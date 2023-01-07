🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Filip Hallander was taken off the ice on a stretcher late in the third period of Friday night’s 4-2 loss to Charlotte, prompting the game to end early.

Athletic trainers from both teams attended to Hallander, who fell to the ice after getting tangled up with a Checkers player near the boards at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Players immediately signaled to the benches to get help for Hallander, who appeared to hit the side of his head on the ice.

Hallander, a 22-year-old native of Sweden, was immobilized and put on a stretcher as players from both teams went to one knee on the ice.

The game was ultimately called off with 1:12 remaining in the third period.

“No update is available on Hallander at this time,” Penguins broadcaster and director of media relations Nick Hart wrote on Twitter. “Until then, please recognize the Penguins and Checkers training staffs for their quick response to the situation, as well as the other medical personnel in the building who arrived swiftly on the scene.”

It was Hallander who had opened the scoring on the night, getting his eighth goal of the season just 5:17 into the game. Alex Nylander made it 2-0 with five minutes left in the opening frame.

But the Checkers got on the board just two minutes later to make it 2-1 at the intermission. Charlotte would go on to score three more times in the second period to take the lead for good.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is set to remain in town for the weekend and host Hartford for a 7:05 p.m. game on Saturday.