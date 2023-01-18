🔊 Listen to this

The Pittston Area boys basketball team trailed heading into the fourth quarter on the road before rallying to force overtime and pull out a 75-71 victory over Tunkhannock on Tuesday.

Anthony Cencetti scored eight of his team-best 25 points in overtime to help the Patriots earn the victory. Before that, Silvio Giardina led Pittston Area in the fourth quarter, scoring nine of his 23 points in the frame with the Tigers up 50-46 after three.

Jack Long added 15 points in the win. Tunkhannock’s Ben Chilson led all scorers with 27 points while Dylan Mateus had 19 and Shane Macko had 12.

Wilkes-Barre Area 57, Berwick 38

Brandon Benjamin scored 19 points and Waarithi Oseni followed with 15 to lift the Wolfpack to a win on the road.

Matt Lonczynski finished with 17 points for the Bulldogs.

Hanover Area 64, Wyoming Area 52

The Hawkeyes outscored the host Warriors 36-20 after halftime to rally for the victory. David Popson led a balanced effort with 14 points with Elijah Noe scoring 11 and Sedrick Beasley and Luis McCoy adding 10 apiece.

Dane Schutter led Wyoming Area with 17 points.

Holy Redeemer 64, Wyoming Seminary 29

The Royals jumped out to a 20-2 lead at end of the first quarter and pulled away from there. Jacob Hunter scored 21 of his 24 points in the first half for Redeemer while Zach Perta chipped in with 14.

Thomas Iskra led the Blue Knights with seven points.

MMI Prep 55, Lake-Lehman 39

The Preppers held the Black Knights to 13 points in the first half en route to the win. Ryan Sones scored 23 points and Brendon Brobst added 15.

Corey Bean led Lake-Lehman with 13 points.

St. John Neumann 71, Northwest 55

Tayler Yaple led three Rangers in double figures with 17 points in a home loss.

Josh Miner scored 15 points and Ryan Miner added 14.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Wyoming Area 90, Wyoming Valley West 78

Ava Menditto (200 free, 500 free) and Ameriana Walker (100 free, 100 back) both won two individual events while also teaming up to help the Warriors win a pair of relay races.

The Spartans got a win in 200 IM from Dinah Lazinsky, who also swam on the first-place 400 free relay team.

BOYS SWIMMING

Wyoming Valley West 115, Wyoming Area 37

A trio of Spartans won two individual events apiece as Billy Bartolomei, Cole Bolesta and Chris Hummel led the way. All three also contributed to a sweep of the relay events for Valley West.

Benjamin Canfield figured in on four second-place finishes for the Warriors, including two relays.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pittston Area 75, Tunkhannock 71 (OT)

PITTSTON AREA (75) — Giardina 7 5-5 23, Long 5 5-6 15, Walter 2 2-2 6, Clarke 3 0-0 6, Cencetti 8 6-9 25, Burnett 0 0-0 0, Ivey 0 0-0 0, Biblow 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 18-22 75.

TUNKHANNOCK (71) — Macko 2 8-11 12, Chilson 10 4-5 27, Brown 2 2-3 7, Yuhas 1 0-0 2, Mateus 7 0-0 19, DeMarco 0 0-0 0, Ergott 0 0-0 0, Madan 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 14-19 71.

Pittston Area`15`15`16`15`14 — 75

Tunkhannock`17`12`21`11`10 — 71

Three-point goals — PA 7 (Giardina 4, Cencetti 3); TUN 9 (Mateus 5, Chilson 3, Brown)

Wilkes-Barre Area 57, Berwick 38

WILKES-BARRE AREA (57) — Egbeto 2 0-1 4, Jannuzzi 2 2-4 8, Oseni 7 1-2 15, Benjamin 7 3-5 19, Garrett 2 0-0 4, Cottle 2 0-0 5, Ascerno 0 0-0 0, Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 1 0-0 2, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Keating 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 6-12 57.

BERWICK (38) — Murphy 3 1-2 7, Hickman 0 0-0 0, Hanson 4 1-1 9, Lonczynski 7 3-3 17, Degroat 0 0-0 0, Marquez 0 0-0 0, Guzman 0 0-0 0, Howie 1 0-1 2, Charles 0 0-0 0, Ramiro 0 0-0 0, Bedwell 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 5-7 38.

Wilkes-Barre Area`14`11`16`16 — 57

Berwick`10`2`11`15 — 38

Three-point goals — WBA 5 (Jannuzzi 2, Benjamin 2, Cottle); BER 1 (Bedwell)

Hanover Area 64, Wyoming Area 52

HANOVER AREA (64) — Noe 4 1-2 11, Beasley 3 3-4 10, Popson 6 2-3 14, Florek 1 0-0 2, Sock 2 2-4 6, McCoy 3 2-2 10, Dewey 1 0-0 2, Hayward 4 1-1 9. Totals 19 11-16 64.

WYOMING AREA (52) — Sciandra 3 1-2 9, DeLucca 1 0-0 3, Burakiewicz 3 0-0 7, Little 2 0-0 4, Golden 0 0-0 0, Noone 3 0-2 8, Petrucci 0 0-0 0, Rusinchak 2 0-0 4, Schutter 7 2-5 17, Pierce 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 3-9 52.

Hanover Area`18`10`17`19 — 64

Wyoming Area`19`13`6`14 — 52

Three-point goals — HAN 5 (Noe 2, McCoy 2, Beasley); WA 7 (Sciandra 2, Noone 2, DeLucca, Burakiewicz, Schutter)

Holy Redeemer 64, Wyoming Seminary 29

HOLY REDEEMER (64) — Perta 5 2-2 14, Wright 2 2-2 6, Lussi 3 2-2 8, Hunter 8 5-5 24, Kozerski 2 0-0 4, Sabatini 2 0-0 4, Ha 0 0-0 0, Casey 0 0-0 0, Spiccioli 0 0-0 0, Atherton 1 0-0 2, Ohrin 0 0-0 0, Dubaskas 1 0-0 2, Coates 0 0-0 0, Sekol 0 0-0 0, Hughes 0 0-0 0, Schultz 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 11-11 64.

WYOMING SEMINARY (29) — Iskra 3 1-1 7, Novelli 1 0-0 2, Leahy 1 0-0 2, Evan 1 0-0 2, Montalvo 2 0-0 4, Aiello 1 0-0 2, Leahy 0 0-0 0, Michaels 0 0-0 0, Kraus 2 0-0 4, Fuegener 0 0-0 0, Herron 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 1-1 29.

Holy Redeemer`20`25`15`4 — 64

Wyo. Seminary`2`11`10`6 — 29

Three-point goals — HR 5 (Hunter 3, Perta 2); SEM 0

MMI Prep 55, Lake-Lehman 39

LAKE-LEHMAN (39) — Paraschak 2 0-2 4, Shishkowski 3 0-0 6, Bean 5 1-2 13, Berry 2 2-3 6, Hammett 0 0-0 0, Kaiser 1 0-0 2, Lee 1 0-0 2, Dowling 1 0-0 2, Smith 0 0-0 0, Dabsheh 1 0-0 2, Jones 1 0-0 2, Davis 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-7 39.

MMI PREP (55) — Lispi 2 0-0 6, Pantages 1 0-0 2, Floryshak 2 2-2 6, Sones 7 5-7 23, Brobst 4 5-6 15, Rodriguez 1 1-2 3, Schwabe 0 0-0 0, Skuba 0 0-0 0, Mulhall 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 13-17 55.

Lake-Lehman`5`8`13`13 — 39

MMI Prep`12`15`15`13 — 55

Three-point goals — LL 2 (Bean 2); MMI 8 (Sones 4, Lispi 2, Brobst 2)