PLAINS TWP. — The Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament became a two-day event when a water main break in Plains Saturday led to the interruption of the tournament at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

The top six wrestlers in each weight class are scheduled to return to the school for noon weigh-ins Sunday, followed by consolation semifinals at 1 p.m.

Championship pairings had already been determined with the completion of the semifinal round.

During a 10-minute break before the start of the consolation semifinals, tournament officials decided to halt action longer to discuss how to handle the loss of running water at the school with hours of competition still remaining. After consultation with school district officials, the decision was made to halt the tournament at that point.

Wyoming Valley West sent six wrestlers to the finals, two more than any other school, allowing the Spartans to take a 13-point lead on second-place Pittston Area.

The Patriots, however, were about to embark on an important consolation semifinal round where eight of their dozen remaining wrestlers would be in action.

Crestwood also has seven consolation semifinalists and 10 total wrestlers, compared to nine from Wyoming Valley West, but the Comets sit 41 points out of the lead.

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area each have four finalists.

By rules of multi-day tournaments, wrestlers will be allowed one extra pound for Sunday’s weigh-in. Considering that most had made it through half of Saturday under the impression they did not need to make weight the next day, that could prove challenging for some competitors.

There will be no admission charge for fans attending Sunday’s action.

The top six places in each weight class will be determined, so the consolation semifinalists each have two bouts left Sunday.

The 107-pound final will be a rematch of last season’s 106-pound final in which Wyoming Valley West’s Dorian Hoffman defeated Lake-Lehman’s Lexi Schechterly, 5-3.

Simon Zamudio from Hazleton Area; two-time state champion Jaden Pepe and Anthony Evanitsky from Wyoming Area, Julian Everitt and Jimmy Spindler from Pittston Area, Magnus Bibla from Crestwood and Bruce Hartman from Berwick all reached the final with a chance to repeat their titles.

Upsets were limited on the first day.

The only top seed to fall came when Caleb Hoffman from Wyoming Valley West scored a takedown with 52 seconds left to knock off Adam Shotwell from Nanticoke, 6-5, in the 127-pound final.

WYOMING VALLEY CONFERENCE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

at Wilkes-Barre Area

Continues Sunday, 1 p.m.

Team Standings

1, Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 167.5; 2, Pittston Area (PA) 154.5; 3, Crestwood (Cr) 126.5; 4, Berwick (B) 121.5; 5, Wyoming Area (WA) 118.5; 6, Dallas (D) 93; 7, Hazleton Area (Haz) 79; 8, Tunkhannock (T) 76; 9, Lake-Lehman (LL) 61; 10, Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 58.5; 11, Nanticoke (N) 47; 12, Hanover Area (Han) 30.

Final matchups

107 – Dorian Hoffman (WVW) vs. Lexi Schecterly (LL); 114 – Connor Novakowski (WA) vs. Sidney O’Donnell (D); 121 – Simon Zamudio (Haz) vs. Loudon Giza (WVW); 127 – Caleb Hoffman (WVW) vs. Dominic Bernardi (PA); 133 – Jonny Stone (WA) vs. Santino Casarella (Cr); 139 – Jaden Pepe (WA) vs. Dominic Innamorati (PA); 145 – Julian Everitt (PA) vs. Tyler Winter (B); 152 – Anthony Evanitsky (WA) vs. Brayden Emel (N); 160 – Jimmy Spindler (PA) vs. Patrick Munley (T); 172 – Joe Rivas (WVW) vs. Max Parry (T); 189 – Lincoln Bibla (Cr) vs. James Griffin (WVW); 215 – Magnus Bibla (Cr) vs. John McLaughlin (WVW); 285 – Bruce Hartman (B) vs. Dave Sudo (PA).