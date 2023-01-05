🔊 Listen to this

Hanover Area used a balanced scoring attack to defeat Wyoming Seminary 35-33 Wednesday in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys basketball game.

Eight Hawkeyes scored, with David Popson leading the way with eight. Brayden Sock had seven.

Jack Herron scored 15 for Seminary.

Holy Redeemer 60, Lake-Lehman 36

Jacob Hunter scored a game-high 19 points as Holy Redeemer defeated Lake-Lehman.

Darryl Wright added 14 and Zach Perta scored nine for the Royals.

Joe Shiskowski led Lehman with 11. Corey Bean added nine.

Nanticoke Area 49, MMI Prep 18

Ibn Jordan-Thomas scored 14 points as Nanticoke Area placed nine players in the scoring column.

Brendon Brobst had six for MMI Prep.

Dallas 69, Wyoming Valley West 46

Dallas posted a road win against Wyoming Valley West. Jude Nocito had 18 points and Cameron Faux added 14 for the Mountaineers.

Maki Wells had 11 to pace Valley West.

Hazleton Area 57, Berwick 42

The Cougars eased away in the second half to defeat Berwick. Luke Gennaro led Hazleton Area with 20 points.

Billy Hanson scored 13 to pace Berwick.

Northwest 65, CMVT 6

Tayler Yaple scored 21 points, Josh Miner had 15 and Landon Hufford netted 10 as the Rangers rolled past the Rams.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest 67, CMVT 13

Charleigh Miner scored 27 points and Morgan Hermanofski had 12 as Northwest defeated Columbia-Montour Vo-Tech.

Ashlyn Hermanofski added nine for the Rangers.

WRESTLING

Wyoming Area 36, Lake-Lehman 24

Jaden Pepe (145) and Araya Guilmette (139) had pins for Wyoming Area.

Lexi Schechterly (107), Finn Ellis (121) and Jimmy Mitkowski (160) had falls for Lehman.

Eight other matches were forfeits, including three double forfeits.

Berwick 72, Hanover Area 6

Berwick posted eight first-period falls in its victory over Hanover Area.

Joshua Kishbaugh had the fastest, needing 14 seconds to record at pin at 145. Anthony Kalapach posted a pin in 16 seconds at 120.

Nanticoke Area 37, Tunkhannock 18

The Trojans defeated Tunkhannock. No other details were provided.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Tunkhannock 98, Hazleton Area 75

Emma Holdredge (200 free, 100 back), Samantha Roerig (200 IM, 100 free), Noelle Alguire (50 free, diving) and Julianna Roote (500 free, 100 breast) were double winners for Tunkhannock.

MMI Prep also had two swimmers participate, and Woobie Kupsky set two Hazleton Area pool records. She swam the 200 freestyle in 2:00.57 and the 500 freestyle in 4:38.99.

Emilia Alcantara (100 fly) was Hazleton Area’s only individual winner.

Dallas 149, Wyoming Valley West 22

Dallas’ Lydia Gonzalez set a pool record in the 100 backstroke with a time of 58.68 seconds. She also won the 100 butterfly.

Olivia Thomas (200 free, 500 free) and Peyton Stauffer (100 free, 100 breast) were also double winners for Dallas. Megan Kuzma (50 free) and Brianne Dempsey (diving) also posted wins.

Holy Redeemer 64, Nanticoke Area 44

Katie Schell (200 IM, 100 breast) won two events for Holy Redeemer. Arden Brunn (100 fly), Carly Glaser (100 free) and Zoe Sechler (100 back) also picked up wins.

Nanticoke Area’s Casey Cabonilas (50 free, 500 free) won two races. Lydia Chafin (200 free) also had a victory.

BOYS SWIMMING

Tunkhannock 92, Hazleton Area 85

Josh Gaudet (200 free), River Strauss (diving) and Jaden Baltrusaitis (100 free) were individual winners as Tunkhannock edged Hazleton Area.

Chase Kaschak (200 IM, 500 free) and Logan Yakubowski (50 free, 100 back) were double winners for Hazleton Area. Jay Rosenstock (100 fly) and Billy Hanson (100 breast) also won events.

Dallas 119, Wyoming Valley West 43

Maddoc Watkins (200 IM, 500 free) won two races for Dallas.

Tommy Doran (200 free), Landon Daney (50 free), Casey McGlynn (100 fly), Artem Smagin (100 free) and Nico Wilk (100 back) also won events for the Mountaineers.

Valley West’s Chris Hummel won the 100 breaststroke.

Holy Redeemer 95, Nanticoke Area 40

Chris Maciejczyk (200 free, 500 free) and John Evans (200 IM, 100 breast) were double winners for Holy Redeemer.

Max Filchak (100 fly) and Chris Dutko (100 free) also had wins for the Royals.

Nanticoke Area’s Noah Stachyra won the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

COLLEGES

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Arcadia 78, Misericordia 61

Derek Smith led Misericordia with 13 points and eight rebounds. Dewin Concepcion and Kevin Lazdowsky added nine points each.

Concepcion’s 3-pointer gave Misericordia a 24-13 lead with 8:02 left in the first half, but Arcadia went on a 14-0 run to take 27-24 lead.

Stevens 69, Wilkes 64

Stevens controlled the final six minutes to defeat Wilkes.

Drake Marshall led Wilkes with 16 points and seven rebounds. Cayden Merrifield had 14 points.

King’s 79, FDU-Florham 67

Will Johnson had 24 points and seven rebounds to lead King’s.

Eamonn Walsh scored 18 and Chris Patton had 17.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

King’s 87, FDU-Florham 27

King’s set a program record by connecting on 17 3-pointers.

Kathy Shepherd led the scoring with 11 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hanover Area 35, Wyoming Seminary 33

HANOVER AREA (35) — Noe 2 0-0 5, Beasley 1 0-2 2, Popson 4 0-0 8, Florek 1 0-0 3, Sock 3 0-0 7, McCoy 2 0-0 5, Dewey 1 1-1 3, Hayward 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 1-3 35.

SEMINARY (33) — Iskra 0 0-0 0, Stull 2 0-0 4, Novelli 4 0-0 8, Leahy 2 0-0 4, Herron 6 2-4 15, Aiello 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 2-4 33.

Hanover Area`7`10`12`6 — 35

Wyo. Seminary`10`10`6`7 — 33

Three-point goals — HA 4 (Noe, Florek, Sock, McCoy). WS 1 (Herron).

Holy Redeemer 60, Lake-Lehman 36

LAKE-LEHMAN (36) — Kaiser 1 0-0 3, Paraschak 1 0-0 2, Shiskowski 5 1-1 11, Bean 3 1-2 9, Berry 2 1-2 5, Hammitt 0 0-0 0, Lee 0 2-2 2, Jones 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, Davis 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 5-7 36.

HOLY REDEEMER (60) — Perta 4 0-0 9, Wright 6 1-1 14, Lussi 2 0-0 5, Sabatini 2 1-2 5, Ha 0 0-0 0, Hunter 8 2-5 19, Spiccioli 0 0-0 0, Atherton 1 0-0 2, Ohrin 0 0-0 0, Kozerski 3 0-0 6, Dubaskas 0 0-0 0, Lacari 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 5-8 60.

Lake-Lehman`6`11`6`13 — 36

Holy Redeemer`17`12`26`5 — 60

Three-point goals — LL 3 (Kaiser, Bean 2). HR 3 (Perta, Wright, Lussi).

Nanticoke Area 49, MMI Prep 18

NANTICOKE AREA (49) — Butczynski 2 0-0 4, Collins 1 0-0 3, Turak 4 1-2 9, Williams 1 0-0 2, Brogan 0 0-0 0, Remley 1 0-0 3, Spencer 2 0-0 4, Florian 2 0-0 4, Mullery 2 0-0 6, Jordan-Thomas 6 2-2 14. Totals 21 3-4 49.

MMI PREP (18) — Lispi 0 0-0 0, Pantages 0 0-0 0, Sones 1 0-1 2, Pease 2 0-0 4, Brobst 2 0-0 6, Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Floryshak 1 2-2 4, Drobnock 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 2-3 18.

Nanticoke Area`17`17`7`8 — 49

MMI Prep`2`5`2`9 — 18

Three-point goals — NA 4 (Collins, Remley, Mullery 2). MMI 2 (Brobst 2).

Dallas 69, Wyoming Valley West 46

DALLAS (69) — Nocito 6 3-6 18, Jones o 0-0 0, Timinski 1 0-0 3, O’Donnell 1 0-0 2, Zapoticky 0 0-2 0, Wallace 4 0-0 8, Bufalino 4 1-2 9, Faux 4 2-2 14, Karosa 0 0-0 0, Cumbo 3 1-2 8, Dolan 0 0-0 0, Farrell 0 0-0 0, Williams 0 7-12 7. Totals 23 14-26 69.

WVW (46) — Turner 0 1-2 1, Walker 3 0-0 8, Dittus 0 0-0 0, Konopke 1 4-4 7, Kelly 2 0-0 4, Rivers 1 0-0 3, Terry 0 2-2 2, Wells 4 3-5 11, Daniels 0 0-0 0, Lewis 1 0-0 2, McKenith 2 1-2 7. Totals 14 12-17 46.

Dallas`12`16`21`20 — 69

Wyoming Valley West`6`15`10`15 — 46

Three-point goals — DAL 9 (Nocito 3, Timinski, Faux 4, Cumbo). WVW 6 (Walker 2, Konopke, Rivers, McKenith 2).

Hazleton Area 57, Berwick 42

HAZLETON AREA (57) — Santiago 3 2-2 8, Coste 0 0-0 0, Gennaro 6 5-5 20, Meanciano 4 0-4 8, Guzman 3 0-0 6, Catrone 3 2-2 9, Marshall 2 2-4 6. Totals 21 11-17 57.

BERWICK (42) — Murphy 3 1-2 9, Marquez 2 0-0 4, Hickman 2 0-0 5, Hanson 5 3-5 13, Howie 0 0-0 0, Lonczynski 1 2-2 4, Degroat 1 2-2 4, Ramiro 1 1-1 3. Totals 15 9-12 42.

Hazleton Area`17`10`18`12 — 57

Berwick`4`19`10`9 — 42

Three-point goals — HA 4 (Gennaro 3, Catrone). BER 3 (Murphy 2, Hickman).

Northwest 65, Col-Montour Vo-Tech 6

CMVT (6) — Van Blohn 0 0-0 0, Yercho 0 0-0 0, Morgan 1 0-0 2, Norris 0 0-0 0, Mattern 2 0-0 4, Trometter 0 0-0 0, Kocher 0 0-0 0, Molick 0 0-0 0, Zajac 0 0-0 0, Forrest 0 0-0 0. Totals 3 0-0 6.

NORTHWEST (65) — Yaple 8 1-2 21, Hufford 5 0-0 10, J.Miner 6 0-0 15, R.Miner 1 0-0 3, O’Day 3 0-0 6, Pierantoni 2 0-0 4, Shea 1 0-0 2, M.Foley 0 0-0 0, Gmiter 0 0-0 , McCoy 0 0-0 0, B.Foley 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 1-2 65.

Col-Montour Vo-Tech`0`4`0`2 — 6

Northwest`24`25`10`6 — 65

Three-point goals — NWT 8 (Yaple 4, J.Miner 3, R.Miner).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest 67, Col-Montour Vo-Tech 13

NORTHWEST (67) — A.Hermanofski 4 0-0 9, Williams 0 0-0 0, M.Hermanofski 6 0-0 12, C.Miner 10 5-6 27, Valdez 1 1-2 3, K.Miner 2 0-0 4, DiPino 0 0-0 0, Noss 2 0-0 4, Bowman 4 0-0 8. Totals 29 6-8 67.

CMVT (13) — Bogert 1 0-0 3, Swank 0 0-0 0, Seabrook 0 0-0 0, Blue 0 0-0 0, Roth 0 0-0 0, Dowell 0 0-0 0, Hons 0 0-0 0, Rubendoll 1 0-2 2, Brouse 4 0-0 8, Fisher 0 0-0 0, Whispell 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 0-2 13.

Northwest`24`21`15`7 — 67

Col-Montour Vo-Tech`2`9`2`0 — 13

Three-point goals — NWT 3 (A.Hermanofski, C.Miner 2). CMVT 1 (Bogart).

WRESTLING

Wyoming Area 36, Lake-Lehman 24

107: Lexia Schechterly (LL) pinned Shane Emsley; 114: Connor Novakowski (WA) won by forfeit; 121: Finn Ellis (LL) pinned Garret Pocceschi; 127: double forfeit; 133: Johnny Stone (WA) won by forfeit; 139: Araya Guilmette (WA) pinned Alahana Morris; 145: Jaden Pepe (WA) pinned Luke Hadsell; 152: Anthony Evanitsky (WA) won by forfeit; 160: Jimmy Mitkowski (LL) pinned Ben Gravine; 172: double forfeit; 189: Riely Kurkutis (LL) won by forfeit; 215: double forfeit; 285: Nate Obrzut (WA) won by forfeit.

Match started at 127

Berwick 72, Hanover Area 6

106: Carmen Malt (BER) pinned Santina Saraka, 1:00; 113: Derek Warman (HA) pinned Cameron Krystofosky, 1:10; 120: Anthony Kalapach (BER) pinned McKenna Nay, 0:16; 126: Kyle Winter (BER) won by forfeit; 132: Savannah Wisneski (BER) pinned Kaidence Ankner, 2:48; 138: Sawyer Keller (BER) pinned Bryant Perez, 3:22; 145: Joshua Kishbaugh (BER) pinned Britney Vergara, 0:14; 152: Tyler Winter (BER) pinned Christian Torres, 1:03; 160: Cameron Gomez (BER) pinned Skyler Steinruck, 1:04; 172: Everett Snyder (BER) pinned Jasiah Mosher, 1:32; 189: John Guerriero (BER) pinned Malachi Morgan, 1:05; 215: Colin Hornberger (BER) pinned Isaiah McCalla, 1:40; 285: Bruce Hartman (BER) won by forfeit