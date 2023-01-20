🔊 Listen to this

Sofia Sabatini took first place in the 200 IM with a time of 2:56:33 for Wyoming Area.

Wyoming Area’s Ben Canfield, left, congratulates Pittston Area’s Ryan Hintze after edging out Hintze in the 50 free on Thursday.

Clinging to a one-point lead after 11 events, the Wyoming Area girls swimming team pulled out a victory in the final race to earn a 90-87 victory over rival Pittston Area on Thursday.

The team of Ava Menditto, Sofia Sabatini, Maddie Johnson and Ameriana Walker won the 400 free relay, finishing ahead of three Patriots squads.

Menditto also won the 200 free, Sabatini won the 200 IM, Johnson won the 100 fly and Walker was first in the 100 free and 100 back. All four also helped the Warriors win all three relay events.

Cassie Hintze led Pittston Area with victories in the 50 free and 500 free.

Hazleton Area 87, Wilkes-Barre Area 72

Jordyn MacCollum helped lead the Cougars, finishing first in the 200 IM and 100 breast.

Nicole Castillo won the 50 free and 100 fly for the Wolfpack and also swam on the first-plcace 200 free relay team.

BOYS SWIMMING

Pittston Area 63, Wyoming Area 44

The Patriots victory was highlighted by a win in the 200 free relay by Ryan Hintze, Jeff Ross, Frank Garcia and Josiah Lyons.

Tommy Lynch and Ben Canfield both had two individual wins and one relay win apiece for the Warriors.

Hazleton Area 115, Wilkes-Barre Area 42

The Cougars took first in each event, led by Logan Yakubowski, who won the 200 IM, the 100 breast and also swam on two winning relay teams.

Bobby Macko had a pair of second-place finishes for the Wolfpack.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 59, Hazleton Area 37

The Mountaineers gradually pulled away in a game that was tied after one quarter. Jude Nocito (13 points), Darius Wallace (12) and Michael Bufalino (11) led a balanced effort for Dallas.

Chris Catrone finished with nine points for the Cougars.

Crestwood 50, Wilkes-Barre Area 42

Drew Sechleer finished with a game-high 28 points and went 10-for-10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter to help the Comets hold off the Wolfpack.

Brandon Benjamin scored 14 points for Wilkes-Barre Area while Waarithi Oseni added 10.

Pittston Area 44, Wyoming Valley West 25

The Patriots led 11-1 and 24-8 at halftime en route to a win over the Spartans. Silvio Giardina scored 21 to lead the way.

Zach Konopke finished with eight points for Valley West.

Tunkhannock 77, Berwick 62

Down by five at halftime, the Tigers turned in a huge third quarter, outscoring the Bulldogs 26-10 in the frame to earn a home win.

Ben Chilson scored a game-high 27 points to lead four Tigers in double figures. He was followed by Shane Macko (19), Josh Brown (13) and Colin Madan (10).

Berwick got 25 points from Sean Murphy while Billy Hanson scored 12.

Wyoming Area 59, Wyoming Seminary 38

A 40-point first half lifted the Warriors to a win on the road. Lukas Burakiewicz scored all of his game-high 17 points in the first half. Dane Schutter and Matthew Little added 13 and 11 points, respectively.

Jack Herron finished with 10 points for the Blue Knights.

COLLEGES

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King’s 3, Elizabethtown 1

Senior Aziz Atiyeh tied a school record for digs in a four-set match, recording 16 to help the Monarchs prevail 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 25-19.

Jared Piontkowski had 14 kills and seven digs for King’s.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dallas 59, Hazleton Area 37

HAZLETON AREA (37) — Santiago 2 0-0 4, Gennaro 3 0-0 7, Guzman 3 0-0 7, Catrone 4 0-0 9, Marshall 1 5-5 7, Rojas 0 0-0 0, Meanciano 1 1-2 3, Moran 0 0-0 0, Diaz 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Tavarez 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-7 37.

DALLAS (59) — Nocito 5 1-4 13, Wallace 6 0-0 12, Bufalino 4 2-2 11, Faux 1 0-0 3, Wililams 4 1-2 9, Timinski 1 0-0 3, O’Donnell 0 1-2 1, Zapoticky 0 0-0 0, Karosa 0 0-0 0, Cumbo 2 0-0 5, Dolan 0 0-0 0, Farrell 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 5-10 59.

Hazleton Area`12`9`8`8 — 37

Dallas`12`13`11`23 — 59

Three-point goals — HAZ 3 (Gennaro, Guzman, Catrone); DAL 6 (Nocito 2, Bufalino, Faux, Cumbo, Timinski)

Crestwood 50, Wilkes-Barre Area 42

WILKES-BARRE AREA (42) — Egbeto 2 2-2 4, Jannuzzi 1 0-0 3, Oseni 5 0-1 10, Benjamin 5 2-2 14, Garrett 2 0-0 5, Cottle 0 0-0 0, Ascerno 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Rodriguez 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 4-5 42.

CRESTWOOD (50) — Czapla 1 0-0 3, Sklarosky 0 2-4 2, Wright 4 0-6 9, D. Sechleer 6 13-16 28, Burbank 2 0-0 5, Hilpp 0 0-0 0, Agapito 0 0-1 0. Totals 14 16-28 50.

Wilkes-Barre Area`7`13`7`15 — 42

Crestwood`8`12`6`24 — 50

Three-point goals — WBA 4 (Benjamin 2, Jannuzzi, Garrett); CRE 6 (D. Sechleer 3, Czapla, Wright, Burbank)

Pittston Area 44, Wyoming Valley West 25

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (25) — Konopke 3 0-0 8, Wells 0 0-0 0, Terry 0 0-0 0, Weatherspoon 1 0-0 2, Dittus 0 0-0 0, Lewis 2 1-2 7, Walker 0 0-0 0, Kelly 1 0-0 2, McKenith 0 0-0 0, Daniels 3 0-0 6, Stevens 0 0-0 0, Rivers 0 0-0 0, Eddy 0 0-0 0, Turner 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 1-2 25.

PITTSTON AREA (44) — Giardina 8 0-0 21, Long 2 0-1 4, Walter 4 1-2 9, Clarke 1 0-0 2, Cencetti 1 6-7 8, Burnett 0 0-0 0, Barnic 0 0-0 0, Ivey 0 0-0 0, McGarry 0 0-0 0, Lynn 0 0-0 0, Bilbow 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 7-10 44.

Valley West`1`7`15`2 — 25

Pittston Area`11`13`13`7 — 44

Three-point goals — WVW 4 (Konopke 2, Lewis 2); PA 5 (Giardina 5)

Tunkhannock 77, Berwick 62

BERWICK (62) — Murphy 10 2-2 25, Hickman 0 0-0 0, Hanson 5 2-2 12, Lonczynski 3 1-3 8, Degroat 3 0-0 9, Marquez 0 0-0 0, Howie 0 0-0 0, Ramiro 4 0-0 8. Totals 25 5-7 62.

TUNKHANNOCK (77) — Macko 7 2-2 19, Chilson 10 2-2 27, Brown 5 2-2 13, Yuhas 1 3-5 5, Madan 5 0-0 10, DeMarco 0 0-0 0, Ergott 1 0-0 3, Kandrovy 0 0-0 0, Moore 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 9-11 77.

Berwick`20`20`10`12 — 62

Tunkhannock`16`19`26`16 — 77

Three-point goals — BER 7 (Murphy 3, Degroat 3, Lonczynski); TUN 10 (Chilson 5, Macko 3, Brown, Ergott)

Wyoming Area 59, Wyoming Seminary 38

WYOMING AREA (59) — Sciandra 3 1-2 7, DeLucca 0 0-0 0, Burakiewicz 6 0-1 17, Little 4 2-3 11, Feeney 0 0-0 0, Noone 2 1-2 5, Petrucci 0 0-0 0, Rusinchak 2 0-0 4, Schutter 4 5-6 13, Jardon 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 9-14 59.

WYOMING SEMINARY (38) — Herron 4 0-0 10, Iskra 2 0-0 5, Novelli 3 1-2 8, J. Leahy 4 1-1 9, Aiello 0 0-0 0, B. Leahy 0 0-0 0, Michaels 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, Kraus 0 4-6 4, Fuegener 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 6-9 38.

Wyoming Area`23`17`13`6 — 59

Wyo. Seminary`5`12`10`17 — 38

Three-point goals — WA 6 (Burakiewicz 5, Little); SEM 4 (Herron 2, Iskra, Novelli)