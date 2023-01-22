🔊 Listen to this

Emmanuel Lewis scored a game-high 18 points as Wyoming Valley West knocked off Crestwood 41-37 Saturday afternoon in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball game.

Kenius Walker added 11 for the Spartans, who have posted all three of their wins in the last nine days.

Drew Sechleer had 12 for Crestwood.

Holy Redeemer 70, Hanover Area 39

The Royals pulled away in the second quarter to defeat Hanover Area.

Louis Lussi had 18 points for Holy Redeemer. Jacob Hunter scored 17 and Darryl Wright added 12.

David Popson scored 10 for Hanover Area.

Nanticoke Area 53, Wyoming Seminary 28

The Trojans jumped out quickly, taking a 26-9 lead by halftime in their victory over Wyoming Seminary.

Jaidyn Johnson and Ibn Jordan Thomas led Nanticoke Area with 14 points each.

Teddy Kraus had seven for Seminary.

Pittston Area 51, Berwick 48

Pittston Area outscored Berwick 15-10 in the final quarter to pull out a win.

Silvio Giardina led Pittston Area with 16 points. Jack Long had 13 and Anthony Cencetti added 12.

Sean Murphy and Jace Degroat each netted 12 for the Dawgs.

Dallas 70, Wilkes-Barre Area 43

Dallas opened a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter in its home win against Wilkes-Barre Area.

Nick Williams scored 13 for Dallas. Jude Nocito had 11 and Darius Wallace. Mike Cumbo and Michael Bufalino added 10 apiece.

Vincent Garrett had nine to pace WBA.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake-Lehman 40, Montrose 22

The Black Knights held Montrose scoreless in the third quarter on the way to a victory.

Hailey Kline led Lehman with 12 points. Brenna Hunt had nine and Lia Keefe added eight.

Hayley Pompey scored 12 for the Meteors.

Pittston Area 32, Berwick 27

Pittston Area outscored Berwick 17-9 in the second half to post the win.

Ava Callahan had 11 for Pittston Area followed by Kallie Booth and Maddie Karp with six each.

Raeanna Andreas and Rachel Whitenight had eight each for Berwick.

Wyoming Seminary 46, Susquehanna 25

Lexi Litchenstein scored a game-high 13 points and Maddie Oshemski added 11 as Wyoming Seminary won on the road.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wyoming Valley West 41, Crestwood 37

WVW (41) — Wells 0 0-1 0, Konopke 2 0-2 4, Terry 1 2-4 4, Weatherspoon 1 0-1 2, Walker 4 0-0 11, Lewis 5 5-7 18, Kelly 1 0-0 2, Dittus 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 7-15 41.

CRESTWOOD (37) — Czapla 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 1-4 4, Sklarosky 1 2-2 4, Wright 2 1-4 5, Hilpp 0 0-0 0, Tejeda 0 0-0 0, D.Sechleer 5 1-3 12, Agapito 2 0-0 4, Burbank 1 3-4 6. Totals 13 8-17 37.

Wyo. Valley West`13`4`11`13 — 41

Crestwood`8`8`8`13 — 37

Three-point goals — WVW 6 (Walker 3, Lewis 3). CRE 3 (Johnson, D.Sechleer, Burbank).

Holy Redeemer 70, Hanover Area 39

HANOVER AREA (39) — Beasley 2 3-4 8, Popson 4 2-2 10, Florek 2 0-0 4, Sock 1 0-0 2, McCoy 0 0-0 0, Haward 0 2-2 2, Dewey 2 1-2 5, Hummer 0 0-0 0, Watkins 2 0-0 5, Kistner 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 8-10 39.

HOLY REDEEMER (70) — Perta 3 1-1 7, Wright 5 1-2 12, Lussi 6 2-4 18, Sabatini 1 0-0 2, Ha 1 0-0 2, Hunter 8 0-0 17, Casey 0 0-0 0, Spiccioli 0 2-2 2, Quaglia 0 0-0 0, Atherton 0 0-0 0, Ohrin 0 0-0 0, Kozerski 0 0-0 0, Hurst 1 0-0 2, Dubaskas 1 1-2 3, Coates 0 0-0 0, Schultz 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 7-11 70.

Hanover Area`10`6`12`11 — 39

Holy Redeemer`16`14`26`14 — 70

Three-point goals — HA 3 (Beasley, Watkins, Kistner). HR 6 (Wright, Lussi 4, Hunter).

Nanticoke Area 53, Wyoming Seminary 28

WYOMING SEMINARY (28) — Herron 2 1-2 5, Iskra 0 0-0 0, Novelli 1 0-0 2, J.Leahy 3 0-0 6, Aiello 0 0-0 0, B.Leahy 0 0-0 0, Michaels 1 0-2 2, Davis 0 0-0 0, Kraus 3 1-3 7, Fuegener 0 0-0 0, Montalvo 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 2-9 28.

NANTICOKE AREA (53) — Butczynski 3 1-3 7, Collins 1 0-0 2, Turak 3 1-3 7, Williams 0 0-0 0, Brogan 0 0-0 0, Remley 0 0-0 0, Spencer 1 0-0 2, Florian 2 0-0 4, Mullery 1 0-0 3, Johnson 6 1-2 14, Jordan Thomas 7 0-0 14. Totals 24 3-8 53.

Wyoming Seminary`2`7`6`13 — 28

Nanticoke Area`13`13`17`10 — 53

Three-point goals — NA 2 (Mullery, Johnson).

Pittston Area 51, Berwick 48

BERWICK (48) — Murphy 5 1-2 12, Marquez 0 0-0 0, Hickman 2 2-2 7, Guzman 0 0-0 0, Hanson 2 2-2 7, Lonczynski 2 1-4 6, Degroat 4 0-0 12, Ramiro 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 6-10 48.

PITTSTON AREA (51) — Giardina 6 0-2 16, Long 5 3-3 13, Walter 1 4-6 6, Clarke 1 2-4 4, Cencetti 3 6-9 12, Ivey 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 15-24 51.

Berwick`13`15`10`10 — 48

Pittston Area`10`16`10`15 — 51

Three-point goals — BER 8 (Murphy, Hickman, Hanson, Lonczynski, Degroat 4). PA 4 (Giardina 4).

Dallas 70, Wilkes-Barre Area 43

WBA (43) — Cottle 2 2-2 8, Egbeto 1 0-0 2, Jannuzzi 1 2-2 5, Valentin 0 0-0 0, Oseni 3 2-3 8, Benjamin 2 0-1 4, Garrett 2 4-6 9, Ramirez 0 0-0 0, Brown 0 1-1 1, Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Robinson 0 0-2 0, Ford 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 11-18 43.

DALLAS (70) — Nocito 4 2-2 11, Jones 0 0-0 0, Timinski 0 0-0 0, O’Donnell 0 0-0 0, Zapoticky 2 1-1 5, Wallace 5 0-0 10, Bufalino 4 2-4 10, Faux 2 0-0 6, Karosa 0 0-0 0, Cumbo 3 2-2 10, Dolan 1 0-0 3, Farrell 1 0-0 2, Williams 5 3-4 13. Totals 27 10-13 70.

Wilkes-Barre Area`6`14`12`11 — 43

Dallas`18`19`15`18 — 70

Three-point goals — WBA 4 (Cottle 2, Jannuzzi, Garrett).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake-Lehman 40, Montrose 22

MONTROSE (22) — Dalton 2 0-0 4, Keihl 0 0-0 0, Pompey 4 4-5 12, Mia Snyder 2 0-0 4, Mya Snyder 0 0-0 0, Adams 1 0-0 2. Totals 9 4-5 22.

LAKE-LEHMAN (40) — Chipego 0 0-0 0, Biscotto 1 0-0 3, Kline 5 2-3 12, Hunt 4 1-4 9, Wilson 1 2-2 4, Keefe 4 0-2 8, Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Oliver 0 0-0 0, Morgan 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 5-11 40.

Montrose`6`6`0`10 — 22

Lake-Lehman`10`9`9`12 — 40

Three-point goals — LL 1 (Biscotto).

Pittston Area 32, Berwick 27

PITTSTON AREA (32) — Ranieli 1 0-1 3, Booth 1 4-6 6, Karp 3 0-0 6, A.Callahan 4 0-0 11, Lazevnick 0 0-0 0, Baiera 1 2-2 4, G.Callahan 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 6-9 32.

BERWICK (27) — Andreas 3 0-0 8, Ochs 1 1-2 3, Whitenight 3 0-0 8, Lewis 2 0-0 5, Knorr 0 0-0 0, Klinge 1 1-2 3, Hess 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-4 27.

Pittston Area`3`12`8`9 — 32

Berwick`5`13`1`8 — 27

Three-point goals — BER 5 (Andreas 2, Whitenight 2, Lewis). PA 4 (Ranieli, A.Callahan 3).

Wyoming Seminary 46, Susquehanna 25

SEMINARY (46) — Skoronski 0 0-0 0, Olshemski 2 7-11 11, Lichtenstein 4 5-5 13, Luksic 2 0-0 4, Griffin 3 1-2 8, Parra 3 0-0 6, Smeraldi 2 0-0 4. Totals 16 13-18 46.

SUSQUEHANNA (25) — L.Iveson 2 1-2 4, Rockwell 1 0-0 2, Sellito 0 0-0 0, J.Bishop 1 0-0 2, J.Orner 0 0-0 0, O.Orner 0 0-0 0, Streway 0 0-0 0, Day 1 0-0 2, B.Bishop 0 0-0 0, Dooley 3 0-1 6, A.Iveson 3 2-4 8, Ashman 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-7 25.

Wyoming Seminary`8`12`13`13 — 46

Susquehanna`4`4`6`11 — 25

Three-point goals — WS 1 (Griffin).