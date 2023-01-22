🔊 Listen to this

Kevin Lazdowsky scored a season-high 29 points to lead the Misericordia University men’s basketball team to an 82-65 win over Stevens on Saturday afternoon.

Joseph Baldachino scored 22 points and Nate Kreitzer had 11 and Nick Prociak added 10.

Delaware Valley 79, King’s 59

The Monarchs fell behind by 20 points by halftime in their road loss.

Chris Patton scored 12 for King’s. Collin Cook had 10 and JJ Walsh added nine.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Misericordia 57, Stevens 52

Alyssa Bondi scored a season-high 26 points to lead Misericordia.

Meaghan McCaffery added nine points and 13 rebounds for the Cougars.

King’s 55, Delaware Valley 48

King’s used a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter to defeat Delaware Valley.

Cailin Wilson scored 10 points followed by Brenna Costello with seven.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Misericordia loses two

Misericordia lost 3-2 to SUNY-Poly and 3-1 to nationally ranked St. John Fisher.

Anthony DePalma led the Cougars with 16 kills against SUNY-Poly and Joe Kozak had eight kills, four aces and three blocks.

DePalma had 15 kills against Fisher and Logan Romeika added 11.

Wilkes sweeps tri-match

Zach Shay had 25 assists to top 1,000 for his career as Wilkes defeated Lehman and Purchase by 3-0 scores.

Jackson Shafer recorded 11 kills.

MEN’S SWIMMING

Wilkes splits pair

Ashton Dainty won in the 100 backstroke as Wilkes defeated Moravian 79-40 and lost to host Lycoming 91-57.

Misericordia 143, King’s 48

Jonus Gurski was part of two school records to lead Misericordia over King’s in the home finale.

Gurski won the 100 breaststroke and set a school record to win the 100 back (52.68).

Gurski, Gannon Schwalm, Jacob Rose and Logan Kuhar won the 400 medley relay in a school record of 3:33.68.

King’s Anthony Ursini won the 1,650-yard freestyle.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Wilkes’ Kinard competes

Maddy Kinard finished second in her two events for Wilkes, which lost to Lycoming 90-8 and Moravian 70-18.

Misericordia 165, King’s 19

Misericordia’s Tamsin Formon set a school record (18:25.67) to win the 1,650 free and Gabby Velazquez won the 200 IM and 100 free.

Breanna Fluhr, Lindsey Rice, Camryn Hubric, Lilly Bernard and Jenna Flynn all added wins for the Cougars.

Maddison Quick led King’s with a runner-up finish in the 100 free.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Alvernia 5, Wilkes 1

Bella Kaczorowski notched her eighth goal of the season for Wilkes in a road loss. Rachel Morey and Julie Patterson had assists.

WOMEN’S TRACK

King’s posts top-10 finishes

King’s had five athletes finish in the top 10 at the Moravian Indoor Invitational.

Adele Hollander led the way by finishing third in the shot put. Madelynn Perfilio was sixth in the triple jump. Zoe Tomko ran to seventh in the 5,000-meter run. Madison Armitage tied for eighth in the high jump and Anna Bellucci was ninth in the weight throw.