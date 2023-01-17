🔊 Listen to this

Boston Bruins defenseman Derek Forbort controls the puck ahead of a diving effort from Philadelphia Flyers right wing Wade Allison as Bruins’ Taylor Hall (71) looks on during the first period of an NHL game Monday in Boston.

Boston Bruins center David Krejci (46), playing in his 1,000th game for the Bruins, stretches on the ice during warmups before the start of an NHL game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday in Boston.

BOSTON — Bruins forward David Krejci is getting a taste of his homeland right here in Boston.

The native of Czechia played in his 1,000th NHL game on Monday and assisted on three goals — all by countrymen Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak — to help the Bruins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-0.

“He’s a legend back home,” Zacha said. “Everyone knows who he is. And now, with the thousandth game here for one team, I think he became a legend here, too, which is nice.”

Pastrnak and Zacha scored two goals apiece and Jeremy Swayman earned his first shutout of the season to help the NHL-best Bruins win for the sixth time in seven games.

Bruins coach Jim Montgomery met Krejci’s parents after the game and told them they had raised a great hockey player and person. Inside the dressing room, their son was drenched with water in a celebration that left puddles around his locker.

“He is like my big brother,” Pastrnak said. “I was idolizing him as a as a kid. I came into the league, young and learning from him every day. And now he is one of my closest friends. So I’m very happy for him.”

Krejci, who interrupted his 16-year Boston career by playing in Czechia last season, returned this year and became just the seventh Bruin to appear in 1,000 NHL games. Only Krejci, Patrice Bergeron and Wayne Cashman did it while playing their entire NHL careers in Boston.

Montgomery at first said “the only reason we’re an elite team in the league is because he came here,” then corrected himself to say it was “a huge factor.”

“It gives us the opportunity to have great depth,” he said.

Pastrnak scored the first goal in the first period and added another during a 4-on-3 power play to start the third to help Boston improve to 21-1-3 at home this season.

Carter Hart stopped 14 shots before he was replaced midway through the second period by Samuel Ersson, who made nine saves the rest of the way. The Flyers lost for just the second time in nine games.

LIGHTNING 4, KRAKEN 1

SEATTLE — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in the first period, Nicholas Paul had a goal in the third and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Seattle 4-1 on Monday, snapping the Kraken’s eight-game winning streak.

Brandon Hagel and Victor Hedman added an empty-net goals as Tampa Bay extended its win streak to four games. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots.

Vince Dunn scored his eighth goal of the season and extended his point streak to a career-high seventh game for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer made 27 saves.

STARS 4, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

LAS VEGAS — Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and Dallas handed the Golden Knights their first shutout this season to give coach Pete DeBoer a victory in his return to Vegas.

It was DeBoer’s first game back at T-Mobile Arena since he was fired by the Golden Knights when they failed to make the playoffs last season. DeBoer went 98-50-12 in 2 1/2 seasons with Vegas, made the playoffs twice and won the Pacific Division once.

The Stars tied Winnipeg for first place in the Central Division, though the Jets have a game in hand. Vegas leads the Pacific Division.

Jamie Benn, Joel Kiviranta, Ryan Suter and Tyler Seguin scored for the Stars. Ty Dellandrea had two assists. Oettinger got his third shutout of the season and fifth of his career.

RANGERS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Barclay Goodrow had a goal and an assist to lead New York over Columbus.

Mika Zibanejad and Vitali Kravtsov also scored for the Rangers, and Kaapo Kakko had two assists. Jaroslav Halak stopped 22 shots in his fourth straight win.

Andrew Peeke scored for the last-place Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves during his fifth loss in six games.

PANTHERS 4, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist and Florida beat Buffalo for its third win in four games.

Matthew Tkachuk finished with three assists for Florida and extended his point streak to seven games. Brandon Montour, Sam Bennett and Anton Lundell also scored for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for his fourth win in five starts.

Florida (46 points) moved two points ahead of Buffalo (44) and into fourth place in the Atlantic Division with the win in the opener of a three-game road trip against division opponents.

Alex Tuch scored for the Sabres, who have lost four of their last five games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots.

PENGUINS 4, DUCKS 3, OT

PITTSBURGH — Jake Guentzel scored 33 seconds into overtime and Pittsburgh staged a late rally to beat Anaheim.

The Penguins squandered a third-period lead but Bryan Rust tied it with 25 seconds remaining in regulation and Guentzel won it with his 18th goal of the season as Pittsburgh snapped a two-game slide.

Jason Zucker scored his 11th goal this season on his 31st birthday and Evgeni Malkin added his 15th for Pittsburgh. Casey DeSmith stopped 26 shots to win for just the second time in his last seven starts.

John Klingberg’s shorthanded goal with 8:46 left in regulation pulled the Ducks even and when Trevor Zegras pounded home a shot from the slot a little more than four minutes later, Anaheim found itself with a chance to win just its fifth road game of the season.

Adam Henrique also scored for the Ducks. John Gibson, a Pittsburgh native, stopped 42 shots.

AVALANCHE 6, RED WINGS 3

DENVER — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored twice as Colorado notched its ninth straight win over Detroit.

Artturi Lehkonen and J.T. Compher also scored for the Avalanche, who followed up a 7-0 win over Ottawa on Saturday with another scoring spree. Eight Colorado players had at least a point, including two assists from Evan Rodrigues and Devon Toews. MacKinnon also had two assists.

Trailing 5-0 late in the second, Andrew Copp scored for Detroit, spoiling Pavel Francouz’s bid for a second straight shutout. Ben Chiarot and David Perron added goals in the third.

Francouz stopped 26 shots. Detroit’s Ville Husso allowed five goals on 22 shots before being replaced by Magnus Hellberg for the third period.

DEVILS 4, SHARKS 3, SO

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Tomas Tatar scored the shootout winner, and New Jersey beat San Jose.

New Jersey’s Jack Hughes scored with 8.6 seconds left in regulation to tie the game. Nico Hischier and Ryan Graves also scored for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek made 28 saves.

Nick Bonino, Erik Karlsson, and Timo Meier scored for the Sharks. Forward Michael Eyssimont had two assists for his first points since joining San Jose less than two weeks ago when he was claimed off waivers from Winnipeg. James Reimer made 35 saves.