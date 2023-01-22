🔊 Listen to this

I write to you all today with a heavy heart: my Coco Gauff championship future ticket has lost.

For those unaware, Coco Gauff is an American tennis player who has emerged on the scene over the last couple of years as one of the sport’s rising stars.

The crazy thing about Gauff is that, even as someone who’s been playing in Grand Slams for the last couple of years, she’s only 18 years old.

At the ripe old age of 15, Gauff first made waves by defeating Venus Williams at the 2019 Wimbledon, making a run to the Round of 16 before she was knocked out.

Imagine being 15 years old, not yet old enough for a driver’s license, and you’re out there on your sport’s grandest stage, beating one of the best to ever do it? When I was 15, I ran into a parked car playing football and nearly broke my arm.

Coincidentally, it was right around that time that online sports betting became legal in the state of Pennsylvania. So, at every Grand Slam since then, I’ve taken out a betslip on Coco to win the tournament. It hasn’t happened yet, but it will, and it will be glorious.

I typically don’t like futures because you don’t get the instant gratification of a typical single-game bet. Win or lose, you know within hours if you’ll be making money on one game.

But when a future hits, the feeling is pretty spectacular. I had a Miami Heat championship ticket when the NBA played the 2020 playoffs in the Disney bubble, and by cashing it out after they made a surprising run through the Eastern Conference to make the finals, I made a pretty penny.

Even more thrilling, in 2021 the Pittsburgh Pirates had their win total set at a lowly 58.5 wins, so I hopped on the over. It looked dead in the water for three-quarters of the season, but then the Pirates actually got hot down the stretch and hit the over in the last week of the season.

Watching Pittsburgh win No. 59 for me felt like what I imagine a lot of people felt watching the Moon landing. Mission accomplished.

Anyway, last week I broke even, Cowboys easily covered against the Buccaneers but Sloane Stephens dropped her first-round matchup in the Australian Open. We’re 3-3 so far this year.

Duke (+2) vs. Virginia Tech — Monday, 7 p.m.

Pick: Duke ML

Having attended a mid-major university and falling in love with Hofstra’s mid-major basketball program, I find that my college basketball watching habits have shifted toward smaller schools and lesser conferences. Thus, I sometimes lose sight of what the blue-bloods of the sport are up to.

I say this because, when I saw that Duke was an underdog to a team that’s lost seven games in a row, I was a bit shook.

It does seem that the Blue Devils, in their first year without longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski, have taken a step back this season. They’re 14-5, sure, but with three early losses in ACC play, uncharacteristic for this program.

The roster doesn’t really jump off the page at you like some of the recent Duke teams have, but I still see a bunch of blue-chippers looking to right the ship against a Virginia Tech squad that’s seen the wheels fall off since entering conference play.

The Hokies are 1-7 in the ACC. That’s bad!

Obviously the ACC is a tough league (though no longer college basketball’s toughest, with the Big 10 and Big 12 both insanely good the last couple years), but you don’t want to find yourself in the cellar like that.

Virginia Tech’s home record is a really good 8-2, but it’s too early for that to matter; every power conference school is going to have a great home record at this point, they just spent two months playing lower-conference schools without ever having to leave their home gyms.

Statistically, Duke and Virginia Tech line up pretty similar, but I’m going to go with the name-brand here. If you want to take the points, be my guest, but I’m taking the Blue Devils straight up.

Oakland (+5.5) vs. Detroit Mercy — Monday, 7 p.m.

Pick: Detroit Mercy -5.5

Now this, this is more my speed. Other than the Colonial Athletic Association, where my beloved Hofstra Pride play, the Horizon League is one of my favorite leagues to watch. It’s been very tight at the top over the last couple of years, with three different league tournament champs over the last three years (Northern Kentucky, Cleveland State and Wright State).

We’re in a bit more middling territory here, as Detroit Mercy hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 2012 and Oakland since 2011, then as a member of the Summit League.

But Detroit Mercy does have one thing that no other school, not in the Horizon nor any other league, could boast: the nation’s best pure scorer.

Antoine Davis, son of coach Mike Davis, is currently averaging 27 points per game. He’s averaging 25 per game for his whole career.

Davis just passed Freeman Williams for second on the NCAA’s ALL-TIME scoring list the other night, and now sits at 3,274 points. Only Pete Maravich is still ahead of him, and Maravich’s college stats are so ridiculous that part of me doesn’t believe that they’re real.

Sidebar here: Maravich only got three years of varsity ball at LSU, because freshman weren’t eligible back in the 60’s when he played. He still scored 3,667 points in his collegiate career, and averaged 44.2 points a game.

That’s disgusting. It’s impossible. I read a Pete Maravich biography when I was in high school and it impacted me so deeply that, to this day, I probably visit his Sports-Reference statistics page as much as any other sports website.

But, to get back on point, Davis has risen to second all-time in career points, and he’s scored 40 in back-to-back games. He’s a walking bucket, and Oakland’s defense, one of the worst in the league, won’t be able to stop him.