Wyoming Area is taking a four-game winning streak into the most difficult stretch on its schedule.

The Lady Warriors won three times in the past week, allowing just 64 total points in those games while getting 83 points from Morgan Janeski.

Wyoming Area is 5-2 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 and 10-6 overall to rank third out of seven teams both in Division 2 and in the seeding race for the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

The Lady Warriors play WVC Division 1 leader Wyoming Valley West and the only two teams they trail in WVC Division 2, Lake-Lehman and Holy Redeemer, in the next three games.

Wyoming Area 51, MMI Prep 11

Wyoming Area scored 25 points in the first quarter, then shut out MMI Prep in the second and third quarters of Friday night’s home-court rout.

Morgan Janeski led the way with 27 points.

Olivia Rome scored nine points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Wyoming Area had an early nine-point streak to a 12-3 lead, then scored 35 straight from 2:30 left in the first quarter to the end of the third quarter at which point it led 49-7.

Janeski had 16 points in the first quarter and 23 in the first half.

Wyoming Area 51, Wyoming Seminary 35

Morgan Janeski scored 23 first-half points for the first of two straight games, helping Wyoming Area to a 28-16 halftime lead Wednesday night.

Janeski finished with 32 points, seven rebounds and six blocked shots.

Jocelyn Williams added 10 points and six rebounds while Olivia Rome and Anna Wisnewski had five rebounds each.

Wyoming Area 63, Hanover Area 18

Morgan Janeski had 11 of her 26 points while Wyoming Area was scoring the first 25 points of Monday’s game.

Janeski had 16 by halftime when the visiting Lady Warriors led 40-11.

Halle Kranson added nine points and Anna Wisnewski had eight rebounds.