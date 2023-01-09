🔊 Listen to this

Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson looks on during the first period of an NHL game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday in Washington.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Gavin Bayreuther (15) and Washington Capitals right wing Garnet Hathaway fight during the first period of an NHL game Sunday in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday night.

It marked the first time Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs in May. Both underwent major procedures in the offseason — Backstrom had hip resurfacing surgery and Wilson had ACL surgery.

“You know, after an injury, it’s a little bit different. You’re expecting your body to show up but you never really know. I tried to put in all the work I could, and it held up, we got through it,” Wilson said. “It felt better as the game went on. The guys battled for Nicky and I to get it done, and Kuemps played really well, and it’s nice to get the first one out of the way. But it was a really cool experience.”

Following nearly eight months of rehabilitation, both were cleared to make their long-awaited returns and were integrated quickly into the top six. Backstrom slotted in as the first-line center between Alex Ovechkin and Conor Sheary while Wilson played on the second-line right wing with Dylan Strome and Evgeny Kuznetsov. Both also got time on the power play, with Backstrom running the half-wall on the top unit and Wilson getting a look on the second unit.

“It meant the world, and obviously I missed this and with not knowing what my future was going to hold, just coming back and playing, it feels great,” Backstrom said. “I couldn’t ask for anything else.”

Darcy Kuemper continued his strong play between the pipes as he made 37 saves and held off the swarming Blue Jackets for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games.

Despite the Capitals getting two of their stars back in the mix, the ice wasn’t exactly tilted in their favor, as Columbus, coming off a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes, dominated in shots on goal and limited Washington’s chances at 5-on-5 and on the man advantage. However, Erik Gustafsson’s goal just 2:43 minutes into the game secured the win for the Capitals.

“Good teams can find a way (to win) in a lot of different ways. Tonight was one of them,” Kuemper said.

Elvis Merzlikins made 18 saves for Columbus, who have now dropped 10 of the last 12 games.

“That’s a game you want to win so badly, I think. That was one of the games for 60 minutes we put it all together … that’s the unfortunate part,” Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke said. “Sometimes you got to tip your cap to the goalie, and we just got to take what the game gave us and move on from that.”

BLUES 3, WILD 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Brandon Saad extended his goal streak to a career-best four straight games, Brayden Schenn scored twice, and Thomas Greiss made 36 saves for his first shutout of the season to lead St. Louis.

Saad also set up Schenn’s insurance goal for the Blues in the third period, just after a power play expired for the Wild. Schenn added an empty netter in the closing seconds.

Filip Gustavsson had 21 saves for the Wild.

BLACKHAWKS 4, FLAMES 3, OT

CHICAGO — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as Chicago got its second straight win.

Lukas Reichel batted in his his first NHL goal and had two assists, and Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start.

Elias Lindholm had a power play goal and an assist, and Nazem Kadri and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored for Calgary. Tyler Toffoli added two assists as the Flames came back from a two-goal deficit to tie it after coach Darryl Sutter replaced starting goalie Jacob Markstrom with Dan Vladar just 35 seconds into the second period. Markstrom allowed three goals on 11 shots and Vladar stopped 13 of 14 shots.

STARS 5, PANTHERS 1

DALLAS — Jason Robertson scored two goals and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves to lead Dallas past Florida.

Defensemen Nils Lundkvist, Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen also scored for the Stars, who snapped a two-game losing streak that matched their longest of the season.

Carter Verhaeghe scored and Spencer Knight stopped 29 shots for the Panthers, who had won two straight to match their longest winning streak of the season.

JETS 7, CANUCKS 4

WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Kyle Connor had a hat trick and Winnipeg extended its winning streak to a season-best five games with a win over Vancouver.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists, Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had a goal and assist, and Morgan Barron and Dylan DeMelo, who scored short-handed, added goals. Pierre-Luc Dubois finished with four assists and Brenden Dillon had a pair. David Rittich stopped 34 shots.

Bo Horvat scored his 29th of the season and J.T. Miller had a goal and two assists for the Canucks (17-19-3), who have one win in their last five games. Jack Studnicka and Sheldon Dries also scored.

Collin Delia started the game in net for Vancouver, but was replaced at 5:34 of the second period after giving up four goals on 13 shots. Spencer Martin made 11 saves in relief.

PENGUINS 4, COYOTES 1

TEMPE, Ariz. — Jake Guentzel scored two goals, Casey DeSmith stopped 23 shots and Pittsburgh ended a six-game losing streak.

The Penguins fell into an early hole on Barrett Hayton’s first-period goal, but Guentzel scored twice in a little over three minutes in the second. Jason Zucker also scored, Jeff Carter added an empty-net goal and Sidney Crosby had two assists in Pittsburgh’s first win since Dec. 20.

Karel Vejmelka had 24 saves for Arizona, which has lost five straight.

MAPLE LEAFS 6, FLYERS 2

PHILADELPHIA — John Tavares had a goal and two assists, Mitchell Marner added three assists and Toronto beat Philadelphia.

Auston Matthews, Calle Jarnkrok, Conor Timmins, Zach Aston-Reese and Timothy Liljegren also scored for the Maple Leafs, who swept their three-game season series with the Flyers.

Marner, selected Thursday to the NHL All-Star Game, upped his team-leading points total to 49. Matthews trails Marner by two points after getting his 20th goal. Matt Murray made 34 saves.

Nick Deslauriers and Travis Konecny scored for the Flyers, who entered on a season-high four-game winning streak. Carter Hart had 29 saves.

BRUINS 7, DUCKS 1

ANAHEIM, Calif. — David Pastrnak had three goals and an assist, Hampus Lindholm scored a goal in his Anaheim homecoming, and Boston completed a perfect three-game road trip.

David Krejci had a goal and two assists before Brad Marchand, Lindholm and Charlie Coyle added third-period goals for the first-place Bruins. Boston has won four straight overall after trouncing California’s three NHL teams by a combined 16-5 over the past four days.

Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves to back Pastrnak, who has 32 goals in 40 games this season after securing his 13th career hat trick.

Trevor Zegras scored and John Gibson stopped 35 shots for the Ducks, who failed to secure their first three-game winning streak since November 2021.