to a rout of Maryland, a game that gave the Wolverines a bit of redemption after last week’s shocking loss to Central Michigan.

Michigan (8-5, 2-0 Big Ten) bounced back from the 63-61 setback against the Chippewas, wasting little time in routing the Terps (10-4, 1-2). Michigan scored the first 17 points and held Maryland without a field goal for nearly the first eight minutes of the game. Dickinson led Michigan with 18 points and five rebounds in the first half.

The Wolverines shot 67% (18-for-27) in the first half and outrebounded Maryland 26-12, with 23 defensive rebounds among Maryland’s 26 missed shots. Michigan led 24-6 in paint points and 12-0 in fastbreak points.

Maryland was 4 for 30 from the field in the first half, making three 2-pointers and one 3-pointer to go with four free throws.

The Wolverines added seven points to their lead in the first 10 1/2 minutes of the second half. By then, Dickinson had 28 points and 12 rebounds and was 12-for-14 shooting. He finished with 13-of-16 shooting and made 6 of 9 free throws in the third 30-point game of his career.

BUTLER 80, GEORGETOWN 51

WASHINGTON — Jayden Taylor’s 24 points off of the bench led Butler to a victory against Georgetown that snapped a three-game losing streak and handed the Hoyas their 24th consecutive loss in Big East play.

Georgetown hasn’t won a conference game since beating Xavier 72-66 on March 2, 2021.

Taylor was 9-of-11 shooting (6 for 8 from distance) for the Bulldogs (9-6, 1-3). Manny Bates scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Eric Hunter Jr. shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Akok Akok led the Hoyas (5-10, 0-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Brandon Murray added 11 points and four assists for Georgetown. Bryson Mozone also put up 10 points.

Butler took the lead with 7:00 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 38-30 at halftime, with Taylor racking up 11 points. Butler extended its lead to 45-30 during the second half, fueled by a 14-3 scoring run. Taylor scored a team-high 13 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

TEMPLE 70, CINCINNATI 61

PHILADELPHIA — Jahlil White scored 14 points as Temple beat Cincinnati.

White had 16 rebounds for the Owls (8-7, 2-0 American Athletic Conference). Khalif Battle shot 5 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 14 points. Zach Hicks was 4 of 8 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Landers Nolley II led the way for the Bearcats (10-5) with 15 points. David Dejulius added 13 points and two steals for Cincinnati.

Temple took the lead with 5:27 left in the first half and did not give it up. White led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 37-29 at the break. Temple outscored Cincinnati by one point in the final half, while Battle led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.