🔊 Listen to this

Keegan Bucci needed just 51 seconds to register a pin at 172 pounds Wednesday night when Pittston Area defeated host Dallas, 42-27, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 wrestling match.

The Patriots improved to 2-1 in the division and 8-9 overall with the win.

Julian Everitt, at 139, and Dave Sudo, at 285, also won by first-period pin for the Patriots.

James Spindler, at 160, and Brody Spindler, at 215, had the other pins.

Jaheim Butler and Dominic Innamorati won decisions at 121 and 145.

Central Dauphin Duals

Pittston Area went 0-5 at the Central Dauphin Duals Jan. 14, suffering three of the losses by seven points or less.

The Patriots fell to Northern York (36-35), Manheim Township (39-32), Waynesboro (34-30), Bethlehem Freedom (42-27) and Central Dauphin (51-21).

Julian Everitt and Brody Spindler each had 5-0 days for the Patriots.

Everitt had a 29-second pin, another pin, a technical fall, a major decision and a decision by 7-0 shutout at 139 pounds.

Spindler, wrestling at 215, had three pins, one of them in 27 seconds, along with a major decision and a win by forfeit.

James Spindler, at 160, and Dave Sudo, at 285, each went 4-0 with three pins.

One of James Spindler’s pins was in 31 seconds. Sudo had wins in 28 and 33 seconds.