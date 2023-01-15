🔊 Listen to this

Jonathan Gruden keeps scoring for the Penguins. On Saturday, though, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton wasn’t able to find him much help.

Gruden found the back of the net for the third straight game, giving the Penguins their lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the Checkers in Charlotte.

Gruden tallied with 9:04 left in regulation to pull the Penguins within 2-1 when he poked home a rebound of a spinning shot by Nathan Legare. It was the 11th goal of the season for Gruden, who now has five scores in the last three games, a stretch that includes an overtime winner.

But it wasn’t enough against Charlotte, as Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was held to just 20 shots for the game.

After a scoreless first period, the Checkers got on the board first on a goal by defenseman Lucas Carlsson early in the second.

Fellow blueliner Santtu Kinnunen made it 2-0 midway through the third with Sam Houde in the box for slashing.

Gruden’s score came just 1:01 later, but Charlotte restored its two-goal lead 1:39 later as Gerry Mayhew made it 3-1.

Rookie Taylor Gauthier made his sixth straight start and didn’t allow a goal in the first. But he didn’t return for the second period after being involved in a pair of collisions.

Filip Lindberg made 18 saves on 21 shots in the final two periods.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is already missing top goaltender Dustin Tokarski, who is on a call-up to Pittsburgh.