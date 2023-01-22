🔊 Listen to this

Drake Caggiula and Alex Nylander took turns setting up each other for goals and the Penguins shut down Bridgeport from there, holding the Islanders to just two shots in the third period of a 3-2 road win on Saturday night.

With usual starting goalie Dustin Tokarski back with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton after a stretch with Pittsburgh, the veteran netminder only had to face 24 shots total in his return.

The Penguins jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals late in the first period. Sam Houde struck on the power play before Nylander scored his team-leading 16th of the season exactly a minute later, hammering home a feed from Caggiula from the left circle.

Bridgeport wouldn’t go away quietly though, as Samuel Bolduc scored before the end of the first period and then tied it up with another goal just 3:31 into the second.

Caggiula broke the tie with 1:53 left in the period as Tyler Sikura (two assists) made a nice play to thwart an Islanders rush at their own blue line. He found Nylander, who circled in the zone before hitting Caggiula at the top of the circle for a quick shot and score.

Tokarski preserved the lead early in the third, making a sprawling stop of a Bridgeport 2-on-1.