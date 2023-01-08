🔊 Listen to this

Misericordia’s fast start paid off for a conference win on Saturday.

The Cougars men’s basketball team scored the first 10 points of the game and never trailed in an 80-71 win over Delaware Valley in MAC Freedom play.

Joseph Baldachino led four Cougars in double figures with 20 points. Nick Hornung scored 19, followed by Nate Kreitzer (12 points, seven assists) and Kevin Lazdwosky (11).

Wilkes 76, Arcadia 70

Career-best scoring performances from Lucas Lesko and Cayden Merrifield helped lift the Colonels to a MAC Freedom win on the road.

Lesko finished with a game-high 28 points while Merrifield scored 25.

Stevens 77, King’s 66

The Monarchs managed to cut a 14-point halftime deficit down to just four after the break, but the host Ducks held on for the MAC Freedom win.

Carmine Castiello (six rebounds, three assists) and Patrick Bennie (five rebounds, three steals) scored 14 points apiece to top King’s.

Eamonn Walsh added 12 points while Chris Patton had 10.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Delaware Valley 74, Misericordia 68

Misericordia made a run at a huge comeback from 11 points down with 1:10 left before the Aggies held on to win.

Trailing 69-58, the Cougars pulled within 69-67 with 34 seconds left before falling short.

Alyssa Bondi scored 21 points and Skylar Dowling finished with 19 for the Cougars.

Stevens 64, King’s 41

The Ducks dominated the opening quarter, riding a 27-4 lead to a MAC Freedom victory.

Brenna Costello finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Monarchs. Lauren Casey recorded nine points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Arcadia 71, Wilkes 60

The host Knights took control of a close game in the second and third quarters, outscoring the Colonels 42-26 in the middle frames.

Yamirelis Matos recorded 14 points and nine rebounds for Wilkes. Brenna Babcock had 10 points.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Arcadia 8, King’s 0

The visiting Knights earned a weekend sweep of the Monarchs with back-to-back shutouts.

Syd Dahl finished with 42 saves in net.

Chatham 6, Wilkes 3

The Colonels took a 3-2 lead early in the third period on goals by Elizabeth Spoon and Emma Bresett, but the visiting Cougars answered with four unanswered goals to complete a weekend sweep.

Abbey Miller opened the scoring for Wilkes.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Stevenson 4, King’s 1

Rhett Padgett first period goal pulled the Monarchs within 2-1 for much of the game before the visiting Mustangs pulled away in the third.