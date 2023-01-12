🔊 Listen to this

A pair of rookie milestones delivered a big lead. But the Penguins needed Jonathan Gruden to lock up two points.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton couldn’t hold onto a three-goal lead in the third period, but Gruden came through with his second goal of the game just 29 seconds into overtime to give the Penguins a 4-3 win over first-place Hershey at Giant Center.

Gruden finished with three points, breaking a scoreless tie four minutes into the second period.

The Penguins then took control as both Lukas Svejkovsky and Raivis Ansons scored their first career goals as pros just 1:27 apart for a commanding 3-0 lead after two periods.

Svejkovsky used his speed to earn a partial breakaway, cut across the slot and slide a backhander past Bears goalie Hunter Shepard.

Then, with the Penguins shorthanded, Gruden won a race to a puck in the Hershey end, circled behind the net and found Ansons for the score on a one-timer.

Hershey wouldn’t go away quietly, scoring three times against another Penguins rookie, Taylor Gauthier. Mike Sgarbossa had two goals, tying the game with the goalie pulled with just 25 seconds left in regulation.

Gruden won it at the end of a strong shift to open overtime as the Penguins controlled play and Mitch Reinke found him in the slot for the winner.

Gauthier finished with 20 saves in the victory.