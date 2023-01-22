🔊 Listen to this

Jeff Gregory’s decision to step in as freshman girls basketball coach for less than two minutes Thursday afternoon has apparently cost the Pittston Area varsity team its award-winning head coach for three games.

The officiating pair of Jacob Biehl and David Buchinski working the Pittston Area-Wyoming Valley West freshmen game deemed that Gregory’s actions in discussions at the scorers’ table and in the locker room area were worthy of disqualification from the game, resulting in postgame issuance of the disqualification and a supplemental two-game suspension for egregious conduct.

The PIAA on Friday backed the decision of the officials, who make the determination of whether an incident in worthy of the supplemental suspension (a second game) on a form they submit to the state organization.

Multiple attempts to reach Pittston Area administrators or athletic officials for comment were unsuccessful.

Gregory learned of the assessment of punishment when he was told by a representative from host Wyoming Valley West that it had been directed to order him to leave the building prior to Thursday night’s Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 game.

Pittston Area, which had been the last unbeaten among 78 boys and girls basketball teams in District 2, lost 41-27 when it was outscored 16-2 after forcing a tie in the first minute of the fourth quarter.

Because of the PIAA ruling, which made Gregory ineligible to coach for the remainder of Thursday on any level as well as the next two playing dates, Pittston Area played without Gregory on the sideline again Saturday afternoon when it rallied for a win at Berwick.

Gregory remains out for Monday’s game at Crestwood. Varsity assistant and junior varsity head coach Natalie Winters, who does have head coaching experience, has run the team in Gregory’s absence.

Pennsylvania Sports Writers selected Gregory as the state Class 5A Coach of the Year in girls basketball after leading the Patriots from last place to last season’s division championship and appearances in the District 2 final and state tournament.

The Pittston Area varsity and junior varsity teams and coaches had arrived at Wyoming Valley West during the freshmen game Thursday.

Gregory was on site when freshmen coach Jim Clancy was ejected, leaving Pittston Area without a coach on the bench. Gregory took over, finishing the game.

In an attempt to curtail misconduct and protect officials, the PIAA has extended the authority of game officials while still on site after contests end — allowing more leeway for basketball technical fouls, soccer and field hockey cards, ejections/disqualifications and other disciplinary decisions that can carry suspensions. The PIAA added the “supplemental” suspension, giving officials a way to issue two-game suspensions instead of one for what they rule as more extreme transgressions.

The form on which they determine whether a one- or two-game suspension is appropriate includes the statement that “a supplemental disqualification is triggered when a Coach or contestant is ejected from a contest and a component of the disqualification is any of the following actions: confronting an official, coach or contestant: physically contacting an official, coach or contestant: directing foul or vulgar language/gestures toward an official, coach or spectator(s); using ethnic or racially insensitive comments.” Where the form asks “does this disqualification meet the requirements of a supplemental suspension,” Biehl answered “yes”.

“The game officials classified it as supplemental and it was supported by the state,” said Frank Majikes, the District 2 chairman and statewide president of the PIAA Board of Directors.

Majikes said sportsmanship issues continue to be a major concern of the state organization because of the example provided to students, the impact on recruiting and retaining new officials, and more. He said punishments could increase in the future.

“Our board, on the state level is reviewing and studying to add because obviously this is not working as well as we thought because of the number of disqualifications that we have,” he said.