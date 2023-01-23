🔊 Listen to this

Purdue guard Ethan Morton (25) shoots in front of Maryland guard Hakim Hart (13) during the second half of an NCAA basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., on Sunday. Purdue defeated Maryland 58-55.

HOUSTON — Temple coach Aaron McKie got a wet welcome into his team’s locker room following the Owls’ win over No. 1 Houston.

He didn’t mind.

Damian Dunn scored 16 points and made the go-ahead free throw, Kur Jongkuch blocked Houston’s go-ahead attempt in the final seconds and Temple held on to defeat the top-ranked Cougars 56-55 on Sunday.

“It was a cold celebration for me because the guys threw a lot of cold water on me, so it was pretty good,” McKie said. “It’s just always fun to see guys just so excited about a win and just enjoying this game of basketball.”

Temple improved to 3-18 against No. 1 ranked teams. The Owls (12-9, 6-2 American Athletic Conference) earned their first win over a No. 1 ranked team since a 77-69 win at No. 1 Cincinnati on Feb. 20, 2000.

“Any time you get the opportunity to beat the No. 1 team in the nation on their home floor, it was a great atmosphere and a really good win for our guys,” McKie said.

Tied at 55, Dunn made a free throw with 1:06 left to give Temple a one-point lead. Jamal Shead missed a 3-pointer and Nick Jourdain grabbed the rebound. Dunn missed a layup with 8 seconds left, and Jongkuch grabbed the rebound, but the Owls were whistled for a shot clock violation upon review.

“I was trying to attack the rim,” Dunn said. “I was not really searching for (a call), but was trying to be aggressive and go downhill and putting the pressure on the referee.”

Trailing by one, Shead drove to the basket but Jongkuch blocked it out of the bounds with 1.3 seconds left. Tramon Mark’s tip-in attempt fell short at the buzzer to give the Owls the win.

Dunn said Jongkuch “really won the game for us.”

“I saw my teammate get beat, and I’m like ‘We have to do something’ because at that (point), all bets are off, so I just went up and got the block,” Jongkuch said.

Zach Hicks added 12 points for Temple, which snapped a six-game losing streak to Houston. The Owls shot 31% but were 20 of 22 from the free throw line.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said the execution on the plays were good at the end, but they just missed the shots.

Shead scored 13 points, and Marcus Sasser added 12 points for Houston (18-2, 6-1), which saw its nine-game winning streak snapped.

“We could never make the big play,” Sampson said. “We needed a big shot. We’ve made (big shots) dozens and dozens of times over the years where maybe we didn’t have a very good offensive night, but we still found a way to win.”

Houston shot 34% but were 11 of 21 from the free throw line.

“It’s frustrating for sure,” Sampson said of the missed free throws. “As a team, when you start missing like that, especially some of our younger guys, you start pressing probably. Free throws can get mental like anything else. … It’s not a fair fight when one team goes 20 for 22 and the other goes 11 for 21.”

NO. 3 PURDUE 58, MARYLAND 55

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Zach Edey had 24 points and 16 rebounds and Braden Smith’s two free throws with 3.9 seconds left helped Purdue fend off a furious second-half charge from Maryland.

The Boilermakers are off to the best start in school history (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten). They’ve won six straight and are the fifth conference team since 2000 to win 19 of its first 20 games. Edey had his 16th double-double this season.

Julian Reese scored 19 points to help the Terrapins (12-7, 3-5) overcome a 14-point halftime deficit to have a chance to force to overtime.

NO. 15 UCONN 86, BUTLER 56

HARTFORD, Conn. — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and UConn snapped a three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion by routing Butler.

Adama Sanogo added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies (16-5, 5-5 Big East), who won their first 14 games this season but dropped five of six coming into the game. Alex Karaban added 15 points and Tristen Newton scored 11 points for the Huskies.

Chuck Harris had 16 points and Simas Lukosius added 12 for Butler (11-10, 3-7), which was playing its third straight game without center Manny Bates, who is still recovering from a knee injury suffered earlier this month against St. John’s.

MICHIGAN 60, MINNESOTA 56

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson scored 28 points and Michigan overcame an injury to Jett Howard to defeat Minnesota.

Howard, who averages 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, injured his left ankle late in the first half and did not return to the game. He was seen in a walking boot on the Michigan bench during the second half.

After the Wolverines led for most of the second half, Pharrel Payne’s layup drew the Golden Gophers within 55-51 and a free throw by Ta’lon Cooper made it 55-52 with 35 seconds left. But Minnesota’s Jamison Battle was called for a technical foul, Will Tschetter converted the free throws, and Michigan led by five, still with 35 seconds remaining. Michigan added 3 of 4 from the line in the final 20 seconds to preserve the win.

The score was last tied at 33 with 13:42 remaining before McDaniel hit a 3-pointer and Dickinson converted a three-point play for a six-point lead and Michigan led the rest of the way.

Kobe Bufkin scored 12 points and Dug McDaniel added 10 for Michigan (11-8, 5-3). Dickinson finished one rebound shy of his fourth-straight double-double.

Cooper had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Jamison Battle 14 points and Dawson Garcia 13 points for Minnesota (7-11, 1-7).

INDIANA 82, MICHIGAN STATE 69

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 31 points and 15 rebounds for his 40th career double-double and Indiana pulled away in the second half to beat Michigan State.

Jackson-Davis sank 10 of 20 shots from the floor and 11 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Hoosiers (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten Conference). He jumped two spots on Indiana’s all-time scoring list. The senior has scored 1,898 points in his career, passing Alan Henderson (1,979) and Kevin ‘Yogi’ Ferrell (1,986) for sixth place. Next up is Indiana coach Mike Woodson’s 2,061.

Jackson-Davis finished with five blocked shots to tie Jeff Newton’s school-record career total of 227. He has 959 rebounds in his career — fourth all-time. Kent Benson is third with 1,031. Jackson has eight double-doubles this season. He is currently sixth on the Hoosiers’ all-time list — one behind Benson and two behind Steve Downing.

Joey Hauser was hot early, scoring 11 points to help the Spartans (13-7, 5-4) build a 17-8 lead six minutes into the game. Jackson-Davis scored all 13 of his first-half points in the final 11:09 to give the Hoosiers a 37-32 lead at halftime.

Michigan State battled back in the second half and grabbed a 44-42 lead on a fast-break dunk by Jaden Akins with 15:52 remaining. Trey Galloway hit a 3-pointer and two free throws as Indiana retook the lead. Akins buried a 3-pointer to give the Spartans a 51-49 lead with 13:34 left, but Tamar Bates drilled a 3-pointer 29 seconds later and the Hoosiers never trailed again. Akins’ 3-pointer with 6:04 to go upped Indiana’s lead to 67-57 and the Hoosiers led by double digits from there.

OREGON STATE 68, CALIFORNIA 48

BERKELEY, Calif. — Jordan Pope scored 19 points, Dexter Akanno added 16, and Oregon State defeated California.

Glenn Taylor Jr. added 11 points for Oregon State (8-12, 2-7 Pac-12), which shot 54% both overall and from 3-point distance, making 13 of 24 from beyond the arc. The Beavers made one free throw in six tries.

Kuany Kuany scored 15 points for Cal (3-17, 2-7). The Golden Bears shot 37.5% overall and made 3 of 15 3-pointers.

California was within 10 points early in the second half before Akanno hit a 3-pointer and Pope added six points on a three-point play and a 3-pointer to give the Beavers a 19-point lead with 15:58 remaining.

Cal scored the next eight points to get back within 39-28 but the Bears missed their next five shots. Meanwhile, the Beavers made five of six in a 13-0 run as Justin Rochelin hit a 3-pointer, Michael Rataj added a 3-pointer and Rochelin connected again from distance to spark the run.

Oregon State’s lead peaked at 58-30 with 6:25 to go.

MEMPHIS 75, CINCINNATI 68

CINCINNATI — DeAndre Williams scored 26 points as Memphis beat Cincinnati.

Williams also grabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (15-5, 5-2 American Athletic Conference). Kendric Davis scored 21 points with five rebounds and six assists. Keonte Kennedy added 10 points.

The Bearcats (14-7, 5-3) were led by Viktor Lakhin’s 22 points, 10 rebounds and three steals. Landers Nolley II added 18 points, six rebounds and four assists. David Dejulius had 15 points and six assists.

A 12-0 run in the first half helped Memphis take a 42-32 lead at halftime.