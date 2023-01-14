🔊 Listen to this

Leading by 12 after three quarters, the Hazleton Area boys basketball team had to hold off a major rally by host Wilkes-Barre Area on Friday as the Cougars edged the Wolfpack 61-60.

Sammy Guzman led Hazleton Area with 15 points and was followed by Nikoli Santiago (13), Luke Gennaro (11) and Chris Catrone (10). The Cougars hit 11 threes on the night.

Wilkes-Barre Area trailed 48-36 heading into the fourth before outscoring Hazleton Area 24-13 in the final frame. Vincent Garrett had a game-high 17 points while Dave Jannuzzi scored 13.

Wyoming Valley West 67, Tunkhannock 58

Emmanuel Lewis scored 20 points and the Spartans used a strong fourth quarter to edge the Tigers at home.

Valley West put four players in double figures with Maki Wells and Zach Konopke each finishing with 14 points and Navion Terry adding 12.

Tunkhannock’s Dylan Mateus led all scorers with 25 points. Josh Brown had 16 for the Tigers.

Crestwood 52, Berwick 42

Drew Sechleer scored 11 of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter as the Comets erased a halftime deficit to win at home. Chaz Wright (11 points), Brandon Burbank (10) and Matt Sklarosky (8) accounted for the rest of the scoring for Crestwood.

Sean Murphy finished with 21 points for the Bulldogs, who also got 11 points from Billy Hanson.

MMI Prep 55, Hanover Area 50

Brendon Brobst led three players in double figures with 16 points as the Preppers held off a Hawkeyes rally in the fourth quarter. Reed Floryshak and Ryan Sones added 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Hanover Area was topped by 12 points from Brayden Sock. Elijah Noe and Luis McCoy scored 10 apiece.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

South Williamsport 46, Northwest 36

Charleigh Miner hit three 3-pointers to set a new career-high, finishing with a team-high 12 points in a road loss.

COLLEGES

MEN’S HOCKEY

Wilkes 4, Arcadia 1

Jimmy O’Kane, Phil Erickson, Ben Stefanini and Matt Carlson staked the Colonels to a 4-0 lead before just missing the shutout bid in the third period.

Garrett Nieto made 22 saves for Wilkes.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Manhattanville 4, Wilkes 1

Anneke Bouma opened the scoring on the power play for the Colonels, but the host Valiants took the lead before the first intermission and pulled away in the third period.

Emma Swansburg finished with 37 saves in her first career start in net for Wilkes.

WRESTLING

Wilkes drops three

The Colonels went to the Budd Whitehill National Duals hosted by Lycoming, losing to SUNY Cortland (28-21), No. 6 Stevens (35-16) and Wesleyan (27-17) on the first day of competition.

Leading the effort for Wilkes was Austin Fashouer at 125 pounds, who won all three of his bouts on the day with falls against Cortland and Stevens and a decision vs. Wesleyan.

Caleb Burkhart also earned a pair of pins at 285 against Cortland and Wesleyan and won by forfeit vs. Stevens.

Wilkes has two more matches on Saturday, beginning with a 9 a.m. set against Ferrum.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 61, Wilkes-Barre Area 60

HAZLETON AREA (61) — Santiago 5 0-1 13, Gennaro 3 3-4 11, Meanciano 2 0-0 4, Guzman 6 0-2 15, Moran 0 0-0 0, Catrone 4 0-0 10, Marshall 3 1-2 8. Totals 23 4-9 61.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (60) — Egbeto 0 2-4 2, Jannuzzi 6 0-0 13, Oseni 3 2-2 8, Ascerno 1 0-1 2, Garrett 6 1-1 17, Cottle 4 0-0 9, Valentin 0 0-0 0, Benjamin 2 3-6 7, Brown 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 10-14 60.

Hazleton Area`19`14`15`13 — 61

Wilkes-Barre Area`12`6`18`24 — 60

Three-point goals — HAZ 11 (Santiago 3, Guzman 3, Gennaro 2, Catrone 2, Marshall); WBA 6 (Garrett 4, Jannuzzi, Cottle)

Wyoming Valley West 67, Tunkhannock 58

TUNKHANNOCK (58) — Macko 3 0-0 7, DeMarco 0 0-0 0, Chilson 3 1-4 8, Brown 6 1-1 16, Yuhas 0 2-2 2, Mateus 9 2-3 25, Madan 0 0-0 0, Kandrovy 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 6-10 58.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (67) — Wells 6 2-4 14, Terry 4 2-2 12, Weatherspoon 2 2-2 7, Dittus 0 0-0 0, Konopke 6 2-4 14, Lewis 7 2-2 20, Stevens 0 0-0 0, Rivers 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 10-14 67.

Tunkhannock`5`23`16`14 — 58

Wyo. Valley West`14`21`12`20 — 67

Three-point goals — TUN 10 (Mateus 5, Brown 3, Macko, Chilson); WVW 7 (Lewis 4, Terry 2, Weatherspoon)

Crestwood 52, Berwick 42

BERWICK (42) — Murphy 7 6-7 21, Hickman 0 0-0 0, Hanson 5 0-0 11, Lonczynski 2 0-0 5, Degroat 0 2-2 2, Marquez 0 0-2 0, Howie 1 1-4 3, Ramiro 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 9-15 42.

CRESTWOOD (52) — Czalpa 0 0-0 0, Sklarosky 3 2-3 8, Wright 3 5-14 11, D. Sechleer 5 10-12 22, Burbank 4 1-1 10, R. Sechleer 0 0-0 0, Feisel 0 0-0 0, Agapito 0 0-0 0, Nulton 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 18-30 52.

Berwick`6`16`9`11 — 42

Crestwood`12`6`15`19 — 52

Three-point goals — BER 3 (Murphy, Hanson, Lonczynski); CRE 4 (D. Sechleer 3, Burbank)

MMI Prep 55, Hanover Area 50

MMI PREP (55) — Lispi 2 0-0 5, Pantages 4 0-4 8, Floryshak 5 2-4 14, Sones 1 7-13 10, Brobst 5 5-7 16, Rodriguez 0 2-4 2. Totals 17 16-32 55.

HANOVER AREA (50) — Noe 4 0-1 10, Beasley 4 0-4 8, Popson 2 0-0 4, Florek 0 1-2 1, Sock 4 0-0 12, McCoy 4 0-0 10, Hayward 2 0-0 5, Watkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 1-7 50.

MMI Prep`14`11`15`15 — 55

Hanover Area`10`4`14`22 — 50

Three-point goals — MMI 5 (Floryshak 2, Lispi, Sones, Brobst); HAN 9 (Sock 4, Noe 2, McCoy 2, Hayward)