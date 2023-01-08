🔊 Listen to this

After a back-and-forth four quarters, the Holy Redeemer boys basketball team pulled out a 76-75 victory over St. John Neumann on Saturday.

Zach Perta finished with 21 points to lead five Royals in double figures. Louis Lussi scored four of his 14 points in overtime while Jacob Hunter added 13. Darryl Wright and Jeff Kozerski had 12 points apiece.

Redeemer overcame a 30-point effort from the Knights’ Davion Hill.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Seminary 48, Mahanoy Area 31

Cassidy Skoranski hit three early three-pointers and finished with a team-high 16 points to lead the Blue Knights to a non-conference win.

Maddie Olshemski added 13 points and Avery Luksic scored 11.

Tunkhannock 57, Forest City 21

Maci Iddings scored 12 to top the Tigers in a non-conference victory.

Lexi Corby and Erin Van Ness followed with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Northwest 67, Hanover Area 20

Charleigh Miner turned in a big first half and finished with 31 points to lift the Rangers to the win on the road. Karsyn Miner scored 16.

Caitlin Vigorito scored five points for the Hawkeyes.

Shikellamy 52, Berwick 20

Host Shikellamy broke out to a 28-8 lead at halftime for a non-conference win.

The Bulldogs were led by seven points from RaeAnna Andreas.

SWIMMING

Millionaires sweep

Hazleton Area hosted Williamsport with the Millionaires boys winning 107-69 and the girls defeating the Cougars 121-53.

Logan Yakubowski won the 200 IM and 100 free for Hazleton Area’s boys squad. The girls were led by Shastyn Tihansky, who took first in the 50 free.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Holy Redeemer 76, St. John Neumann 75

ST. JOHN NEUMANN (75) — Hill 11 6-10 30, Baldwin 5 0-0 12, Wright 3 0-0 8, Moy 2 0-0 4, Savage 6 4-5 18, Thompson 0 0-0 0, Agnew 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 10-15 75.

HOLY REDEEMER (76) — Perta 8 1-2 21, Eright 4 1-5 12, Lussi 5 2-2 14, Hunter 5 2-4 13, Kozerski 5 2-3 12, Sabatini 0 1-2 1, Atherton 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 9-18 76.

S.J. Neumann`19`15`18`16 7 — 75

Holy Redeemer`17`19`18`14 8 — 76

Three-point goals — SJN 9 (Hill 2, Baldwin 2, Wright 2, Savage 2, Agnew); HR 11 (Perta 4, Wright 3, Lussi 2, Hunter, Atherton)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Seminary 48, Mahanoy Area 31

WYOMING SEMINARY (48) — Skoranski 6 0-0 16, Gross 0 0-0 0, Olshemski 3 6-11 13, Luksic 5 0-0 11, Griffin 1 0-0 2, Ziegler 0 0-0 0, Parra 0 0-0 0, Smeraldi 4 0-0 8. Totals 19 6-11 48.

MAHANOY AREA (31) — Mzoczka 0 0-0 0, McGowan 0 0-0 0, Wiekrykas 0 0-0 0, Bro 6 5-5 20, Kane 2 2-2 7, Kennedy 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 7-7 31.

Wyo. Seminary`15`16`9`8 — 48

Mahanoy Area`4`8`7`12 — 31

Three-point goals — SEM 6 (Skoranski 4, Olshemski, Luksic); MA 4 (Bro 3, Kane)

Tunkhannock 57, Forest City 21

FOREST CITY (21) — Heilman 0 2-5 2, Zukosky 0 2-5 2, Graham 2 0-0 6, Cahoon 1 0-0 2, Spinelli 0 0-2 0, Gorel 0 0-0 0, St. Hilaire 0 0-0 0, Hodges 1 0-0 2, Lombardi 1 0-0 3, Clark 1 2-2 4. Totals 6 6-14 21.

TUNKHANNOCK (57) — Iddings 4 3-4 12, Corby 2 5-6 11, A. Williams 3 0-1 6, Stephens 2 1-2 5, Van Ness 4 1-6 10, O. Williams 0 0-0 0, Holdredge 0 0-0 0, Zaleppa 0 0-0 0, Staff 0 0-0 0, Sobeck 0 0-0 0, King 0 0-0 0, Alguire 3 2-2 8, Alston 2 1-2 5. Totals 20 13-23 57.

Forest City`3`10`2`6 — 21

Tunkhannock`20`13`17`7 — 57

Three-point goals — FC 3 (Graham 2, Lombardi); TUN 4 (Corby 2, Iddings, Van Ness)

Northwest 67, Hanover Area 20

NORTHWEST (67) — M. Hermanofski 4 0-0 10, C. Miner 12 3-6 31, K. Miner 7 0-0 16, Noss 0 0-0 0, Bowman 1 0-2 2, A. Hermanofski 2 0-0 4, Williams 0 0-0 0, Valdez 0 0-0 0, DiPino 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 3-8 67.

HANOVER AREA (20) — Malacarne 0 0-0 0, Elick 0 0-0 0, Sims 0 0-0 0, Schlingman 2 0-1 4, Slusser 1 2-2 4, Salwoski 1 0-0 3, Benattia 1 0-0 3, Shreve 0 0-0 0, Hughes 0 1-2 1, Vigorito 2 0-0 5, Zyskowski 0 0-0 0, Tirado 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 3-5 20.

Northwest`22`28`12`5 — 67

Hanover Area`5`6`0`9 — 20

Three-point goals — NW 8 (C. Miner 4, M. Hermanofski 2, K. Miner 2); HAN 3 (Salowski, Benattia, Vigorito)

Shikellamy 52, Berwick 20

BERWICK (20) — Andreas 2 3-3 7, Ochs 0 0-2 0, Whitenight 1 0-0 2, Lewis 1 0-0 3, Hess 1 0-0 2, Farmer 1 0-0 3, Hunter 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Knorr 0 1-4 1, Rivas 0 2-2 2, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 6-11 20.

SHIKELLAMY (52) — Fatool 4 1-2 12, Ronk 3 0-0 6, Balestrini 5 1-2 13, Fausey 3 8-9 14, Minnier 1 1-2 3, Solomin 0 0-0 0, Koontz 0 0-0 0, Long 1 0-0 2, Campbell 0 0-0 0, Boyer 0 0-0 0, Alvarez 0 0-0 0, Bronowicz 0 2-2 2, Berry 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 13-19 52.

Berwick`6`2`6`6 — 20

Shikellamy`15`13`18`6 — 52

Three-point goals — BER 2 (Lewis, Farmer); SHI 5 (Fatool 3, Balestrini 2)