🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley West captured the team championship and Wyoming Area claimed four individual titles Sunday when the Wyoming Valley Conference Wrestling Tournament concluded Sunday at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

Jimmy Spindler from Pittston Area was named Outstanding Wrestler as the Patriots finished in second behind the Spartans, 198-188.

Dorian Hoffman get Wyoming Valley West started in the final by scoring a technical fall to repeat as champion at 107 pounds.

Caleb Hoffman, at 127, and Joe Rivas, at 172, won the other titles for the Spartans, the current Division 1 leaders, who protected a lead that they held overnight when the tournament was interrupted because of a water main break.

Rivas won with three first-period pins and a semifinal major decision.

Jaden Pepe and Anthony Evanitsky each needed less than a minute of wrestling Sunday to post pins in their only bout of the day and repeat as champions for Wyoming Area at 139 and 154. The Warriors also got titles from Connor Novakowski and Jonny Stone at 114 and 133.

Spindler became the first Pittston Area wrestler since 2014 to post 100 career wins when he won the 160-pound final by technical fall. He outscored opponents 37-6 in 7:20 during two technical fall victories and was up 8-2 before posting a second-period pin in the semifinals.

Both Spindler and 145-pounder Julian Everitt repeated for Pittston Area.

Berwick, which shares the Division 2 lead with Nanticoke, took third in the team standings with the help of a repeat title by 285-pounder Bruce Hartman.

Crestwood, with brothers Lincoln and Magnus Bibla winning at 189 and 215, took fourth, beating out Wyoming Area in teams points by having the second-most, top-six finishers behind Pittston Area.

Hazleton Area 121-pounder Simon Zamudio was the other champion.

Sunday’s action featured two rounds of consolations, to determine third-through-sixth place in each weight class, and the championship finals.

WYOMING VALLEY CONFERENCE WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Standings

1, Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 198; 2, Pittston Area (PA) 188; 3, Berwick (B) 162; 4, Crestwood (Cr) 158½; 5, Wyoming Area (WA) 147½; 6, Dallas (D) 113); 7, Hazleton Area (Haz) 99; 8, Wilkes-Barre Area (WBA) 89½; 9, Tunkhannock (T) 81; 10, Lake-Lehman (LL) 61; 11, Hanover Area (Han) 53; 12, Nanticoke (N) 41.

Finals

107 – Dorian Hoffman (WVW) tech. fall over Lexi Schechterly (LL), 15-0, 4:12; 114 – Connor Novakowski (WA) dec. Sidney O’Donnell, 4-3; 121 – Simon Zamudio (Haz) dec. Louden Giza (WVW), 3-0; 127 – Caleb Hoffman (WVW) dec. Dominic Bernardi (PA), 7-2. 133 – Jonny Stone (WA) dec. Santino Casarella (Cr), 11-5; 139 – Jaden Pepe (WA) pinned Edonal Rodriguez (Haz), 0:51; 145 – Julian Everitt (PA) pinned Tyler Winter (B), 1:42. 154 – Anthony Evanitsky (WA) pinned Brayden Emel (N), 0:42; 160 – Jimmy Spindler (PA) tech. fall over Patrick Munley (T), 18-3, 5:20; 172 – Joe Rivas (WVW) pinned Max Parry (T), 1:35; 189 – Lincoln Bibla (Cr) pinned James Griffin (WVW), 3:00; 215 – Magnus Bibla (Cr) pinned John McLaughlin (WVW), 2:32; 285 – Bruce Hartman (B) pinned Dave Sudo (PA), 1:31.

3rd-Place Matches

107 – Derek Warman (Han) pinned Carmen Malt (B), 0:41; 114 – Taylor Daniels (T) dec. Nick Webb (Cr), 4-0; 121 – Anthony Kalapach (B) pinned Jacob Walsh (T), 4:12; 133 – Aidan Fitzgibbon (WBA) pinned Aiden Jones (WBA), 1:26; 139 – Lucas Tirpak (D) dec. Dominic Innamorati (PA), 2-1. 145 – Lucas Macking (WBA) dec. Ethan Zabroski (Cr), 5-3; 152 – Gene Ardo (WBA) pinned Christian Torres (Han), 2:34; 160 – Mason Sgarlat (WVW) pinned Aidan Shamaski (Han); 172 – Robert Anderson (Haz) dec. Jonas Apponick (Haz), 4-3; 189 – Dan Sabulski (D) pinned Dane Dilodovico (Cr), 0:33; 215 – Brody Spindler (PA) dec. Pete Youngcourt (Haz), 2-1; 285—Nate Obrzut (WA) dec. Chris Smolenak (Cr), 7-4.

5th-Place Matches

107 – Oscar Ciriaco (PA) pinned Shane Emsley (WA), 2:48; 114 – Richie Kioski (WVW) by forfeit over Jonathan Healey (PA); 121 – Jahiem Butler (PA) dec. Jacob Savignono (D), 2-0; 133 – Noah Moran (D) by forfeit over Aiden Stewart (N); 139 – Liam Evanko (WBA) dec. Sawyer Keller (B), 2-0. 145 – Troy Jones (D) pinned Jack Andres (Cr), 1:46; 152 – Cole Stauffer (T) by forfeit over Jimmy Mitkowski (LL); 160 – Cameron Gomez (B) by forfeit over Isaac Mertz (Cr); 172 – John Guerierro (B) pinned Reilley Kirkutis (LL), 3:24; 189 – Kevin Hower (PA) pinned Tavin Brooks (PA), 1:26; 215 – Noah Gruber (PA) by forfeit over Ryan Morris (Dal); 285 – Ethan Speece (WA) by forfeit over Luke Hoffman (WVW).