Alexis Reimold scored a game-high 16 points as Hazleton Area defeated Tunkhannock 44-23 Friday night in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball to snap a two-game losing streak.

Sophia Shults added 10 for the Cougars, who held their fourth opponent this season to under 30 points.

Sable Stephens scored 10 for Tunkhannock.

Nanticoke Area 48, Wyoming Seminary 35

The Trojanettes finally created some separation in the fourth quarter, outscoring Seminary 14-6 in the final eight minutes.

Claire Aufiero led Nanticoke Area with 19 points followed by Naveah Baron with nine and Grace Reed with eight.

Maddie Olshemski led Seminary with 10. Clare Griffin had eight.

Wyoming Valley West 51, Crestwood 35

The Spartans led by three after three quarters before outscoring the Comets 19-6 in the fourth to win at home.

Mackenzie Perluke scored 11 of her game-high 17 points in the final frame to lead Valley West. Claudia Siegfried and Gabby Marsola finished with 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Crestwood got eight points apiece from Jordan Andrews, Keira Dougherty and Kendall Petrosky.

Wyoming Area 51, MMI Prep 11

The Warriors didn’t allow a point in the second or third quarters and led 49-7 heading into the fourth.

Morgan Janeski turned in another big performance this week, recording 27 points and four rebounds. Olivia Rome added nine points and eight boards.

Bria Kringe had three points for MMI.

Northwest 40, Muncy 33

Charleigh Miner helped the Rangers pull away in the second half, scoring a game-high 27 points to win on the road.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Area 47, MMI Prep 30

The Warriors fell behind 12-3 at the end of the first quarter before taking over after halftime, outscoring the host Preppers 28-7 after the break to win on the road.

Dane Schutter led all scorers with 24 points while Lukas Burakiewicz added 10 for Wyoming Area. Caden Pease topped MMI with eight points.

Northwest 50, Muncy 43

Tied 30-30 entering the final quarter, Northwest’s Josh Miner, Ryan Miner and Tayler Yaple scored all 20 of the Rangers’ points in the fourth period.

Josh Miner with a game-high 17 points. Ryan Miner had 15 and Yaple finished with 11.

Ross Eyer had 15 for Muncy.

COLLEGES

TRACK AND FIELD

Cougars in New York

Brenna Karnish led the Misericordia indoor squads, winning the shot put and taking third in the weight throw at the Ramapo Season Opener at the New York City Armory.

Casey Allen was fifth in the high jump for the women’s team. The men were led by a sixth-place finish by Trey Rhinehart in the mile.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Alvernia 3, Wilkes 0

Emma Swansburg made 28 saves for the Colonels, who were blanked in a UCHC matchup at home.

The teams meet for a rematch Saturday in Reading.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hazleton Area 44, Tunkhannock 23

TUNKHANNOCK (23) – O.Williams 0 0-0 0, Iddings 2 0-0 4, Corby 0 1-6 1, A.Williams 1 0-0 2, Stephens 4 2-4 10, Van Ness 1 2-2 4, Staff 0 0-0 0, Sobeck 0 0-0 0, Alston 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 5-12 23.

HAZLETON AREA (44) – Buglio 0 1-2 1, Macko 0 0-0 0, Forschner 0 0-0 0, Hebel 0 0-2 0, Yost 1 0-2 2, Williams 2 0-0 4, E.Shults 0 0-0 0, Lagowy 1 0-0 2, Reimold 7 1-2 16, S.Shults 4 2-4 10, Kennedy 3 0-0 6, Eberts 0 0-0 0, Fay 0 0-0 0, Scherbaty 1 0-1 3, Gasper 0 0-0 0, Radice 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 4-13 44.

Tunkhannock`2`6`11`4 – 23

Hazleton Area`8`7`15`14 – 44

Three-point goals – HA 2 (Reimold, Scherbaty).

Nanticoke Area 48, Wyoming Seminary 35

WYOMING SEMINARY (35) – Skoranski 3 0-0 9, Olshemski 3 2-4 10, Lichenstein 2 0-0 4, Luksic 0 0-0 0, Griffin 3 1-2 8, Parra 2 0-0 4, Smeraldi 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 3-6 35.

NANTICOKE AREA (48) – K.Reed 1 0-0 3, G.Reed 2 2-2 8, Lukowski 1 0-0 2, Majiros 2 1-3 5, Atkins 0 0-0 0, Aufiero 7 5-6 19, Heffron 1 0-0 2, Baron 3 1-2 9. Totals 17 9-13 48

Wyoming Seminary`9`8`12`6 – 35

Nanticoke Area`8`16`10`14 – 48

Three-point goals – WS 6 (Skoranski 3, Olshemski 2, Griffin). NA 4 (K.Reed, G.Reed 2, Baron).

Wyoming Valley West 51, Crestwood 35

CRESTWOOD (35) — Bozinko 0 0-0 0, Glowacki 0 0-0 0, Hiller 2 3-4 7, Gallagher 2 0-0 4, Dougherty 3 1-2 8, Kijek 0 0-0 0, Andrews 3 2-2 8, Petrosky 3 0-0 8. Totals 13 6-8 35.

WYOMING VALLEY WEST (51) — Marsola 4 0-0 11, Perluke 6 4-6 17, Oliphant 1 4-6 6, Saunders 0 3-4 3, Irizarry 0 0-0 0, Novitski 0 0-0 0, Chamberlain 0 0-0 0, Siegfried 5 0-0 14, Rinehimer 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 11-16 51.

Crestwood`2`16`11`6 — 35

Valley West`6`15`11`19 — 51

Three-point goals — CRE 3 (Petrosky 2, Dougherty); WVW 8 (Siegfried 4, Marsola 3, Perluke)

Wyoming Area 51, MMI Prep 11

MMI PREP (11) — Putnam 0 0-0 0, Kringe 1 0-0 3, Allen 1 0-2 2, Paniagua 0 0-0 0, Washko 1 0-0 2, Jimenez 0 0-0 0, Abdulrahman 0 0-0 0, Solgama 0 0-0 0, Young 1 0-0 2, McDermott 1 0-0 2. Totals 5 0-2 11.

WYOMING AREA (51) — Kranson 3 0-0 7, Rome 4 0-0 9, Williams 2 0-0 4, Janeski 12 0-0 27, Wisnewski 0 0-0 0, Slusser 0 0-0 0, Allen 1 0-2 2, Bonita 0 0-0 0, Hallman 0 0-0 0, Dhanecha 0 0-0 0, Taylor 0 0-0 0, Knepper 0 0-0 0, Day 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 0-0 0, Thomas 0 0-0 0, M. Gacek 0 0-0 0, Gilligan 0 0-0 0, A. Gacek 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 0-2 51.

MMI Prep`7`0`0`4 — 11

Wyoming Area`25`11`13`2 — 51

Three-point goals — MMI 1 (Kringe); WA 5 (Janeski 3, Kranson, Rome)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Area 47, MMI Prep 30

WYOMING AREA (47) — Sciandra 2 0-0 4, DeLucca 0 0-0 0, Burakiewicz 4 2-3 10, Feeney 0 0-0 0, Noone 4 1-1 9, Petrucci 0 0-0 0, Rusinchak 0 0-0 0, Morgan 0 0-0 0, Pierce 0 0-0 0, Schutter 10 4-7 24, Jardon 0 0-0 0, Turner 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 7-11 47.

MMI PREP (30) — Lispi 2 0-0 6, Pantages 0 0-0 0, Floryshak 1 0-0 3, Sones 2 1-2 6, Brobst 3 0-1 7, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Pease 4 0-3 8, Schwabe 0 0-0 0, Drobnock 0 0-0 0, Dovciak 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 1-6 30.

Wyoming Area`3`16`11`17 — 47

MMI Prep`12`11`3`4 — 30

Three-point goals — WA 0; MMI 5 (Lispi 2, Floryshak, Sones, Brobst)

Northwest 50, Muncy 43

NORTHWEST (50) – Yaple 2 6-7 11, Hufford 1 0-2 2, J.Miner 6 1-1 17, R.Miner 5 0-0 14, O’Day 3 0-0 6, Shea 0 0-0 0, Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-10 50.

MUNCY (43) – Rydis 0 0-0 0, Weikle 4 0-0 8, Confer 4 1-1 9, R.Eyer 5 5-5 15, B.Eyer 2 3-6 7, Fry 2 0-2 4. Totals 17 9-14 43.

Northwest`13`12`5`20 – 50

Muncy`13`11`6`13 – 43

Three-point goals – NWT 9 (Yaple, J.Miner 4, R.Miner 4).