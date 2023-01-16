🔊 Listen to this

UConn’s Adama Sanogo, right, fouls St. John’s Joel Soriano in the second half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Hartford, Conn.

St. John’s Joel Soriano, left, dribbles as UConn’s Adama Sanogo defends in the first half of an NCAA basketball game Sunday in Hartford, Conn.

HARTFORD, Conn. — St. John’s did something Sunday it had not done in 35 years — beat UConn in Hartford.

Joel Soriano scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Red Storm (13-6, 3-5 Big East) over the No. 6 Huskies (15-4, 4-4), who have lost four of five after starting the season with 14 straight wins.

St. John’s scored 22 points off 21 UConn turnovers and outscored the Huskies 44-28 in the paint.

The double-double was the 16th of the season for Soriano. AJ Storr and Posh Alexander each added 14 points for the Red Storm, which has won two in a row after a five-game losing streak.

“This game proves a lot,” Soriano said. “It shows what we can do when we’re together, when we’re connected. It just shows that when we’ve got our hats on, we do good.”

Dylan Addae-Wusu and Rafael Pinzon added 12 points each for St. John’s and and Andre Curbelo had 10.

Jordan Hawkins led all scorers with a career-high 31 for UConn, but 20 of those came in the first half. Alex Karaban had 16 points and Adama Sanogo added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Huskies.

The game was tied at the half, but St. John’s scored the first two baskets after intermission and led the entire second half.

The Red Storm went up 68-60 on a break-away dunk by AJ Storr after UConn missed four shots that could have cut the lead to four points. That was part of a 9-0 run that put the Red Storm up by 13. They led by as many as 16 points with 2 minutes left.

“It’s a good day to be a Johnnie,” coach Mike Anderson said. “I thought our guys had been trending in the right direction and today, we put 40 minutes together.”

The Huskies were up by as many as eight points in the first half before St. John’s fought its way back and after a 12-2 run went up 27-22. The teams traded leads the rest of the half and went into intermission tied at 38.

“Their program was a lot tougher than our program today and I didn’t see it coming.” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “We looked weak and unprepared. They were just way tougher.”

NO. 12 XAVIER 80, NO. 25 MARQUETTE 76

CINCINNATI — Souley Boum and Jack Nunge each scored 16 points and Xavier won its 11th straight game by taking down No. 25 Marquette.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper made a jumper to cut Xavier’s lead to 78-76 with 8 seconds left. Boum then hit two free throws to seal the victory.

Six players scored in double figures for Xavier (15-3, 7-0 Big East), which is off to its best start ever in Big East play.Nunge had 11 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season and second straight.

Tyler Kolek scored 25 points and Oso Ighodaro had 14 for Marquette (14-5, 6-2 Big East), which snapped a five-game winning streak.

IOWA 81, MARYLAND 67

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Tony Perkins scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting, Kris Murray made 8 of 15 from the field and finished with 19 points and Iowa won its fourth consecutive game Sunday, shooting a season-high 60% from the field in an 81-67 win over Maryland.

Ahron Ulis hit a jumper to give Iowa (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) its first lead at 6-4 and the Terrapins trailed the rest of the way. Perkins scored five points and Payton Sandfort added four in a 9-2 spurt that made it 19-10 with 9 minutes left in the first half and the Hawkeyes hit three 3-pointers in a 15-3 run that stretched the lead to 16 about six minutes later.

Iowa is averaging 85.3 points during its win streak that began with a 91-89 victory at No. 15 Indiana — the most points the Hoosiers had allowed since a 112-110 loss to Syracuse on Nov. 30, 2021 — in which the Hawkeyes trailed by 21 points about 7 minutes into the game.

Jahmir Young led Maryland (11-6, 2-4) with 20 points, Donta Scott added 15 and 11 rebounds and Julian Reese scored 10.

MEMPHIS 61,TEMPLE 59

PHILADELPHIA — DeAndre Williams scored 20 points and Kendric Davis hit the game-winning jump shot with one second remaining as Memphis knocked off Temple 61-59 on Sunday.

Williams had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (13-5, 3-2 American Athletic Conference). Davis scored 20 points and added three steals.

Damian Dunn led the way for the Owls (10-9, 4-2) with 23 points. Temple also got 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks from Nick Jourdain. In addition, Jahlil White finished with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Williams scored 13 points in the first half for Memphis, who led 25-23 at halftime. Davis scored 16 second-half points for Memphis to help set up his game-winning shot.

Memphis plays Thursday against Wichita State at home, while Temple hosts East Carolina on Wednesday.

RUTGERS 68, OHIO STATE 64

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Cam Spencer scored 21 points, Mawot Mag added 15 points and a huge 3-pointer in overtime, and Rutgers defeated Ohio State 68-64 on Sunday.

Beginning at the 9-minute mark of the second half, neither team led by more than two points over a 13-minute stretch of play until Mag’s 3-pointer gave the Scarlet Knights a 65-61 lead with 38 seconds remaining in overtime. Justice Sueing then missed a 3-pointer for Ohio State and Rutgers closed out the win at the free-throw line.

In a game with 12 ties and 22 lead changes, both teams shot roughly 34% from the field. Rutgers made 20 of 27 free throws and Ohio State made 10 of 12.

Clifford Omoruyi had 14 points, 11 rebounds and six blocks and Caleb McConnell scored 10 points for Rutgers. Spencer added seven rebounds, six assists and nine free throws in 11 attempts.

Brice Sensabaugh led Ohio State with 20 points and 11 rebounds, Zed Key had 11 points and nine rebounds and Sean McNeil scored 11 points.

MICHIGAN 85, NORTHWESTERN 78

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Kobe Bufkin scored 20 points, Jett Howard had 16 points and seven assists, and Michigan defeated Northwestern 85-78 on Sunday.

The Wolverines held the lead for the final 10 minutes and finished off the Wildcats in the final minute after seeing their late 10-point lead cut in half.

There were four ties and seven lead changes in the second half before an 8-0 run by the Wolverines gave them a 68-59 lead near the seven-minute mark. The Wildcats cut their deficit to five points at 72-67 on a Matthew Nicholson layup but Bufkin hit a 3-pointer and Tarris Reed followed with a layup for a 10-point Michigan lead with 2:29 to go.

Northwestern got within 79-74 on a layup by Boo Buie with 42 seconds left. Another layup by Buie made it 81-76 before a dunk by Bufkin gave Michigan a seven-point lead with 16 seconds to go.

Dug McDaniel added 17 points and five assists and Hunter Dickinson had 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Wolverines (10-7, 4-2 Big Ten).

Buie led Northwestern (12-5, 3-3) with 22 points. Robbie Beran scored 16, Nicholson 13 and Brooks Barnhizer 10. Chase Audige, the Wildcats’ leading scorer at 15.8 ppg, had eight points and five steals.