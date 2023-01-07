🔊 Listen to this

Shut out in the first quarter, the Crestwood boys basketball team chipped away at the deficit before taking the lead in the fourth and holding off Tunkhannock for a 41-40 victory on Friday night.

Freshman Ayden Agapito scored five of his team-best nine points in the fourth to help make the difference. Brandon Burbank finished with eight points while Derek Johnson and Chaz Wright had seven apiece.

The Tigers’ Ben Chilson led all scorers with 18 points. Shane Macko scored 15.

Wilkes-Barre Area 61, Wyoming Valley West 58

Dave Jannuzzi scored 16 points and the Wolfpack held off a strong rally by the Spartans in the fourth quarter to win. Vincent Garrett contributed 14 points and Waarithi Oseni scored 10.

Valley West trailed 52-38 after three quarters before Zach Konopke scored 11 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth.

Dallas 81, Berwick 55

Michael Bufalino scored 23 points in the first three quarters as the Mountaineers pulled away for the road win. Darius Wallace added 18.

Jace Degroat (20) and Sean Murphy (19) combined for 39 points for the Bulldogs.

Nanticoke Area 51, Hanover Area 40

Down by a point at halftime, the Trojans closed strong with Jaidyn Johnson scoring 12 of his 18 points after the break to earn a road win. Ibn Jordan-Thomas added 10 points.

Noah Dewey and Sedrick Beasley scored 14 and 11 points, respectively, for the Hawkeyes.

Wyoming Area 62, Lake-Lehman 35

Nine different Warriors scored, led by 24 points from Dane Schutter in a road win. Brady Noone added 11 and Tyler Sciandra had 10.

The Black Knights got nine points apiece from Gavin Paraschak and Leshawn Hammett.

Holy Redeemer 67, MMI Prep 38

Jacob Hunter scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the third quarter as the Royals outscored the Preppers 31-10 in the frame to pull away. Louis Lussi added 17 points.

Ryan Sones (13 points) and Brendon Brobst (12) led MMI.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwest 52, Sayre 10

The Rangers held visiting Sayre to just four field goals for the game and didn’t allow a point in the third quarter.

Charleigh Miner scored 16 points while Ashlyn Hermanofski added 10 in the win.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Dallas 130, Wilkes-Barre Area 36

Top performers for the Mountaineers included Maria-Lucia Pirore, Olivia Sitkowski and Peyton Stauffer, all of whom won a pair of individual events and took first in at least one relay.

Wyoming Seminary 78, Wyoming Area 15

Claire Stretanski and Ava Betnar both won two individual events and contributed to a relay win for the Blue Knights in a win over the Warriors.

BOYS SWIMMING

Dallas 120, Wilkes-Barre Area 39

Maddoc Watkins won the 50 free and 100 breast while also helping the Mounts take first in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.

Landon Daney added victories in a pair of individual events while contributing to another relay win.

Wyoming Seminary 61, Wyoming Area 15

Zhantore Akylbekov, Kevin Yang and Harry Feng all took first in two individual events and all three teamed with Jack Heisler to win the 200 medley relay.

Ben Canfield won the 50 free for the Warriors.

COLLEGE

WRESTLING

Wilkes drops 2 at nationals

The Colonels began their trip to Louisville for the NWCA Nationals Duals with a 36-10 loss to No. 14 Wisconsin-Platteville and a 25-15 defeat to Olivet College.

Leading Wilkes on the first day of competition was senior Jack Bauer, who picked up a pair of wins at 141 pounds, scoring a major decision against Platteville and a decision vs. Olivet.

Austin Fashouer earned a fall at 125 against Platteville. The Colonels finished strong in the loss to Olivet as Hunter Lowe (197) and Caleb Burkhart (285) both recorded pins.

This is the Colonels first appearance at National Duals since 2018. They will return to the Kentucky Expo Center Saturday for two more matches, beginning with a 9 a.m. dual against SUNY Cortland.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Chatham 6, Wilkes 3

Rachel Morey, Anneke Bouma and Abigail Barcless scored for the Colonels in a UCHC matchup at Toyota Sportsplex.

Addy Olson recorded 29 saves in net.

Arcadia 5, King’s 0

Syd Dahl finished with 46 saves for the Monarchs, who returned to the ice from holiday break at Revolution Ice Centre.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Crestwood 41, Tunkhannock 40

TUNKHANNOCK (40) — Macko 4 7-8 15, DeMarco 0 0-0 0, Chilson 7 3-4 18, Brown 2 0-0 4, Yuhas 1 1-2 3, Ergott 0 0-0 0, Madan 0 0-0 0, Kandrovy 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-14 40.

CRESTWOOD (41) — Czapla 1 0-0 3, Johnson 2 2-4 7, Sklarosky 1 0-2 2, Wright 3 1-4 7, Burbank 3 0-2 8, R. Sechleer 1 0-0 2, Feisel 1 0-0 3, Agapito 4 0-0 9. Totals 16 3-12 41.

Tunkhannock`6`8`13`13 — 40

Crestwood`0`11`15`15 — 41

Three-point goals — TUN 1 (Chilson); CRE 6 (Burbank 2, Czapla, Johnson, Feisel, Agapito)

Wilkes-Barre Area 61, Valley West 58

WILKES-BARRE AREA (61) — Cottle 1 0-0 3, Egbeto 3 1-4 7, Jannuzzi 6 4-4 16, Oseni 5 0-0 10, Benjamin 2 2-3 6, Ascerno 0 0-0 0, Garrett 5 2-2 14, Brown 1 3-4 5. Totals 23 12-17 61.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (58) — Konopke 9 8-11 27, Wells 3 2-4 8, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Walker 4 1-1 9, Kelly 2 0-0 4, Dittus 2 1-2 7, Daniels 0 0-0 0, McKenith 0 1-2 1, Wojciechowski 0 0-0 0, Weatherspoon 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 13-20 58.

Wilkes-Barre Area`18`14`20`9 — 61

Wyo. Valley West`7`13`18`20 — 58

Three-point goals — WBA 6 (Jannuzzi 3, Garrett 2, Cottle); WVW 3 (Dittus 2, Konopke)

Dallas 81, Berwick 55

DALLAS (81) — Nocito 3 0-0 7, Wallace 9 0-0 18, Bufalino 10 1-3 23, Faux 2 0-0 6, Williams 3 0-1 6, Timinski 1 0-0 3, O’Donnell 0 0-0 0, Zapoticky 0 2-2 2, Karosa 0 0-0 0, Dolan 0 0-0 0, Farrell 3 1-1 7, Cumbo 3 0-0 9. Totals 34 4-7 81.

BERWICK (55) — Murphy 9 0-0 19, Hickman 0 0-0 0, Hanson 1 0-0 2, Lonczynski 2 0-0 4, Degroat 7 0-0 20, Marquez 0 0-0 0, Guzman 0 0-0 0, Howie 4 1-3 10, Wiest 0 0-0 0, Powers 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 1-3 55.

Dallas`24`22`17`18 — 81

Berwick`15`8`22`10 — 55

Three-point goals — DAL 9 (Cumbo 3, Bufalino 2, Faux 2, Nocito, Timinski); BER 8 (Degroat 6, Murphy, Howie)

Nanticoke Area 51, Hanover Area 40

NANTICOKE AREA (51) — Butczynski 2 4-4 8, Turak 2 0-0 6, Brogan 0 0-0 0, Remley 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Mullery 3 0-0 9, Johnson 6 6-8 18, Jordan-Thomas 5 0-2 10. Totals 18 10-14 51.

HANOVER AREA (40) — Noe 1 1-2 3, Beasley 5 0-1 11, Popson 2 0-0 4, Florek 1 0-0 2, Sock 1 0-0 2, McCoy 1 2-2 4, Dewey 7 0-0 14, Hayward 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-5 40.

Nanticoke Area`15`8`18`10 — 51

Hanover Area`16`8`10`6 — 40

Three-point goals — NAN 5 (Mullery 3, Turak 2); HAN 1 (Beasley)

Wyoming Area 62, Lake-Lehman 35

WYOMING AREA (62) — Sciandra 4 2-4 10, DeLucca 0 0-0 0, Little 2 1-2 5, Feeney 0 2-2 2, Golden 1 0-0 2, Noone 4 2-2 11, Petrucci 1 0-0 2, Rusinchak 1 2-3 4, Pierce 0 2-2 2, Schutter 8 7-10 24, Kruszka 0 0-0 0, Jardon 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 18-25 62.

LAKE-LEHMAN (35) — Kaiser 1 0-0 2, Paraschak 4 0-0 9, Bean 1 1-2 4, Berry 1 0-0 2, Hammett 4 0-0 9, Lee 1 0-0 2, Dowling 0 0-0 0, Smith 1 0-0 3, Jones 1 2-2 4. Totals 14 3-4 35.

Wyoming Area`19`16`19`8 — 62

Lake-Lehman`6`10`7`12 — 35

Three-point goals — WA 2 (Noone, Schutter); LL 4 (Paraschak, Bean, Hammett, Smith)

Holy Redeemer 67, MMI Prep 38

MMI PREP (38) — Lispi 1 0-0 2, Pantages 3 0-0 6, Sones 6 1-1 13, Pease 1 0-0 2, Brobst 4 2-2 12, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Floryshak 0 1-2 1, Schwabe 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 4-5 38.

HOLY REDEEMER (67) — Perta 3 0-0 7, Wright 3 1-1 8, Lussi 7 1-2 17, Hunter 8 0-0 20, Kozerski 2 1-3 5, Sabatini 2 5-6 9, Ha 0 0-0 0, Casey 0 0-0 0, Spiccioli 0 0-0 0, Quaglia 0 0-0 0, Sekol 0 0-0 0, Atherton 0 0-0 0, Ohrin 0 1-2 1, Dubaskas 0 0-0 0, Coates 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-12 67.

MMI Prep`12`9`10`7 — 38

Holy Redeemer`18`12`31`6 — 67

Three-point goals — MMI 2 (Brobst 2); HR 6 (Hunter 4, Perta, Wright)