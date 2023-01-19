🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes took control of Wednesday’s rivalry matchup at King’s as the Colonels men strung together a 13-point run between the first half and second half to earn a 72-53 victory over the Monarchs.

After closing out the first half on a 7-0 run, Wilkes (10-7, 5-3 MAC Freedom) scored the first six points after the break and led by double figures the rest of the way.

The balanced effort was led by 14 points apiece from Cayden Merrifield (eight rebounds, six assists), Drake Marshall (nine rebounds) and Matthew Davidheiser. Lucas Lesko added 11 points and eight boards.

Chris Patton also scored 14 to top the Monarchs (6-10, 1-7). Garret Burys finished with nine points and 11 rebounds.

Lycoming 85, Misericordia 80

A game that featured multiple lead changes in the final minutes of regulation and overtime saw visiting Lycoming finally pull ahead for good with a 3-pointer with 1:16 left in the extra frame.

Kevin Lazdowsky finished with 23 points and nine rebounds to lead Misericordia while Nick Hornung had 20 points and nine rebounds. Nick Prociak (15 points) and Joseph Baldachino (10) also finished in double figures.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

King’s 64, Wilkes 43

A four-point lead at halftime turned into a big win for the Monarchs, who held rival Wilkes to just 14 points after the break.

Lauren Casey scored 13 points and added seven rebounds to fuel King’s, which got 10 points apiece from Kiersten Krouse (nine rebounds), Brenna Costello and Kathy Shepherd.

King’s shot just shy of 50% from the floor (24-49) and held Wilkes to 30% shooting (18-60).

Julianna Askins was the lone Colonels player in double figures, scoring 13 points.

Misericordia 58, Lycoming 50

Gianna Delfino scored 14 points as the Cougars used a strong second quarter to jump ahead of the Warriors, who were held to four points in the frame.

Melina Santacroce added 11 points and Morgan Haefele added 10 in the win.

HIGH SCHOOLS

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas 60, Hazleton Area 54

Holding a two-point lead through three quarters, the Mountaineers hit 6-of-7 free throws down the stretch and held the Cougars to eight points in the fourth to pull out the win.

Molly Walsh scored 18 points for Dallas. Victoria Spaciano added 15 and Elizabeth Viglone had 11.

Hazleton Area got 18 from Sophia Shults and 15 from Alexis Reimold.

Wilkes-Barre Area 43, Crestwood 27

Up 32-27 after three quarters, the Wolfpack held the Comets scoreless in the fourth to lock down a home win.

Emma Krawczeniuk scored 11 points to lead Wilkes-Barre Area. Crestwood got 10 points from Keira Dougherty.

Wyoming Area 51, Wyoming Seminary 35

Morgan Janeski turned in a memorable performance, hitting 13 shots from the field to finish with 32 points to go with seven rebounds and six blocks in a road win for the Warriors.

The Blue Knights got eight points apiece from Clare Griffin and Ellie Parra.

Tunkhannock 34, Berwick 26

Sable Stephens and Lexi Corby finished with 14 and 10 points, respectively, as the Tigers won on the road.

RaeAnna Andreas scored 11 points for the Bulldogs while Rachel Whitenight added nine.

Lake-Lehman 57, Hanover Area 16

Lia Keefe scored 14 points and 12 different players made it into the scoring column for the Black Knights in a road win.

Hannah Salwoski had five points for the Hawkeyes.

Northwest 52, St. John Neumann 46

Trailing at halftime, the host Rangers took control in the third quarter as Charleigh Miner scored 12 of her game-high 24 points in the period.

WRESTLING

Wyoming Valley West 44, Hazleton Area 20

Dorian Hoffman and Caleb Hoffman scored pins at 107 and 133 pounds, respectively, to help lead the Spartans past the Cougars. Mason Sgarlat added a win by technical fall at 160 for Valley West.

Edonel Rodriguez (139) and Mason Marolo (152) both won by fall for Hazleton Area.

Berwick 72, Tunkhannock 6

All three contested bouts in the matches were decided by fall as Berwick got pins from Anthony Kalapach at 120 pounds and Sawyer Keller at 138.

Taylor Daniels picked up a fall for the Tigers at 113.

BOYS SWIMMING

Sem prevails at tri-meet

In a tri-meet hosted by Holy Redeemer, Wyoming Seminary came away with two victories, defeating the host Royals 86-78 and Scranton Prep 95-52. Redeemer defeated the Cavaliers 81-67.

Zhantore Akylbekov (50 free, 100 fly) and Harry Feng (100 free, 100 back) led the effort with two individual victories each to go with contributions on two more wins in relays.

The Royals picked up a victory in the 200 free relay.

Hazleton Area 111, Berwick 31

Logan Yakubowski and Jay Rosenstock both figured in on four victories for the Cougars, winning two individual events apiece along with the 200 medley and 200 free relays.

Berwick’s Thomas Andrews won the 50 free and then recorded his 1,000th career point as part of the Bulldogs’ 200 free relay team.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Classics top tri-meet

Scranton Prep picked up a pair of wins in a tri-meet at Holy Redeemer, edging Wyoming Seminary 91-79 and beating the host Royals 138-19. Seminary defeated Redeemer 126-22.

The Blue Knights were led by Ryleigh Collins (200 free, 50 free) and Alyssa Kelly (200 IM, 100 breast) who won two events apiece and both contributed to a win in the 200 free relay.

Berwick 100, Hazleton Area 69

Madelyn Frey (200 IM, 100 free) and Francesca Pupo (200 free, 100 fly) led the Bulldogs with two individual wins apiece and also teamed up on two winning relays.

Aubrey Gowan and Shastyn Tihansky each won an event for the Cougars and also swam on the first-place 200 free relay team.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dallas 60, Hazleton Area 54

DALLAS (60) — Bryk 3 0-0 6, Viglone 1 8-8 11, Walsh 6 6-9 18, Pevear 1 0-0 2, Spaciano 7 1-4 15, DelGaudio 1 4-5 6, Poraky 0 0-0 0, Strobel 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 19-26 50.

HAZLETON AREA (54) — Yost 0 0-0 0, Williams 1 0-0 3, Reimold 7 0-1 15, S. Shults 6 6-8 18, Kennedy 3 2-7 8, Buglio 2 1-4 5, Hebel 0 0-0 0, E. Shults 0 0-0 0, Lagowy 1 2-2 5. Totals 20 11-22 54.

Dallas`19`19`10`12 — 60

Hazleton Area`13`21`12`8 — 54

Three-point goals — DAL 1 (Viglone); HAZ 3 (Williams, Reimold, Lagowy)

Wilkes-Barre Area 43, Crestwood 27

CRESTWOOD (27) — Bozinki 0 0-0 0, Glowacki 1 1-2 3, Hiller 1 0-0 2, Gallagher 3 2-2 8, Dougherty 3 2-2 10, Andrews 2 0-0 4. Totals 10 5-6 27.

WILKES-BARRE AREA (43) — Credle 2 0-0 5, Thornton 2 4-8 9, Aiken 1 2-2 4, Ardo Boyko 3 2-2 8, Krawczeniuk 3 4-6 11, Evans 2 0-0 6, Robinson 0 0-0 0, Brito 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-18 43.

Crestwood`6`11`10`0 — 27

Wilkes-Barre Area`15`7`10`11 — 43

Three-point goals — CRE 2 (Dougherty 2); WBA 5 (Evans 2, Credle, Thornton, Krawczeniuk)

Wyoming Area 51, Wyoming Seminary 35

WYOMING AREA (51) — Kranson 2 1-1 5, Rome 0 1-2 1, Williams 4 1-2 9, Janeski 13 4-6 32, Wisnewski 2 0-0 4, Allen 0 0-0 0, Bonita 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-11 51.

WYOMING SEMINARY (35) — Skoranski 2 0-0 5, Olshemski 2 2-4 6, Lichtenstein 3 0-0 6, Griffin 3 0-2 8, Smeraldi 0 2-4 2, Luksic 0 0-0 0, Ziegler 0 0-0 0, Parra 4 0-0 8. Totals 14 4-10 35.

Wyoming Area`15`13`15`8 — 51

Wyo. Seminary`6`10`11`8 — 35

Three-point goals — WA 1 (Janeski); SEM 3 (Griffin 2, Skoranski)

Tunkhannock 34, Berwick 26

TUNKHANNOCK (34) — Iddings 1 1-1 3, Corby 3 4-4 10, A. Williams 0 2-2 2, Stephens 7 0-0 14, Van Ness 1 0-0 2, Alguire 0 0-0 0, Alston 1 1-2 3. Totals 12 8-9 34.

BERWICK (26) — Andreas 5 0-0 11, Ochs 0 0-0 0, Whitenight 4 0-0 9, Lewis 1 0-0 2, Hess 2 0-0 4, Knorr 0 0-0 0, Klinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 0-0 26.

Tunkhannock`13`6`7`8 — 34

Berwick`7`5`8`6 — 26

Three-point goals — TUN 0; BER 2 (Andreas, Whitenight)

Lake-Lehman 57, Hanover Area 16

LAKE-LEHMAN (57) — Chipego 1 0-0 2, Biscotto 1 0-0 2, Kline 3 2-2 8, Corcoran 1 1-3 3, Wilson 2 2-2 6, Keefe 7 0-3 14, Jenkins 0 0-0 0, Morgan 0 0-0 0, Breslford 1 0-0 2, James 0 0-0 0, Battin 2 0-0 4, Oliver 2 0-0 5, Wallace 1 1-2 3, Perlis 1 0-0 2, Hunt 3 0-0 6. Totals 25 6-12 57.

HANOVER AREA (16) — Elick 0 0-0 0, Schlingman 1 0-0 2, Slusser 0 0-0 0, Salwoski 2 0-0 5, Benattia 0 0-0 0, Hughes 1 0-0 2, Vigorito 1 0-0 3, Tirado 2 0-1 4. Totals 7 0-1 16.

Lake-Lehman`28`11`11`7 — 57

Hanover Area`3`2`6`5 — 16

Three-point goals — LL 1 (Oliver); HAN 2 (Salwoski, Vigorito)

WRESTLING

Wyoming Valley West 44, Hazleton Area 20

107 — D. Hoffman (WVW) pinned Deschampes Reyes, 4:23; 114 — Kioske (WVW) won by forfeit; 121 — Zamudio (HAZ) maj. dec. L. Giza, 14-4; 127 — Seip (WVW) won by forfeit; 133 — C. Hoffman (WVW) pinned Seiwell, 3:50; 139 — Rodriguez (HAZ) pinned Garvin, 3:56; 145 — Valovich (HAZ) maj. dec. Meshal, 17-4; 152 — Marolo (HAZ) pinned Pearson, 1:58; 160 — Sgarlat (WVW) tech fall Melo, 3:44; 172 — Rivas (WVW) dec. Aponick, 6-1; 189 — Griffin (WVW) dec. Anderson, 9-4; 215 — McLaughlin (WVW) dec. Youngcourt, 3-1; 285 — N. Giza (WVW) won by forfeit.

Match started at 160 pounds.

Berwick 72, Tunkhannock 6

107 — Malt (BER) won by forfeit; 114 — Daniels (TUN) pinned Krystofosky, 0:19; 121 — Kalapach (BER) pinned Walsh, 0:58; 127 — K. Winter (BER) won by forfeit; 133 — Wisneski (BER) won by forfeit; 139 — Keller (BER) pinned Schaeffer, 2:59; 145 — T. Winter (BER) won by forfeit; 152 — Hawkins (BER) won by forfeit; 160 — Gomez (BER) won by forfeit; 172 — Guerriero (BER) won by forfeit; 189 — English (BER) won by forfeit; 215 — Carroll (BER) won by forfeit; 285: Hartman (BER) won by forfeit.