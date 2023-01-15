🔊 Listen to this

An 11-point run late in the first half helped the Wilkes men’s basketball team break open a tight game en route to a 73-62 MAC Freedom win over Delaware Valley on Saturday at the Marts Center.

Lucas Lesko finished with 18 points to lead the Colonels, followed by 15 from Matthew Davidheiser and 12 by Trent Fisher, who added 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Wilkes shot 47.3% from the floor and had a 45-30 edge on the glass.

FDU-Florham 67, Misericordia 60

After being held to just 14 points in the first half, the Cougars pulled within 61-58 with 1:17 remaining before the rally fell short on the road.

Nate Kreitzer and R.J. Weise scored 10 points apiece for Misericordia.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Wilkes 61, Delaware Valley 50

Tied late in the third quarter, the Colonels took the lead for good heading into the fourth to snap a six-game skid.

Brianna Horton had 11 points, Brenna Babcock scored 10 and Kendra Smith and Yamirelis Matos finished with nine apiece.

Misericordia 102, FDU-Florham 38

The Cougars never trailed in a dominant road win, opening with a 10-0 run and leading 23-2 late in the first quarter.

Alyssa Bondi led 13 different scorers for Misericordia with 19 points. Elizabeth Fasti had 14 points and six rebounds while Lauren DiMartino scored 12.

Albright 75, King’s 50

Lauren Casey scored 10 points to lead the Monarchs in their final non-conference game of the season.

Kiersten Krouse finished with eight points and five assists.

WRESTLING

Wilkes earns two wins

After dropping three matches on the first day of competition, the Colonels regrouped on Saturday to go 2-0 to close out the Budd Whitehill National Duals, hosted by Lycoming.

Wilkes defefeated Ferrum College 28-17 and then finished with a 30-20 victory against Oswego State.

Caleb Burkhart finished off an unbeaten weekend with four wins by fall at heavyweight. Austin Fashouer (125 pounds) went 5-0 on the weekend, picking up a decision againt Ferrum and a pin against Oswego State.

Jack Bauer won both of his matches at 141 on Saturday.

INDOOR TRACK

Cougars at Susquehanna

Misericordia competed at the Susquehanna Invitiational with both the men’s and women’s teams coming away with three first-place finishes.

Alexa Thompson (3000), Sarah Wagner (high jump) and Brenna Karnish (weight throw) all won their events on the women’s side.

Prevailing for the men were Mathieu Brunelle (long jump), Jarod Cipriano (60) and Stephen Rowley (3000).

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Misericordia splits

The Cougars opened their season at home, falling 3-0 to nationally ranked St. John Fisher before defeating Cairn 3-1.

Anthony DePalma had seven kills and three blocks in the opener as the Cougars dropped all three games by a 25-18 score.

DePalma led the way in a 25-22, 25-9, 21-25, 25-15 victory over Cairn, adding 21 more kills and two aces. Benjamin Clendening had eight kills and three blocks in his college debut.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Manhattanville 5, Wilkes 2

Maxon Savanna scored her first goal for the Colonels and Emma Guzdek added another score for Wilkes in a UCHC loss on the road.

Emma Swansburg made 33 saves in her first game for the Colonels.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Lycoming 87, King’s 45

Maddison Quick won the 500 free and Jamie Navarro took first in the 100 breast for the Monarchs. Both also added second-place finishes in two other events.

MEN’S SWIMMING

King’s 94, Lycoming 81

The Monarchs closed out a senior day win in the final event, taking first in the 200 free relay.

Ryan Bixler swam in that relay win and also took first in two individual events to lead King’s. Andrew Pursel also claimed two individual wins.