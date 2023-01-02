🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Ellen Ferretti, executive director at the North Branch Land Trust, this week said In 2003, Ernest E. Howland, in his Last Will and Testament, left a magnificent stretch of land in Wyoming County along the shores of the mighty Susquehanna River at the Vosburg Neck, with soaring views of the surrounding mountains, to North Branch Land Trust.

“Those who knew Mr. Howland, or Ernie to his friends, say that he always said he’d like the land, which was his home, to someday be a County or State Park, not Federal,” Ferretti said. “In his will, he left certain conditions to North Branch Land Trust that the land ‘never be developed or sub-divided and that any transfer of the said real estate by the North Branch Land Trust contain a Conservation Easement.’”

With the help of many friends, including those who support the Land Trust’s mission and of course Doug and Ali Wilson and the Friends of Howland, Ferretti said North Branch Land Trust stewarded the Howland Preserve for many years. Public access grew, the number of trails increased, more and more people came to enjoy the land and take in the views and access to the river.

For several years, it was discussed that the Howland Preserve should be a state or county park.

“There had never been a state park in Wyoming County,” Ferretti said. “There have been many individuals who came to love the Howland Preserve and reached out to their county and state elected officials to somehow make “Howland” a public park.”

Ferretti said all these individuals and all the elected officials over the years played a role in the eventual successful creation of the new PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Vosburg Neck State Park.

Sen. Baker lauded

“But to me, the most tenacious and determined in the end was Sen. Lisa Baker,” Ferretti said.

Fast forward to late 2021 and 2022 — Ferretti said certain factors came into play — ”the stars aligned,” from the availability of funding to sound budgetary planning for a park should the funding come to be, and now the Howland Preserve is in the very capable hands of the DCNR Bureau of State Parks.

“I don’t know if Mr. Howland ever met Sen. Baker, but I have to believe from everything I’ve heard, that he’d be very pleased that she worked with her colleagues, locally and in Harrisburg, as well as the staff at DCNR to create a State Park at his former home, land he must have sincerely loved to plan so carefully for its fate long after he left this earth,” Ferretti said. “The full realization of the park will take time, I’m sure, but the stage is set for another jewel in nature’s crown within the Endless Mountains.”

Sen. Baker, R-Lehman Township, said once community leaders and citizens described their hopes for this property, she was “all in.”

“Many individuals and groups, especially the North Branch Land Trust, the Friends of Howland Preserve, led a strong and effective grassroots effort over the last nine years to see this stellar natural attraction join the state park system,” Sen. Baker said. “While the pandemic created hardships for all sorts of enterprises and institutions, it led many people to discover the advantages of state parks and the opportunities for enjoyment they offer.”

Baker added, “Knowing that this significant property will be protected and preserved is great assurance to the many residents who cherish the outdoors, who put conservation high on their list of priorities, and who enjoy the diverse recreational opportunities a state park affords.

“In a larger sense, by adding to our constellation of state parks, we come another step closer to fulfilling the wonderful legacy we inherited in Penn’s Woods.”

Christina Dilks Taylor, chair of the NBLT board of directors, said, “The North Branch Land Trust is tremendously excited to see the Howland Preserve become Wyoming County’s first state park. We are grateful for the persistence and hard work of so many partners. Ellen Ferretti and the entire North Branch Land Trust staff worked tirelessly to make this a reality. We are especially thankful to Sen. Lisa Baker for her tenacity and dedication to protect Northeastern Pennsylvania’s natural resources.”

Ferretti said North Branch Land Trust does hold a conservation easement on the land, as instructed by Mr. Howland, and together with PA DCNR, NBLT will be part of the ongoing conservation story of Mr. Howland’s home along the Vosburg Neck, along the Mighty Susquehanna.

Visit North Branch Land Trust at — www.nblt.org — to find out more about NBLT’s conservation mission and how you can get involved.

About Vosburg Neck State Park

Vosburg Neck State Park lies five miles west of Tunkhannock in Wyoming County. The park’s 669 acres feature:

Historic buildings from the 1700 and 1800s

Canal bed

Rail bed

1700s-era cemetery

Eight miles of trails

Non-motorized boating access

Picnic areas

The park is located in a lovely oxbow on the north branch of the Susquehanna River known as the Vosburg Neck.

Note: The North Branch Land Trust currently retains ownership of the property, also known as the Howland Preserve. DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks is working cooperatively with the North Branch Land Trust to purchase the property.

Seasons and Hours

The park is open every day of the year, sunrise to sunset. Day use areas close at dusk. Currently, bathrooms are limited on site to portable, temporary facilities, so plan accordingly.

Directions

Vosburg Neck State Park is in Wyoming County. From Tunkhannock, take U.S. 6 W for approximately six miles. Turn left onto Vosburg Road. Travel 2.6 miles and turn left into the parking lot by the barn. From Meshoppen, take U.S. 6 E for approximately 3.5 miles. Turn right onto Vosburg Road. Travel 2.6 miles and turn left into the parking lot by the barn.

GPS DD: Lat. 41.55003 Long. -76.00969

Access for People with Disabilities

This activity or structure is ADA accessible. If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

Pa. releases guidance for farms, rural

communities on solar energy production

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding this week released guidance for landowners considering solar production on farmland and in rural communities in Pennsylvania.

The guidance outlines Wolf Administration support for technologies that create jobs and generate farm income without compromising food and fiber production.

Solar energy is climate-smart technology that meets those goals while reducing emissions and helping reduce the negative impacts of climate change.

“Pennsylvania’s farmland is a precious resource for producing food, protecting our environment, and feeding our economy,” said Redding. “Solar energy production holds tremendous potential for generating electricity to power farm operations and furthering Pennsylvania’s transition to a clean-energy future. If carefully planned, well-situated and properly maintained, solar production will not compromise or diminish valuable farmland resources, rather it will enhance them.”

Issues to guide business decision-making include:

• Sustainable site selection placing priority on roofs, parking lots or brownfields rather than agricultural or forested land, avoiding premium quality soil locations altogether.

• Maintenance that protects soil and pollinators through native vegetation free of invasive species; gives priority to grazing vs. mowing, compensating farmers for the service; and includes decommissioning plans to fully restore any soil at a project’s completion.

• Integration of energy and agricultural production in a way that is complimentary rather than competitive.

The guidance outlines additional considerations for owners of farmland including the impact solar production would have on the farm’s enrollment in preferential tax programs, preserved farm status, local zoning, environmental permits and conservation plans and other issues.

Complete guidance, including a list of frequently asked questions and additional resources for going solar, can be found on the department website, agriculture.pa.gov.

PFBC to hold fisheries, hatcheries

virtual committee meeting Jan. 4

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will conduct a meeting of the Fisheries and Hatcheries Committee on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m.

This meeting will be held online with committee members participating remotely.

Because this meeting is being held in a virtual format, the process for accepting public comment will be different than an in-person gathering.