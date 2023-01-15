🔊 Listen to this

Jaidyn Johnson and Ibn Jordan-Thomas combined for 49 points to help the Nanticoke Area boys basketball team pull away in a game that was tied at halftime, earning a 61-55 win over Wyoming Area on Saturday.

Johnson finished with 28 points and Jordan-Thomas had 21 for the Trojans. With the teams even at 29-29 at the break, Johnson and Jordan-Thomas scored all of Nanticoke Area’s points in the third quarter to give the Trojans a 10-point lead heading into the fourth.

Gavin Turak added 10 points in the win. Wyoming Area got 23 points from Brady Noone and 11 from Dane Schutter.

Dallas 63, Berwick 53

Michael Bufalino led the way for the second straight night, scoring 21 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to power another Mountaineers’ win.

Dallas led just 27-26 at halftime before taking control in the third quarter. Cameron Faux added 12 points for the Mounts.

The Bulldogs got 21 points from Sean Murphy and 12 from Billy Hanson.

Wyoming Seminary 56, Elk Lake 53

Jack Novelli hit five threes in the first half and finished with 24 points to spark the Blue Knights to a non-conference win.

Thomas Iskra added 19 points for Seminary.

Northwest 59, South Williamsport 58

Tayler Yaple score 23 points and the Rangers held on in the fourth quarter to edge South Williamsport for the win on the road.

Northwest led 42-32 after three quarters before the Mountaineers scored 27 in the final frame to nearly rally for the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic 39, Holy Redeemer 36

The Royals held Delone Catholic to just four points in the first quarter, but the Squires shook off the slow start to take the lead in the third quarter of a non-conference game played at Lancaster Catholic.

Redeemer had nine players score at least one point, led by 16 from Jillian DelBalso.

Downingtown East 41, Crestwood 33

Visiting Downingtown East used a big second quarter to take the lead en route to a non-conference win.

Keira Dougherty scored nine points to lead the Comets.

Notre Dame 32, MMI Prep 27

The Preppers took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter before Notre Dame (East Stroudsburg) pulled out the win.

Bria Kringe scored 11 points to lead MMI.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nanticoke Area 61, Wyoming Area 55

WYOMING AREA (55) — Sciandra 1 2-2 4, DeLucca 3 0-0 8, Burakiewicz 0 0-0 0, Little 2 0-1 5, Golden 1 0-0 2, Noone 10 1-2 23, Petrucci 0 0-0 0, Rusinchak 1 0-0 2, Schutter 3 4-4 11. Totals 21 7-9 55.

NANTICOKE AREA (61) — Butczynski 1 0-4 2, Collins 0 0-0 0, Turak 3 4-7 10, Williams 0 0-0 0, Brogan 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Mullery 0 0-0 0, Johnson 12 4-9 28, Jordan-Thomas 10 0-5 21. Totals 26 8-25 61.

Wyoming Area`16`13`8`18 — 55

Nanticoke Area`20`9`18`14 — 61

Three-point goals — WA 6 (DeLucca 2, Noone 2, Little, Schutter); NAN 1 (Jordan-Thomas)

Dallas 66, Berwick 53

BERWICK (53) — Murphy 9 1-2 21, Hickman 1 0-0 3, Hanson 4 2-2 12, Lonczynski 2 1-3 5, Degroat 3 0-0 9, Marquez 0 0-0 0, Howie 1 1-1 3, Ramiro 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-8 53.

DALLAS (66) — Nocito 3 0-0 7, Wallace 2 4-7 9, Bufalino 10 5-6 26, Faux 4 0-1 12, Williams 2 0-4 4, Timinski 0 0-0 0, Farrell 4 0-1 8. Totals 25 9-19 66.

Berwick`12`14`11`16 — 53

Dallas`13`14`20`19 — 66

Three-point goals — BER 8 (Degroat 3, Murphy 2, Hanson 2, Hickman); DAL 7 (Faux 4, Nocito, Wallace, Bufalino)

Wyoming Seminary 56, Elk Lake 53

ELK LAKE (53) — Casselbury 8 1-2 17, Sherman 4 0-0 11, N. Gesford 2 0-0 6, I. Gesford 2 0-0 4, Ayotte 2 1-1 7, Burnett 3 0-0 6, McMicken 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 2-3 53.

WYOMING SEMINARY (56) — Iskra 6 6-6 19, Novelli 9 1-1 24, Leahy 2 1-1 5, Evan 1 0-1 2, Montalvo 3 0-2 6, Michaels 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-11 56.

Elk Lake`19`7`10`17 — 53

Wyo. Seminary`17`13`12`14 — 56

Three-point goals — EL 7 (Sherman 3, N. Gesford 2, Ayotte 2); SEM 6 (Novelli 5, Iskra)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Delone Catholic 39, Holy Redeemer 36

HOLY REDEEMER (36) — Quinn 0 0-0 0, Cegelka 1 0-0 2, Albrecht 1 0-0 2, Boylan 1 0-0 2, Kroptavich 1 0-0 3, Racicky 2 0-0 4, Corridoni 0 1-2 1, Ashton 1 0-0 2, DelBalso 7 1-4 16, Karnes 1 2-2 4, Chimock 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 4-8 36.

DELONE CATHOLIC (39) — Robinson 0 0-0 0, Meckley 5 0-0 13, Hughes 0 3-4 3, Knobloch 0 1-2 1, Jacoby 3 0-1 7, Baughman 3 0-1 6, Schwarz 2 5-7 9. Totals 13 9-15 39.

Holy Redeemer`10`8`11`7 — 36

Delone Catholic`4`12`18`5 — 39

Three-point goals — HR 2 (Kroptavich, DelBalso); DC 4 (Meckley 3, Jacoby)

Downingtown East 41, Crestwood 33

DOWNINGTOWN EAST (41) — Aldridge 3 5-7 12, Ardoline 0 0-0 0, Hewitt 3 1-2 7, Smuda 4 5-8 14, Hodges 3 0-1 8, Hoover 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 11-18 41.

CRESTWOOD (33) — Bozinko 0 0-0 0, Glowacki 2 0-0 5, Hiller 2 2-2 7, Gallagher 0 0-0 0, Dougherty 4 1-1 9, Andrews 3 0-0 6, Petrosky 2 2-2 6. Totals 13 5-5 33.

Downingtown East`6`18`9`8 — 41

Holy Redeemer`8`11`8`6 — 33

Three-point goals — DE 4 (Hodges 2, Aldridge, Smuda); CRE 2 (Glowacki, Hiller)

Notre Dame 32, MMI Prep 27

NOTRE DAME EAST STROUDSBURG (32) — N. Craig 0 0-0 0, Florentino 5 8-18 19, Assegid 0 0-0 0, Van de Loecht 4 2-2 10, Siciliano 1 1-1 3, A. Craig 0 0-2 0, Blain 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 11-23 32.

MMI PREP (27) — Putnam 0 2-2 2, Kringe 4 1-5 11, Allen 2 0-1 4, Paniagua 0 0-0 0, Washko 3 1-3 7, Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Abdulrahman 0 0-0 0, Solgama 1 0-0 2, Young 0 1-4 1. Totals 10 5-15 27.

Notre Dame`7`3`9`13 — 32

MMI Prep`5`7`8`7 — 27

Three-point goals — ND 1 (Florentino); MMI 2 (Kringe 2)