🔊 Listen to this

EAST LANSING, Mich — Zach Edey made a go-ahead shot at the front of the rim with 2.2 seconds left and finished with a career-high 32 points and 17 rebounds to help No. 3 Purdue hold off Michigan State for a 64-63 win on Monday.

Purdue freshman guard Foster Loyer had 17 points, including a go-ahead free throw with 25.7 seconds left in a game that had the intensity of a matchup in March. The Boilermakers (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten) have won 17 of their first 18, matching a school mark set during the 1987-88 season.

Tyson Walker put the Spartans ahead with 11 seconds remaining with a mid-range jumper, giving him a season-high 30 points. A.J. Hoggard had 14 points and eight assists, while Joey Hauser added 10 points for the Spartans (12-6, 4-3), who looked like they were going to be overmatched early in the game.

NO. 17 MIAMI 82, SYRACUSE 78

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Norchad Omier had 16 points and 16 rebounds and Miami overcame a double-digit deficit to beat Syracuse.

Harlond Beverly also scored 16 points for the Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), Nijel Pack finished with 15 points and Jordan Miller had 13.

Jesse Edwards scored a career-high 25 points and Joseph Girard III finished with 21 for the Orange (12-7, 5-3).

NO. 18 COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON 82, WILLIAM & MARY 54

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ante Brzovic scored 17 points and Dalton Bolon added 15 points as College of Charleston won its 18th straight.

The Cougars (19-1, 7-0 Colonial Athletic Association), whose 19 wins are the most in Division I, extended the nation’s longest winning streak and remained a perfect 13-0 at home this season.

Ben Burnham came off the bench to chip in 13 points for the Cougars, while Smith finished with 13, including four 3-pointers.

William & Mary (8-11, 3-3) was led by Ben Wight’s 14 points.

NO. 24 FAU 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Nicholas Boyd had 16 points, Alijah Martin added 15 off the bench and Florida Atlantic used a second-half surge to earn its 16th consecutive victory.

Hours after becoming ranked for the first time in school history, the Owls (17-1, 7-0 Conference USA) led by 34-33 at halftime before shooting 54% to break open a close game. Johnell Davis came off the bench to add 14 points for the Owls.

Dayvion McKnight had 15 points and Jordan Rawls 13 for W. Kentucky (11-7, 3-4), ending a three-game conference winning streak.

ILLINOIS 78, MINNESOTA 60

MINNEAPOLIS — Matthew Mayer had 19 points and 10 rebounds and Illinois used a big second half to beat Minnesota 78-60 on Monday night for its fourth straight victory.

Illinois pulled away in the opening five minutes of the second half with a 12-0 run to build a 47-36 lead. The Illini extended it to 55-41 after nine minutes as Minnesota made just 3 of 13 shots to start the half.

Illinois dominated the paint with a 54-28 edge in points and 50-29 in rebounds. The Illini held Minnesota to 36% shooting, including 3 of 13 from 3-point range. The Gophers were also 15 of 25 at the free-throw line.

Illinois has won five consecutive games in the series — and three straight at Minnesota.

Dain Dainja and Terrence Shannon Jr. each added 11 points for Illinois (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten), which hosts Indiana on Thursday. Freshman Jayden Epps scored 10 points and Mayer, a super senior, recorded his first career double-double.

Mayer made an open 3-pointer from the corner in the closing seconds of the first half to give Illinois a 35-32 lead. Minnesota is now 0-8 this season when trailing at halftime.

Dawson Garcia had 17 points and Ta’lon Cooper scored 16 points for Minnesota (7-9, 1-5), which is back in action on Thursday against No. 3 Purdue.

RICE 88, UTSA 81

SAN ANTONIO — Quincy Olivari scored 30 points, including six in overtime, Max Fiedler had a triple-double and Rice defeated UTSA 88-81 on Monday night.

Olivari had eight rebounds for the Owls (13-5, 4-3 Conference USA). Fiedler finished with 24 points on 12-of-14 shooting, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Travis Evee made three 3-pointers and scored 19.

Japhet Medor led the way for the Roadrunners (7-12, 1-7) with 30 points and five assists. Medor made the second of two free throws with one second left to force overtime tied at 72. DJ Richards pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds. John Buggs III scored 13.

Olivari scored 15 points in the second half for the Owls, who trailed 45-32 at the half. Olivari scored six in the extra period — all at the free-throw line.