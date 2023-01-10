🔊 Listen to this

Former Wyoming Seminary field hockey standout Mia Magnotta has been selected as a member of the U-21 U.S. Women’s National Field Hockey Team.

Magnotta, a goaltender, is currently a red shirt freshman at Iowa.

While at Wyoming Seminary, the Forty Fort resident was a three-time first-team all-state selection and a second-team all-state selection as a freshman. She started all four years as goalkeeper for Wyoming Seminary, leading team to four district titles and three PIAA state titles.

Magnotta competed at the U-21 Selection Camp held January 4 to 8 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif. She will now attend the Junior Pan American Championship Selection Camp in February.

She is one of nine players from Pennsylvania to make the team. The other Pennsylvania players include Philadelphia’s Olivia Bent-Cole, Malvern’s Charlotte Bruder, Downingtown’s Madison Orsi, Schwenksville’s Josephine Palde and Ashley Sessa, Sinking Spring’s Reagan Underwood, Annville’s Lauren Wadas and Bethlehem’s Rayne Wright.

For more on the team, go to www.teamusa.org/USA-Field-Hockey.